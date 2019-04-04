First Cricket
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, DC vs SRH: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 04, 2019 11:44:17 IST

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

The two teams had contrasting fortunes in their previous games. SRH hammered RCB by 118 runs while DC suffered capitulation of epic proportions against Kings XI Punjab.

David Warner in action on Sunday. Image: Twitter @IPL

David Warner in action on Sunday. Image: Twitter @IPL

Twice now, DC haven't made the most of the upper hand in the matches and given away the advantage. They couldn't score 6 off the last over against KKR but somehow managed to win it in Super Over thanks to Kagiso Rabada's brilliance and then when they were cruising at 144/3, they suffered a brain-fade and were shot out for 152.

It left DC captain Shreyas Iyer speechless. It would take a huge effort for the captain and team management to lift the spirits of the team after an embarrassing defeat.

SRH, on the other hand, had two thumping back to back wins, the openers have been in sumptuous form. Warner and Bairstow hit centuries against RCB and are yet to be dismissed in the Powerplay.

DC's chances will depend on how early they break the SRH opening stand. Their young brigade needs to show more maturity and put in an improved effort. SRH start off as favourites.

Here's everything you need to know about 15th match of IPL 2019 between DC and SRH:

When will DC vs SRH fixture take place?

The match between DC and SRH will take place on 4 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The DC vs SRH fixture will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The DC vs SRH fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 11:44:17 IST

CRICKET SCORES


