17:39 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 231/2 ( David Warner 100 , Yusuf Pathan 6)

Warner drives the ball towards wide long off for a double off the first ball, bringing up the highest score of this edition so far. Takes just a single off the second ball. Pathan brings Warner back on strike with a single off the third. Warner brings up his fourth IPL hundred with a boundary, taking off his helmet and jumping in celebrations after bringing up the milestone for the first time this year. 10 off the over, with Pathan collecting a single off the last ball.





Royal Challengers Bangalore need a herculean 232 runs to win from 20 overs! Kohli, ABD and the others will have to bat out of their skins to stave off a third consecutive loss.