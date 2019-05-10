Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will look make it to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final with victory over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The task of beating MS Dhoni's team is easier said than done but the Ricky Ponting-coached side will have their hopes pinned on star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to make maximum impact. Pant has made 450 runs from 15 matches at an average 37.50 so far, and with a strike rate of 163.63. Delhi are also coming into the match with winning momentum having won their last two matches.

Chennai became the first team to book their spot in the playoffs, but their recent form has been a bit awry. They have managed to win only two matches from their last seven games. Batting has been a bit of a problem for the team and they depend a lot on Dhoni to perform with the bat. But this is Chennai Super Kings, who are the defending champions and have won the tournament thrice.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the CSK-DC match on Thursday:

When will CSK vs DC fixture take place?

The match between CSK and DC will take place on 10 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The CSK vs DC fixture will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time does the match begin?

The CSK vs DC fixture will begin at 7.30 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

