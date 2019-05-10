First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
IPL May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, CSK vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

FirstCricket Staff, May 10, 2019 08:47:20 IST

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will look make it to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final with victory over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

File image of DC captain Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

File image of DC captain Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

The task of beating MS Dhoni's team is easier said than done but the Ricky Ponting-coached side will have their hopes pinned on star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to make maximum impact. Pant has made 450 runs from 15 matches at an average 37.50 so far, and with a strike rate of 163.63. Delhi are also coming into the match with winning momentum having won their last two matches.

Chennai became the first team to book their spot in the playoffs, but their recent form has been a bit awry. They have managed to win only two matches from their last seven games. Batting has been a bit of a problem for the team and they depend a lot on Dhoni to perform with the bat. But this is Chennai Super Kings, who are the defending champions and have won the tournament thrice.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the CSK-DC match on Thursday:

When will CSK vs DC fixture take place?

The match between CSK and DC will take place on 10 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The CSK vs DC fixture will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time does the match begin?

The CSK vs DC fixture will begin at 7.30 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

 

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 08:47:20 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK Vs DC, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 DC, Live Streaming, MS Dhoni, Ricky Ponting

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all