IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, KKR vs RCB: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 19, 2019 11:45:21 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

Kolkata will be looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Bangalore. They have lost three in a row now and they need to bounce back before its too late. It was their batting that let them down in their last match, against CSK. Apart from Chris Lynn, who made 82, no one got going. The likes of Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and the captain himself, Dinesh Karthik, haven't contributed consistently and that has hurt the team.

File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

Andre Russell suffered an injury scare after being hit on the shoulder during practice and KKR would be waiting with bated breath to see whether he will make it or not.

RCB have been going through a tough phase. After six losses on the trot, the finally managed points on the board with a win over KXIP but then faltered yet again, against Mumbai Indians. Their bowling has consistently let them down, especially the pacers. It's high time they deliver.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have produced some decent knocks and RCB fans would again be banking on them to deliver. RCB are on tenterhooks, one more slip would mean disaster.

KKR start off as favourites.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the KKR-RCB match on Friday:

When will KKR vs RCB fixture take place?

The match between KKR and RCB will take place on 19 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR vs RCB fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The KKR vs RCB fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 11:45:21 IST

