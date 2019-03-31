Chahal bowls out his final over. Warner slashes hard towards cover, with the fielder stationed there restricting the batsman to just a single with a fine effort. Bairstow's finally dismissed off the next delivery, getting caught at backward point by Umesh off a thick edge. Shankar walks out, and starts off with a 94m hit over long on. Single off each of the next two balls, with a double off the last delivery. 11 off the over.

The 185-run stand between Bairstow and Warner is now the highest for opening stand in IPL history, going past 184* runs stand between Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynnn for KKR against GL at Rajkot in 2017.

OUT ! Shankar perishes while trying to goad Warner into coming back for a second run. He was already halfway down the pitch, and is well short of the popping crease at the striker's end. SRH 202/2

Siraj bowls his third over. Warner clears his front leg, makes room and lofts the ball down the ground for his fourth six. Shankar's run out for 9 after some miscommunication, falling well short of the striker's end. Nine off the over. SRH, meanwhile, are past the 200 mark now.

RCB can still finish strongly and go into the change of innings with hope. Two quick wickets has given them a breather. A good finish could keep them in the game. But for that they have to deprive Warner of a century. Easier said than done.

New batsman Yusuf pulls towards deep midwicket, where the ball lands safely, allowing the batsman only a single. A four and a six to Warner off the next two deliveries. The Aussie moves to 91 with a well-timed drive towards deep exta cover for a brace off the fourth. Another double to Warner off the fifth, this time tapped towards the leg side. Single to Warner off the last ball. 16 off the penultimate over.

FOUR! CENTURY NUMBER 4 for David Warner in the Indian Premier League! What a comeback he has made in the league after missing out last year! Brings up the milestone off just 54 balls, the second SRH batsman of the evening after Jonny Bairstow! Opens the face of his bat, and drives a full toss behind square on the off side! SRH 229/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore need a herculean 232 runs to win from 20 overs! Kohli, ABD and the others will have to bat out of their skins to stave off a third consecutive loss.

Warner drives the ball towards wide long off for a double off the first ball, bringing up the highest score of this edition so far. Takes just a single off the second ball. Pathan brings Warner back on strike with a single off the third. Warner brings up his fourth IPL hundred with a boundary, taking off his helmet and jumping in celebrations after bringing up the milestone for the first time this year. 10 off the over, with Pathan collecting a single off the last ball.

"Im nice and refreshed, but what a terrific innings by Jonny!" says David Warner as he gets the Orange Cap from Jonny Bairstow.

"It's great. The guy's constantly rotated the strike. I'm absolutely cooked. Over here, as soon as you get off the ball, the ball travels over the rope. It's a good crack. Fantastic to bat in the middle with him. Crowd's amazing. It's going to be an entertaining chase here for sure," goes Bairstow in a post-innings interview with Kevin Pietersen.

Parthiv Patel and Shimron Hetmyer have come out to open the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over.

RCB need a special effort here to chase down a target of 232 and that should include couple of their players making massive scores!

A bit of a dull start for RCB here as they get seven from first over. But I guess, it's too early to expect them to go berserk. Parthiv gets the first boundary of the innings with a drive through sweeper cover.

WICKET! Parthiv Patel out! It was a low full toss, outside off from Nabi as Patel went for an uppish drive but found the fielder at cover.

RCB's tactics are strange. When chasing a massive target conventional wisdom is to push all the big hitters to the top and hope they can come good. That's the only way to chase a big target. But with Parthiv Patel a slow runner and not a big hitter sent up RCB goofed up. 13 runs in 2 overs for Parthiv's wicket says it all

Parthiv Patel took the role of aggressor but messes up the full toss from Mohammad Nabi as he is forced to depart. Puts away the half-tracker with a pull for a four through mid-wicket, was offered a low full-toss on last ball, went for an uppish drive but straight to Manish Pandey at covers. Scoreboard pressure working already.

232 isn't where no man has gone before. Been chased twice before in international cricket. But will be very very tough for #RCB . Need more than AB and Virat.

SIX! First maximum for RCB and it comes from the bat of Hetmyer. Back of length, bowled across him by Bhuvi as he clears the leg to hoick it over cow corner

Virat Kohli has scored 485 runs against SRH in IPL from 11 innings at an average of 53.88 — the most by any player.

