IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, KXIP vs RCB: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 13, 2019 10:49:23 IST

Kings XI Punjab take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

The biggest question is, can RCB finally win one?

File image of RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

They have been battered and bruised after six losses in six matches and Virat Kohli needs to conjure magic to open the account in the points table. Their batsmen haven't lived up to expectations, bowlers have faltered and the catching has been poor. Nothing's going right for them and Kohli would be hoping that the team finally steps up against KXIP and delivers.

KXIP, on the other hand, have played some smart cricket under R Ashwin so far and their spin strength is what will be again the key going into the match. Kieron Pollard snatched the match away from them at the Wankhede and a much better bowling performance is the need of the hour. Also, they need to change their approach in the middle overs where they have sometimes been slow.

KXIP start off as favourites.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the KXIP vs RCB match on Saturday:

When will KXIP vs RCB fixture take place?

The match between KXIP and RCB will take place on 13 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KXIP vs RCB fixture will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

What time does the match begin?

The KXIP-RCB fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 10:49:23 IST

