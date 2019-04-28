First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 45 Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, DC vs RCB: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 28, 2019 09:39:56 IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to bolster their chance to make it Playoffs with victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. With seven wins from 11 matches, Delhi are third on the table, but the challenge to beat Virat Kohli-led side will be tough this time around as Bangalore have won four of their last five matches.

File image of DC captain Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

File image of DC captain Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

Delhi have been served well by their talismanic youngster Rishabh Pant and once again, the onus will be on the wicketkeeper and batsman to get the job done. In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, Pant played a superb knock, smashing 78 off just 36 balls and helping his team to chase down 192. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are also in good form with the bat while South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, the highest wicket-taker in this season, will look to make impact with ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally found some form, but there are still far away from clinching a Playoff spot. They played 11 matches and won only four and currently occupy the last spot on the table. But they have momentum on their side and Kohli will look to make most out of it.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's tie between DC and RCB:

When will DC vs RCB fixture take place?

The match between DC vs RCB will take place on 28 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The DC vs RCB fixture will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 09:39:56 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all