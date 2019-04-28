First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, KKR vs MI: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 28, 2019 09:41:10 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Andre Russell has guided KKR to some memorable wins already. Sportzpics

File image of Andre Russell. Sportzpics

The Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, started the tournament on a good note but then lost their way having suffered six defeats on a trot. Over reliance on star all-rounder Andre Russell didn't auger well for the team as they are ranked sixth among eight teams, having won only four matches from the 11 they played this season.

Captain Karthik still believes his team can make a strong comeback but he would also know that time is running out and one more defeat on Sunday would be fatal for the ambitions to make it to the top-four.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will take the confidence gained after beating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard and would look to pile more misery on struggling Kolkata. A victory at the Eden Gardens will more or less seal their spot in the playoffs, having secured 16 points from 12 matches.

Mumbai players will be careful they don't bring in complacency into the game as Kolkata have the kind of players who can turn around the game in no time.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's tie between KKR and MI:

When will KKR vs MI fixture take place?

The match between KKR vs MI will take place on 28 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR vs MI fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 09:41:10 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

