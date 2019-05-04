Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 53 of the IPL 2019 on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kottla.

DC have already have qualified for the playoffs and are placed third on the table with 16 points after 13 matches. RR are fifth on the table with 11 points.

Despite playoffs qualification, the match remains highly significant for DC as they look for a big win to ensure a top two finish as it would give them higher chances of featuring in Qualifier 1, which would give them two shots at the final.

Meanwhile, RR are still alive in the tournament but apart from a win against DC they also need favourable results from other games to qualify for playoffs.

DC have weakened by the departure of current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada. The pacer missed the match against CSK due to a back niggle and has been called back by Cricket South Africa as a precautionary measure.

In Rabada's absence, DC will look at Trent Boult to take up the responsibility of the bowling department.

After Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer's departures, RR have now also lost the services of Steve Smith, who left recently to join Australia's World Cup camp.

Ajinkya Rahane has been renamed RR's captain as they look for a miracle in IPL 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's IPL 2019 match between DC and RR.

When will DC vs RR fixture take place?

The match between DC vs RR will take place on 04 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The DC vs RR fixture will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla at New Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

