IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, KKR vs RR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 25, 2019 10:43:19 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 43rd match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The two sides, once at the opposite ends of the points table, now occupy adjacent slots with KKR the higher-ranked side at six.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense as we approach the business end of the tournament and the two sides facing off on Thursday are in a spot of bother as far as their chances of qualification are concerned. On one hand, the Royals have a simple equation — win all their remaining games to somehow make it to the last four after getting their campaign off to a horrid start.

Kolkata, on the other, aren't quite facing the do-or-die situation that RR and RCB find themselves in, but a loss in the upcoming fixture will make it really hard for them to salvage their title hopes in this edition. Andre Russell needs to bat up the order. With the form he is in, he's been wasted down the order. RR need to improve their bowling. The return to form of Rahane is a huge shot in their arm.

Both teams are coming off losses — in KKR's case, five in a row. While RR failed to defend a total of 191 against Delhi Capitals on a flat Jaipur pitch, KKR suffered a nine-wicket hiding at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away clash.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's IPL 2019 match between KKR and RR:

When will KKR vs RR fixture take place?

The match between RCB vs KXIP will take place on 25 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR vs RR fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 10:43:19 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, Cricket, Eden Gardens, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 RR, KKR, KKR Vs RR, Live Streaming, LIVE Streaming KKR Vs RR, Live Telecast, RR, Steve Smith

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

