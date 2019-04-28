Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, started the tournament on a good note but then lost their way having suffered six defeats on a trot. Over reliance on star all-rounder Andre Russell didn't auger well for the team as they are ranked sixth among eight teams, having won only four matches from the 11 they played this season.

Captain Karthik still believes his team can make a strong comeback but he would also know that time is running out and one more defeat on Sunday would be fatal for the ambitions to make it to the top-four.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will take the confidence gained after beating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard and would look to pile more misery on struggling Kolkata. A victory at the Eden Gardens will more or less seal their spot in the playoffs, having secured 16 points from 12 matches.

Mumbai players will be careful they don't bring in complacency into the game as Kolkata have the kind of players who can turn around the game in no time.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's tie between KKR and MI:

When will KKR vs MI fixture take place?

The match between KKR vs MI will take place on 28 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR vs MI fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

