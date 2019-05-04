First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 52 May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
ENG in IRE | One-off ODI May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
England beat Ireland by 4 wickets
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, DC vs RR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

FirstCricket Staff, May 04, 2019 08:04:55 IST

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 53 of the IPL 2019 on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kottla.

DC have already have qualified for the playoffs and are placed third on the table with 16 points after 13 matches. RR are fifth on the table with 11 points.

Shikhar Dhawan

File image of DC opener Shikhar Dhawan. Sportzpics

Despite playoffs qualification, the match remains highly significant for DC as they look for a big win to ensure a top two finish as it would give them higher chances of featuring in Qualifier 1, which would give them two shots at the final.

Meanwhile, RR are still alive in the tournament but apart from a win against DC they also need favourable results from other games to qualify for playoffs.

DC have weakened by the departure of current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada. The pacer missed the match against CSK due to a back niggle and has been called back by Cricket South Africa as a precautionary measure.

In Rabada's absence, DC will look at Trent Boult to take up the responsibility of the bowling department.

After Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer's departures, RR have now also lost the services of Steve Smith, who left recently to join Australia's World Cup camp.

Ajinkya Rahane has been renamed RR's captain as they look for a miracle in IPL 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's IPL 2019 match between DC and RR.

When will DC vs RR fixture take place?

The match between DC vs RR will take place on 04 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The DC vs RR fixture will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla at New Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 08:04:55 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, DC Vs RR, DC Vs RR Live Streaming, Delhi Capitals, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 Live Streaming, IPL 2019 RR, IPL Live Streaming, Live Streaming, Rajasthan Royals, Shreyas Iyer

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
7
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all