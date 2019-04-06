First Cricket
IPL | Match 18 Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs
IPL | Match 17 Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 07, 2019
RCB vs DC
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 07, 2019
RR vs KKR
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs MI Match at Hyderabad: Debutant Alzarri Jospeh rocks Sunrisers' top-order

Date: Saturday, 06 April, 2019 22:44 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

136/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
6.8
Fours
8
Sixes
7
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kieron Pollard not out 46 26 2 4
Alzarri Joseph not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 34 1
Sandeep Sharma 3 0 20 1
61/3
Overs
10.2
R/R
5.98
Fours
6
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Manish Pandey Batting 16 20 0 0
Deepak Hooda Batting 7 9 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Behrendorff 2.2 0 23 0
Jasprit Bumrah 1 0 6 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    10-overs comparison:

    MI : 52/3
    SRH : 59/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 59/3 ( Manish Pandey 15 , Deepak Hooda 6)

    Krunal continues. He is bowling tight line and lengths. Manish Pandey and Hooda are usually slow starters and while Mumbai may take a breather here, they can't let the two settle down. 5 run has come in this over. Hyderabad need 78 runs in 60 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 54/3 ( Manish Pandey 11 , Deepak Hooda 5)

    Pandya junior into the attack. SRH may have lost three key wickets but they are still in this. They need 83 runs in 66 balls. This is also an opportunity for their middle-order to come good in a stiff chase. We got into time-out.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 47/3 ( Manish Pandey 6 , Deepak Hooda 3)

    Krunal Pandya brought into the attack. MI have started off well and would the slow bowlers to continue the good work. Krunal has begun well. 4 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Hooda against MI in IPL:

    32*, 9, 17*, 1, 13

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    The sinewy fast bowler Alzarri Joseph boosted Mumbai Indians’ hopes of taking full points from their trip to Hyderabad, despite bowling with a smallish total, by claiming his second scalp. He dismissed Vijay Shankar. He had sent back David Warner with his first delivery and in the following over, he came up with an effort ball that saw the Sunrisers Hyderebad batsman want to send it on orbit. He only managed an outside edge to point where Hardik Pandya held the catch.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 43/3 ( Manish Pandey 4 , Deepak Hooda 1)

    Joseph has removed Shamkar and SRH innings has been derailed a bit here. Joseph doing it easily here. What an IPL debut it is turning out to be. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! That's the end of Vijay Shankar. Josepth with the second wicket of the night. Short ball, Shankar tries to heave and he has miscued it. The ball goes in the air to point, where Hardik Pandya does not do a Pollard. Shankar c Hardik Pandya b Alzarri Joseph 5(10)

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Indian batting mainstays, Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey, face an interesting challenge after Mumbai Indians used the power play overs to send back the dangerous opening combination of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner to claw their way back in the game. Rahul Chahar and Alzarri Joseph infused belief in the Mumbai Indians ranks with a wicket each. It could have been worse for the home side had Kieron Pollard not dropped Manish Pandey in the sixth over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 39/2 ( Vijay Shankar 5 , Manish Pandey 1)

    Shankar lobs the ball up in the air after an inside edge, which then deflects off his pad. DROPPED! Pollard spills an easy chance at long off to give Pandey a reprieve on 0. To make matters worse for Mumbai, Shankar collects a boundary off the fourth delivery. Six off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cut away behind point by Shankar off a back-of-length delivery from Chahar. SRH 39/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players whose first IPL wicket is David Warner

    Shikhar Dhawan
    Mohit Sharma
    John Hastings
    James Faulkner
    Aniket Choudhary
    Alzaari Joseph*

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Alzarri Joseph announced his arrival in IPL by bowling David Warner, the most productive overseas batsman in the history of the league, with his first delivery. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s left-handed opener paid the price for not waiting to see if Alzarri Joseph was bowling with nerves for company. He dragged a ball from outside the off-stump to his wicket to give the young fast bowler a memorable present.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 33/2 ( Vijay Shankar 0 , Manish Pandey 0)

    Alzarri Joseph dismisses David Warner off his very first delivery on IPL debut. Finishes with a wicket-maiden. Cannot think of a better start to one's stint in a league. Mumbai back in the game, with both SRH openers back in the hut. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bairstow has been dismissed by leg-spinners this IPL in each of his five innings now,

    v DC : Tewatia
    v RCB : Chahal
    v RR : Gopal
    v KKR : Chawla
    v MI : Rahul Chahar

