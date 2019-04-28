Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to bolster their chance to make it Playoffs with victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. With seven wins from 11 matches, Delhi are third on the table, but the challenge to beat Virat Kohli-led side will be tough this time around as Bangalore have won four of their last five matches.

Delhi have been served well by their talismanic youngster Rishabh Pant and once again, the onus will be on the wicketkeeper and batsman to get the job done. In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, Pant played a superb knock, smashing 78 off just 36 balls and helping his team to chase down 192. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are also in good form with the bat while South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, the highest wicket-taker in this season, will look to make impact with ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally found some form, but there are still far away from clinching a Playoff spot. They played 11 matches and won only four and currently occupy the last spot on the table. But they have momentum on their side and Kohli will look to make most out of it.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's tie between DC and RCB:

When will DC vs RCB fixture take place?

The match between DC vs RCB will take place on 28 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The DC vs RCB fixture will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

