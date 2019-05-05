First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, KXIP vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

FirstCricket Staff, May 05, 2019 10:04:05 IST

Mohali: An under-pressure Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host an already-qualified Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 55th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Having lost four games in a row since their last win against Rajasthan Royals on 16 April and with three other teams (Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals) all in contention for the final playoff spot, it will be a must-win game for KXIP against the mighty MS Dhoni-led CSK side.

It will be a must-win game for KXIP against the mighty MS Dhoni-led CSK side. Sportzpics

Undoubtedly, KXIP’s top run-getter KL Rahul will be the key man for the hosts on Sunday, whereas their Universe Boss Chris Gayle will also be desperate to find his form back. The dashing West Indian batsman has had scores of 23, 4 and 14, ever since a knock of 69 against the already-qualified Delhi Capitals (DC) on 20 April.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Brigade will look to seal the top spot in the IPL points table as the second-placed MI will fall short of doing so by two points even if they win against KKR on Sunday. CSK currently lead the standings with 18 points, whereas the already-qualified MI are behind them with 16 points with one game to go.

Captain MS Dhoni, with three fifties to his name this season and Suresh Raina (Two fifties) will look to outplay the KXIP’s strong bowling attack consisting the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin among a few others.

Meanwhile, Shane Watson has been one of those players who has had a fluctuating season, with his last notable knock of 96 coming against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on 23 April.

Notably, that has been his lone 50-plus score in the 13 matches he has played so far for CSK.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday’s IPL 2019 match between KXIP and CSK.

When will KXIP vs CSK fixture take place?

The match between KXIP vs CSK will take place on 5 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KXIP vs CSK fixture will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium at Mohali.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 10:07:13 IST

