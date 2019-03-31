Sunrisers are coming into the match after a terrific win over Rajasthan Royals while the Bangalore team are still searching for their first win of the season.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 11 of Indian Premier League between Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

David Warner will be keen to continue the good show on his road to redemption when a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad take on a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Still early days in the tournament, but here is how the teams are stacked up on the points table . Royal Challengers Bangalore yet to get off the mark.

Big battle today: Warner v RCB bowlers David Warner has straightaway hit his straps, which the case with him in the IPL, and RCB bowlers will need to come up with smart ploy to keep the batsman quiet. ABD v SRH bowlers ABD almost single-handedly pulled off a stunning chase against Mumbai Indians couple of nights ago, RCB fans will be hoping for ABD to take advantage against SRH bowlers, who have had some rough time as well.

Today's the third day of double headers for this season of IPL. Yesterday, Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in the first match of the day. KL Rahul played a matured innings of 71 to lead Punjab to victory. Read the match report here.

IPL 12 Match 11 SRH vs RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to maintain winning momentum against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are still searching for their first win.

IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eyeing their first win of Indian Premier League 2019 when they take on confident Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

RCB have lost their first two matches and will face an uphill task against a buoyant SRH. One of their biggest challenges will be stopping the rampant David Warner and Rashid Khan. Warner orchestrated Hyderabad's chase of 199 against the Royals with a blistering 69 off 37 balls. He now has scored of 85 and 69 from two matches and that would have instilled massive confidence after all that he has gone through in the last one year. Rashid Khan, meanwhile, has gone from strength to strength in international arena. In a slug-fest in their last match he returned with figures of 40-0-24-1 and 8-ball 15 to win the man of the match award.

RCB were shot out for 70 against CSK and faltered at the death against Mumbai Indians. They will be looking for a much improved batting performance. A lot will depend on how they tackle Rashid Khan. It will be fascinating to see the Kohli vs Rashid and De Villiers vs Rashid battle. What also doesn't help is the fact that RCB have won just two out of their nine matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The is room for improvement for SRH too and they would look to improve their bowling, especially in the death overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be looking to bounce back after the hammering he got against the Royals.

An exciting contest awaits us.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.