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Huge blow for SRH. Warner has chopped it on to his stumps. Alzarri Joseph has got wicket on the first ball in his IPL career. What a start to his IPL cricket. Bowled an outside the off stump line length and the ball took the inside edge off the bat and hit the stumps. Warner b Alzarri Joseph 15(13)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 33/1 ( David Warner 15 , Vijay Shankar 0)

    Rahul Chahar comes into the attack and the spinner has struck for MI. Bairstow has been removed. This is a huge wicket for the young spinner. MI in business now.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! That's the end of Jonny Bairstow, he tries to sweep and but ends up giving a leading edge to short third man, where Bumrah did not make a mistake. Bairstow c Bumrah b Rahul Chahar 16(10) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Quicker ball from Rahul Chahar, takes the inside edge off Warner's bat and runs away for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 27/0 ( David Warner 11 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 16)

    Behrendorff continues and he commits mistake on the first ball, bowls on the legs of Warner, who is in such a good form at the moment that it was nothing less than bread and butter for him. The left-arm pacer bowls short and gets punished by Bairstow again. He ends the over with another boundary. 13 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    David Warner and Jonny Bairstow showed they were prepared to run hard if the boundaries were not going to be made available by a fighting Mumbai Indians new ball attack. There was just one four for Jonny Bairstow in the first over from Jason Behrendorff but the home team openers were always prepared to run the singles and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking in the first two overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fuller in length and Bairstow uses straight bat and hits it through mid-off, the ball was in the air and the fielder was interested but it was wide off him. The ball races away to another boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball from Behrendorff and Bairstow goes on back foot and smahses it for a boundary to deep mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jonny Bairstow has been dismissed by a leg-spinner in each of his four IPL innings this year.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! On the legs by Behrendorff and Warner easily flicks ot away to backward square leg boundary for four runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 14/0 ( David Warner 6 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 8)

    Jasprit Bumrah, right-arm fast, brought into the attack. No Malinga means Bumrah comes into business early. Mumbai need wickets upfront. 6 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2019:
    39, 45, 114, 48

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    David Warner's last five IPL innings against MI:
    6, 49, 48, 90*, 6

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 over, Sunrisers Hyderabad 8/0 ( Bairstow 5, Warner 3) 

    Jason Behrendorff bowls the first over for Mumbai. And look at Warner, coming out of the attack on the very first ball of the innings, and go over the covers. There is a sweeper cover placed just for him by Rohit. Bairstow gets off to mark with a boundary. MI need to remove both of the quickly as they can take the match away in the first powerplay. 8 off the first over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    SRH's opening stands this IPL:
     
    v KKR : 118
    v RR : 110
    v RCB : 185
    v DC : 64
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fast hands, example of beautful hand-eye co-ordinaton from Bairstow, as he cuts it through the point region for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    SRH's win percentage at home in last 10 matches is 80. MI amassed 56 runs in the last four overs today. Can SRH chase 137 runs target today?

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Keiron Pollard answered Mumbai Indians’ clarion call, scoring 37 of the 39 runs that accrued to the team in the last two overs off Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His 46 off 26 balls gave the Mumbai Indians a total to bowl with on a track on which the faster bowlers, prepared to bend their backs, could draw some encouragement. Pollard finished with three sixes off Siddharth Kaul and followed that up with a six and two fours off the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper’s final over. The home side will believe that they have done well to keep Mumbai Indians down to 136 for seven in 20 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 136/7 ( Kieron Pollard 46 , Alzarri Joseph 0)

    Pollard's late pyrotechnics has propelled Mumbai Indians to 136, a target that was not on the cards just 15 minutes ago. Pollard has infused a late hope in Mumbai camp and 136 could be a tricky total if the bowlers are able to get the wickets of the inform SRH opening pair early

    FOUR! Not the best of the decisions taken by Hooda in the field. Committed himself a little too early and what could have been kept down to two has resulted in a boundary. Was full delivery outisde off and Pollard slams it down to long on. Falls just ahead of Hooda and makes an error in judgement of getting his body behind the line of the ball and leakes another boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Nabi has palmed it for a six! Was taken on the full from Pollard and he flicked it off his knees behind square leg. Nabi did reach it but the ball was sailing over, though he got two hands to it, running across the corner was always going to be tough.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Gets it over extra cover and the ball runs to the boundary. Was wide and full from Bhuvi but nothing too away from Pollard's reach didn't catch it right from the middle, but still enough.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 118/7 ( Kieron Pollard 28 , Alzarri Joseph 0)

