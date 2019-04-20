Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the evening fixture of Saturday's double-header, this being the second meeting between the two sides in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Delhi looked set to cruise to an easy victory in their previous outing against Kings XI at the Mohali, before Rishabh Pant's dismissal sparked a spectacular collapse that saw them lose their last seven wickets for just eight runs. Newcomer Sam Curran collected a hat-trick along the way to seal a 14-run victory for the home team.

What will further bolster KXIP's hopes ahead of the upcoming clash is Delhi's poor record at their home ground so far in the season. Barring a victory in the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi have struggled at the Kotla, having lost the other three home matches that have taken place so far, including a 40-run hiding at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday that resulted in them slipping down a place to third in the points table.

KXIP enter the match on the back of a away victory against Rajasthan Royals, beating them by 12 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in an encounter that saw the Kings XI attack restrict the run flow for the opposition batsmen, especially aggressive opener Jos Buttler, and will be the side that will have the mental edge in Saturday's encounter.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the DC-KXIP match on Saturday:

When will DC vs KXIP fixture take place?

The match between DC and KXIP will take place on 20 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The DC vs KXIP fixture will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The DC vs KXIP fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

