IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, CSK vs SRH: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 23, 2019 12:04:21 IST

Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

File image of MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the CSK vs SRH match on Tuesday:

When will CSK vs SRH fixture take place?

The match between CSK and SRH will take place on 23 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The CSK vs SRH fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?

The CSK-SRH fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 12:04:21 IST

Tags : Ambati Rayudu, Chepauk, David Warner, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 SRH, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Live Streaming, MA Chidambaram Stadium, MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina

