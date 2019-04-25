Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 43rd match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The two sides, once at the opposite ends of the points table, now occupy adjacent slots with KKR the higher-ranked side at six.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense as we approach the business end of the tournament and the two sides facing off on Thursday are in a spot of bother as far as their chances of qualification are concerned. On one hand, the Royals have a simple equation — win all their remaining games to somehow make it to the last four after getting their campaign off to a horrid start.

Kolkata, on the other, aren't quite facing the do-or-die situation that RR and RCB find themselves in, but a loss in the upcoming fixture will make it really hard for them to salvage their title hopes in this edition. Andre Russell needs to bat up the order. With the form he is in, he's been wasted down the order. RR need to improve their bowling. The return to form of Rahane is a huge shot in their arm.

Both teams are coming off losses — in KKR's case, five in a row. While RR failed to defend a total of 191 against Delhi Capitals on a flat Jaipur pitch, KKR suffered a nine-wicket hiding at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away clash.

The match between KKR vs RR will take place on 25 April, 2019.

The KKR vs RR fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

