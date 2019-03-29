- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
CENTURY PARTNERSHIP up between Rahane and Samson for the second wicket, the latter nearly getting run out while running towards the non-striker's end for a second run. RR 115/1
FIFTY for Rajashan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who guides a googly from Rashid towards the leg side for a single to bring up the milestone. RR 102/1
Fifty partnership up between Rahane and Samson off 38 deliveries, the latter collecting a single to bring up the milestone. The two have done well to help their side recover after the early wicket. RR 65/1
BOWLED EM! Gem of a delivery from Rashid! Fuller delivery along the leg stump, with Buttler missing while looking for a sweep, getting his stump knocked over as a result. RR 15/1
Buttler b Rashid 5(8)
After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 122/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 63 , Sanju Samson 51)
Rashid brought into the attack for his final over. Rahane reverse-sweeps the ball over the backward point region for a boundary off the second delivery. Rahane brings Samson back on strike with a single off the fourth ball. Rashid finishes with figures of 1/24. Second timeout called at the end of the over.
FOUR! Reverse-swept over the backward point region by Rahane off Rashid. RR 121/1
After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 116/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 58 , Sanju Samson 50)
Sandeep Sharma returns to the attack. Single to Samson at the start of the over, before Rahane punches the ball through the off side to collect his third four. Lofts the next ball down the ground, with Warner saving a couple of runs at long off for his side. Samson brings up the century stand for the second wicket with a double off the fifth ball, bfore keeping the strike with a single off the last ball, also bringing up his half-century in the process. 11 off the over.
CENTURY PARTNERSHIP up between Rahane and Samson for the second wicket, the latter nearly getting run out while running towards the non-striker's end for a second run. RR 115/1
FOUR! Punched through the off side by Rahane off Sandeep, beating two fielders along the way (Williamson at mid off and Rashid at deep extra cover). RR 110/1
After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 105/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 51 , Sanju Samson 46)
Rahane brings up his fifty off 38 balls with a single at the start of the over. A dot and a single off the next two balls. Singles off the last two deliveries. Samson four away from his half-century as well. Four off a quality over from Rashid.
FIFTY for Rajashan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who guides a googly from Rashid towards the leg side for a single to bring up the milestone. RR 102/1
After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 101/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 49 , Sanju Samson 44)
Rahane welcomes Vijay Shankar into the attack with a flick towards long leg that goes for a six. Single off each of the next three balls. Samson gets a slower ball outside off that is lofted towards deep extra cover for a four off the penultimate ball. Dot to end the over. Shankar concedes 13 off his first.
FOUR! Slower ball outside off, and Samson picks this beautifully to find the extra cover boundary! RR 101/1
You get the feeling that RR have resources in the shed that are not being utilised. Smith, Stokes and Tripathi are all capable of taking charge of an innings. If Rahane and Samson bat at this rate, there won't be any time for incoming batters to settle in, which might mean a cluster of wickets at the end.
SIX! Vijay Shankar's first ball of the evening if flicked over long leg for a six by Rahane! RR 94/1
After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 88/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 41 , Sanju Samson 39)
Samson collects a boundary off the first delivery, lofting over mid off, but gets a leading edge off the next delivery that thankfully falls well short of the same fielder. Front-foot no-ball by Kaul off the third ball, with Rahane getting only a single off the free hit. Rahane pulls towards deep square leg for a boundary offthe penultimate ball, before collecting a single off the final ball. 13 off the over.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the square-leg fiedler by Rahane! RR 87/1
He has begun the attack!
FOUR! Lofted over mid off by Samson off Kaul. Superb placement by the Kerala batsman on the occasion. RR 79/1
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 75/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 35 , Sanju Samson 33)
Shahbaz Nadeem returns to the attack. Single off each of the first three balls, the third one bringing up the fifty stand. Rashid then pulls off a stunning piece of fielding at wide long off to save a couple of runs for the hosts after an inside-out loft by Rahane. The Royals skipper smacks the ball for a straight six off the penultimate delivery. 13 off the over.
SIX! Lofted over the umpire's head for a straight six by Rahane off Nadeem! RR 73/1
Fifty partnership up between Rahane and Samson off 38 deliveries, the latter collecting a single to bring up the milestone. The two have done well to help their side recover after the early wicket. RR 65/1
After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 62/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 24 , Sanju Samson 31)
Rashid returns to the attack, with Williamson hoping to break this dangerous-looking partnership. Singles off each of the first two balls, before Samson deftly guides a full delivery pitched at his left pad towards fine leg for another boundary. Seven off the over, and umpire Oxenford signals the first timeout of the innings.
FOUR! Deftly-timed paddle by Samson against Rashid, beating short fine leg to collect his second four. RR 62/1
After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 55/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 23 , Sanju Samson 25)
Samson makes it two sixes in as many overs, this time pulling a knuckle ball from Kaul over the same region as the previous one. Couple of risky singles taken off the fourth and fifth balls. 10 off the over. Rajasthan making nice progress at this stage.
SIX! Second big hit for Samson, who pulls a knuckle ball from Kaul towards deep midwicket, where Shankar leaps up but isn't able to grab it. RR 52/1
Shahbaz Nadeem is weaving some magic here. SRH would hope he grabs a wicket soon.
After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 45/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 22 , Sanju Samson 17)
Nadeem's brought into the attack in the first over after powerplay. 10 runs collected off the over, including a six off the penultimate delivery that is the first big hit collected by the Royals.