Virat Kohli has come out to join Hetmyer, who finds the first six of RCB's innings. Slamming the back of the length, across him delivery over cow corner. Seven off the over.

OUT! RCB lose Hetmyer! Nabi is on a hat-trick here. Hetmyer was looking for big shots as he came down. Nabi went short and once the batsman missed the ball, Bairstow did the rest of the job.

WICKET! AB de Villiers OUT! Excellent bowling from the Afghan master. Loopy delivery drifts away from ABD's bat to clean up the stumps as he tries an inside-out shot.

Almost as if RCB have lost the battle in the first four overs itself.

What a rocking over this has been by Nabi. He has clearly rocked the RCB boat, running through their top order. Removes Hetmyer and ABD in same over. Hetmyer got out stumped looking for big shots. Came down the track and missed the ball as Bairstow whipped the bails off. Nabi then produced a peach of delivery to removed De Villiers. Went for a tossed up delivery as ABD attempted an offside drive, the drift took the ball away from outside edge as Nabi cleaned up ABD.

Sandeep Sharma called into attack and Virat Kohli decides to play him safely. Four dot balls and then a single with a dab to third man. New batsman Mooen Ali adds one more on last ball.

The result could have been decided in this over itself. Nabi should have got his fourth wicket as Moeen Ali shimmied down but Bairstow failed to collect the ball as it run down for four byes. Six off the over.

WICKET! Kohli OUT! It's over here for RCB. It was there to be hit, length ball on off as Kohli went for an uppish cover drive, straigth to Warner, who can do nothing wrong today.

OUT! What is happening? Moeen Ali run out! Very poor from RCB. Shivam Dube clips the ball to mid-wicket as Moeen Ali sets off from his crease, sent back late as Sandeep whips off the bail.

Nabi is turning out to be a pain for RCB. The off spinner turns the odd ball. But otherwise bowls a lot of arm balls. Batsmen playing for the turn each time have been fooled. Hetmyer was stumped while De Villiers was bowled. Kohli too subdued, lost it as soon as he tried to drive Sandeep Sharma. RCB being decimated. 30 for 5

After Nabi, Sandeep strikes with a two-wicket over. First gets the the biggest of all Kohli. Offered him width and banged it back of the length as Kohli went for an expansive uppish drive with no intention to keep it on ground as it went straight to Warner at cover. Mooen Ali then falls as a mix up with Shivam Dube leads to his run out. Dube gets a four in the over as well. Five off the over.

WICKET! RCB lose Shivam Dube! Nabi tossed up the delivery but the ball held up a bit due to the pitch as Dube went for the big shot but only managed to find the fielder in the deep.

Nabi finishes his quota with four wickets as he removes Shivam Dube in his final over. Tossed up for Dube as he went for the big shot but could only find the fielder in deep. Nabi figures for today: 4-0-11-4. One off the over.

Currently Mumbai Indians 146 run win over Delhi Daredevils in 2017 is the largest margin of victory in IPL. SRH made 232 in this game.So RCB must make at least 87 to escape that ignominy. They are some way away from that.

It hasn't been a great day for debutant Barman and here's he's out to bat pretty early with De Grandhomme. Four from the first over of Siddharth Kaul including a wide.

They'll have to get to 87 if they are to avoid the biggest-ever defeat in IPL history first up.

IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eyeing their first win of Indian Premier League 2019 when they take on confident Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

RCB have lost their first two matches and will face an uphill task against a buoyant SRH. One of their biggest challenges will be stopping the rampant David Warner and Rashid Khan. Warner orchestrated Hyderabad's chase of 199 against the Royals with a blistering 69 off 37 balls. He now has scored of 85 and 69 from two matches and that would have instilled massive confidence after all that he has gone through in the last one year. Rashid Khan, meanwhile, has gone from strength to strength in international arena. In a slug-fest in their last match he returned with figures of 40-0-24-1 and 8-ball 15 to win the man of the match award.

RCB were shot out for 70 against CSK and faltered at the death against Mumbai Indians. They will be looking for a much improved batting performance. A lot will depend on how they tackle Rashid Khan. It will be fascinating to see the Kohli vs Rashid and De Villiers vs Rashid battle. What also doesn't help is the fact that RCB have won just two out of their nine matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The is room for improvement for SRH too and they would look to improve their bowling, especially in the death overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be looking to bounce back after the hammering he got against the Royals.

An exciting contest awaits us.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.