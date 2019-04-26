Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be at loggerheads in the 44th match of the 2019 edition of competition at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. With eight wins, MS Dhoni-led CSK already have one foot in the playoffs, while MI will have an opportunity to complete a double over defending champions.

Opener Shane Watson's return to form serves as a huge boost for the Super Kings, especially ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Rohit Sharma and Co. Watson, almost single-handedly took CSK home against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, when he blasted 96 off 53 balls. The pitch at Chepauk was criticised for being not suitable for T20 cricket and was considered too slow. However, the surface rolled out for the previous game was much improved for free strokeplay for batsmen.

Mumbai Indians will be returning to action after a six-day break and will be aiming to move towards securing their playoff qualification. Mumbai suffered their fourth loss – second against Rajasthan Royals – in their previous game and will looking to bounce back with a win. The team has been inconsistent so far in the tournament. MI have relied on Quinton de Kock at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya to finish games, while others have turned up with sporadic performances. The three-time winners will hope more runs from their middle order, which is yet to make a strong impression.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's tie between CSK and MI:

When will CSK vs MI fixture take place?

The match between CSK vs MI will take place on 26 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The CSK vs MI fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai .

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps