In a top of the table clash, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The only two teams to have made it to the playoffs will still have a lot to yearn for as they seek to finish in the top two of the points table, which will provide teams extra cushion going into the knockout leg of the tournament.

MS Dhoni-less CSK lost their return leg against Mumbai Indians in their previous game at the Chepauk, their third in last four games and seem to be losing form at the wrong time. With Dhoni likely to comeback into the playing XI, CSK would be aiming to return to winning ways. Shane Watson's form at the top of the order will serve as a much-needed boost to the team. Besides Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to return from illness as well.

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals on the other hand have won four from their last five matches and look a much settled unit after slightly hot and cold start to their campaign. Shikhar Dhawan is among runs and Iyer himself has had decent run himself but the sluggish nature of Chennai track could test DC's batsmen. On the bowling front, purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada will be spearheading the attack but the likes of Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane could have a huge role to play.

A cracking contest is in store as two leading teams vie for top spot.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the CSK vs DC match on Wednesday:

When will CSK vs DC fixture take place?

The match between CSK and DC will take place on 1 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The CSK vs DC fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

What time does the match begin?

The CSK-DC fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

