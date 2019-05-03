Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the 52nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, with the losing side certain to get knocked out of contention for the playoffs.

KKR and KXIP are currently occupying the sixth and seventh spots respectively in the points table, with the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) already bowing out of the playoffs race after their no-result finish against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. While Kolkata registered a 34-run win over Mumbai to boost their Net Run Rate, Punjab were comprehensively defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing, suffering a 45-run loss that also brought their NRR into the minus range.

The winner of this contest will move ahead of RR in the points table, and could even surge ahead of the fourth-placed SRH if the margin of victory is a sizeable one. For the losing side though, their only objective in the remaining game will be to avoid the wooden spoon.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the KXIP-KKR match on Friday:

When will KXIP-KKR fixture take place?

The match between KXIP-KKR will take place on 3 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KXIP-KKR fixture will be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

What time does the match begin?

The KXIP-KKR fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format, and will be streamed live on Hotstar.com. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

