Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 19 of IPL 2019, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosting Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home venue of Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the second fixture of the Saturday double-header.

Here 's our preview of the 19th match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, with both teams coming off victories and hoping to keep their winning momentum going.

Meanwhile, the fixture between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the Kings XI making a decent recovery after losing two early wickets in their chase of the 161-run target. Can R Ashwin record a victory in his first match at Chepauk as KXIP captain? Stay tuned to our live blog here to find out.

Andre Russell is the talk of the town right now, and the Twitterati are still buzzing after his dizzying knock against RCB at the Chinnaswamy on Friday, guiding KKR to a five-wicket win from a near-impossible position. Sandipan Banerjee sheds light on his unique power-hitting ability that makes the Jamaican all-rounder such a potent weapon. Read the full article here .

. @rashidkhan_19 vs MI in 2018: Man of the Match x 2 4-0-13-1 in Hyderabad (18 dot balls) 4-1-11-2 in Mumbai (16 dot balls) #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/vqiUAgZXkj

Rashid Khan recorded a good outing in each fixture against Mumbai Indians in the 2018 edition. The numbers certainly speak for themselves.

It was a forgettable day for the RCB bowlers, who failed to defend a challenging 206-run target, especially for Mohammed Siraj. The Hyderabad pacer was taken off the attack after bowling a second beamer, but had been hammered all over the park aside from dropping two crucial catches. In his latest analytical piece , Vedam Jaishankar writes how Siraj's horrible day encapsulated RCB's bowling woes in their fifth outing of IPL 2019.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the second game of the Saturday double-header, right after the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Both teams pulled off victories in their previous outings — MI halting CSK's winning run with a 37-run win at the Wankhede Stadium, with SRH posting a five-wicket victory in an away game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

MI were powered to a competitive 170/5 after being asked to bat first by CSK skipper MS Dhoni, thanks mainly to the fireworks provided by Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard down the order after a steady knock by Suryakumar Yadav. Chennai lost wickets at regular intervals during their chase, and were always behind the required rate, eventually finishing on 133/8.

Much like Mumbai, Hyderabad were able to tie Delhi down to a sub-par 129/8 thanks to a disciplined effort from their bowling attack. Jonny Bairstow led the way for the Sunrisers with a solid 48, and although the visiting side lost a few wickets in the second half of their innings, they eventually got home with more than an over to spare.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.