SIX! First big hit of the evening! Samson gets down on one knee, and slog-sweeps over deep midwicket off Nadeem! RR 44/1
We saw a bouncer from Bhuvi thud into the keepers gloves, so this pitch has some pace in it. But as is their wont, Hyderabad have taken it off beautifully. Rahane has just one boundary in the power play, despite facing the strike for most of it..
Your call?
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 35/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 20 , Sanju Samson 9)
Rahane miscues while going for a pull, getting a leading edge that falls short of mid on off the second delivery. Four singles collected off the over. End of the powerplay, in which the Royals collect 35 runs for the loss of Buttler.
After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 31/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 18 , Sanju Samson 7)
Sandeep returns to the attack, this time from a different end. Samson collects a single off the second, before Rahane collects a double with an inside-out loft, before pulling towards cow corner off the next delivery to collect his first four. Single collected off each of the last two balls.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the cow corner fence by Rahane! RR 29/1
Change of ends for Sandeep.
After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 22/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 11 , Sanju Samson 5)
Rashid's brought into the attack in the fourth over, and he takes just two deliveries to get the early breakthrough for the Sunrisers, knocking Buttler's leg stump over with a beauty. Samson nearly gets dismissed first ball, getting a thick edge that flies wide of Warner at slip, running away to the third man fence. Rahane sweeps towards fine-leg and collects a brace off the penultimate delivery. Seven off the over.
How many of you think that, given a good batting wicket, Ajinkya Rahane should not open? I do, and we're seeing why. With Buttler having not gotten strike, RR have been kept down to a sedate start. And that gave Rashid a huge advantage as he came up against an edgy Buttler.
FOUR! Rashid nearly gets two in two, as Samson gets a thick edge off a delivery that rears up, flying just wide of Warner at slip. RR 19/1
Sanju Samson walks out to bat next.
BOWLED EM! Gem of a delivery from Rashid! Fuller delivery along the leg stump, with Buttler missing while looking for a sweep, getting his stump knocked over as a result. RR 15/1
Buttler b Rashid 5(8)
Rashid Khan into the attack, replacing Sandeep.
After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 15/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 9 , Jos Buttler (W) 5)
Rahane nearly gets dismissed off the first ball of the over, getting a leading edge that flies over Bhuvneshwar's outstretched hand. Quick single to Rahane off the second ball. Sharp bouncer to Buttler by Bhuvi in the fourth delivery, one that is called a wide by the square-leg umpire. Buttler collects the first boundary of the innings with a punch through point off the penultimate ball. The Englishman collects a single off the last delivery. Seven off the over.
FOUR! Length ball outside off, and Buttler punches this through point to collect the first boundary for RR! RR 14/0
After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 8/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 8 , Jos Buttler (W) 0)
Sandeep bowls from the other end. Dot off each of the first three balls. Rahane then collects a couple of doubles off the next two deliveries, before collecting a risky single off the last ball to keep the strike.
Sandeep Sharma brought into the attack.
After 1 over,Rajasthan Royals 3/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 3 , Jos Buttler (W) 0)
Rahane nearly chops the ball onto his stumps in the second delivery. The RR skipper glances the ball towards square-leg off the third ball to get his side off the mark with a brace. Rahane collects a single off the fourth. Buttler faces two balls without getting off the mark.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane six times in IPL - the most any bowler has dismissed him in IPL.
Jos Buttler has scored six fifty-plus scores in his last seven IPL innings.
Right then, Rahane and Buttler at the crease, set to open the innings for RR. Bhuvneshwar to open the bowling for the hosts. Let the game begin!
Important to note.
I think one member of the RR team who will feel some pressure in this game is Jaydev Unadkat. After last season he said how the high price tag affected him mentally. He has another high tag going in to this season, but you get the feeling that batters have figured out how to play him. Luckily, he doesn't have to bowl yet as RR win what could be an important toss.
RR's win percentage outside Jaipur in IPL 2018 was 25%.
SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul
Two changes for the SRH. Skipper Williamson, playing his first game of the tournament, comes in place of Shakib Al Hasan. Shabaz Nadeem is also included in the XI today, in place of Deepak Hooda.
RR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.
The Royals are unchanged for this game.
TOSS: Rajasthan Royals call correctly, and skipper Rahane opts to bat first.
IPL 12 Match 8 SRH vs RR at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Rashid brought into the attack for his final over. Rahane reverse-sweeps the ball over the backward point region for a boundary off the second delivery. Rahane brings Samson back on strike with a single off the fourth ball. Rashid finishes with figures of 1/24. Second timeout called at the end of the over.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RCB vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR, Today's Match Preview: After suffering losses in their first game of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look to collect first points of the season in the Match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2019. Hyderabad lost a close contest against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game by six wickets. Rajasthan Royals, in their opening game, were cruising towards a win before a controversial run-out of Jos Buttler and then batting downfall handed them a 14-run loss against Kings XI Punjab.
File images of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals captain Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics
There were a plenty of positives for Hyderabad in their first clash of the season. David Warner, on his return to the Orange Army, smashed a brilliant 53-ball 85 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too looked in good touch with the ball in hand until he was hit for runs against Andre Russell. Against Rajasthan, regular captain Kane Williamson will return to the fold, which will boost the batting line-up.
Rajasthan, on the other hand, know that they did not do many things wrong in the last game. They need to sharpen their batting and they will become a team to beat in the tournament. There are some big hitters in both the teams. A spicy contest awaits us all at Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Full squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun
Updated Date:
Mar 29, 2019
