Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals are on a roll right now, they have won three of their last three matches and are second in the table with 10 points from eight matches. They would be looking to carry forward that momentum against Mumbai at their home ground.

It's a different Delhi from what we have seen in the past years. The young generation has made this a vibrant team. Their middle order rescued them against SRH in the last match and then the bowlers played a stellar role to defend 155. Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold and would look to get back to form against MI. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will be MI's biggest threat. He ransacked SRH's batting line-up with four wickets.

MI, on the other hand, haven't had a consistent run. After the loss against RR, they bounced back to beat RCB. Their pace bowlers are the key, especially Malinga and Bumrah who have been brilliant at the death. The batsmen need to do much better. There is a lot of dependence on Hardik Pandya rescue acts. They would be looking for consistency while DC would look to continue the momentum. Expect a cracker.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the DC-MI match on Thursday:

When will DC vs MI fixture take place?

The match between DC and MI will take place on 18 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The DC vs MI fixture will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The DC vs MI fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com