    Pollard has hurled Mumbai past the 100-run mark with three sixes in the penultimate over. Siddarth Kaul taking some beating, along with a no-ball and a free hit costing Hyderabad dearly. Pollard will keep strike for the 20th over with a single off the final ball.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the attack and overcame a dropped catch – Rashid Khan could not latch on to the ball after a fine running effort on the extra cover boundary – to dismiss Rahul Chahar in the 18th over. The outside edge that he induced was held by Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. Sunriders Hyderabad were not relaxing their strangehold while Mumbai Indians were left hoping that Kieron Pollard would produce some magic.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Three sixes for Pollard. Slower delivery, full toss outside off and that is another six.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX!  Pollard clouts a low full toss over wide long on boundary.Pollard is teeing off here. Goes back in the stands

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That was some power from Pollard. His bottom hand comes off the bat but is still able to send the ball long over long off for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 97/7 ( Kieron Pollard 9 , )

    MI continue the procession of losing wickets. Rahul Chahar becomes Bhuvi's first victim after helping himself with a boundary early in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Chahar got a little too overambitious as he tried to slog it on the legside, looked very ugly there as he didn't read the slower one was through his shot only to get an edge to wicket-keeper. His little cameo comes to an end. Bhuvi has a wicket.

    Rahul Chahar c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 10(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Chahar continues to pepper the third man area with boundaries. Waits for the bal to come and just slicing it through slips for a boundary. Vital runs these.

    Full Scorecard

  • Pollard dropped on 8 by Rashid Khan

    DROPPED!     Was the slower delivery wide of off stump and Pollard had to reach for it. He goes the extra cover but doesn't get the distance. Rashid hares across the turf but isn't able to get his dive right and hold onto the catch. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/6 ( Kieron Pollard 8 , Rahul Chahar 6)

    Hardik Pandya belts a six but the rush of blood results in his wicket as well. Rashid Khan will enjoy the bragging rights. Chahar has started off with a boundary and a brace with couple of late cuts to third man. Rashid ends with a wicket for 27 runs off his four overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Chahar hangs back for Rashid's googly to come into him and then places the late cut between wicket-keeper and slip. Off the mark

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Struck hard and flat but straight to the man in the deep. Rashid Khan has his man! Spreads his arms as if to say 'What have you got, now?' Rashid just altered the length touch, and it wasn't short enough for Hardik to pull it completely. It was a half pull of sorts and thus was able to get the elevation. Smart bowling. Mumbai have lost another big wicket.

    Hardik Pandya c Shankar b Rashid Khan 14(14)

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Faced with walking the tightrope, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya focused a great deal on rebuilding the Mumbai Indians innings and preventing further damage. Sunrisers Hyderabad braced themselves for a backlash in the final few overs when the two hitters could unleash a few strokes but they knew that if they stuck to the basics, they would be able achieve their goal of restricting Mumbai Indians. That plan worked for the home side when Hardik Pandya swept Rashid Khan to the man on the square-leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Picked the googly and nailed it too. Sweet sound of the bat. Was bowled wide of off stump and Hardik goes slightly low and clobbers it over long on for a big six.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 19 SRH vs MI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Krunal Pandya brought into the attack. MI have started off well and would the slow bowlers to continue the good work. Krunal has begun well. 4 off the over.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, SRH vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, SRH vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the second game of the Saturday double-header, right after the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Both teams pulled off victories in their previous outings — MI halting CSK's winning run with a 37-run win at the Wankhede Stadium, with SRH posting a five-wicket victory in an away game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

MI were powered to a competitive 170/5 after being asked to bat first by CSK skipper MS Dhoni, thanks mainly to the fireworks provided by Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard down the order after a steady knock by Suryakumar Yadav. Chennai lost wickets at regular intervals during their chase, and were always behind the required rate, eventually finishing on 133/8.

Much like Mumbai, Hyderabad were able to tie Delhi down to a sub-par 129/8 thanks to a disciplined effort from their bowling attack. Jonny Bairstow led the way for the Sunrisers with a solid 48, and although the visiting side lost a few wickets in the second half of their innings, they eventually got home with more than an over to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019

Tags : #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #David Warner #Hardik Pandya #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 SRH vs MI live #IPL Live #Jasprit Bumrah #Jonny Bairstow #live cricket score #Live match #Live streaming #Live telecast #Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium #Rashid Khan #Rohit Sharma #SRH vs MI #Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians #Vivo IPL 12

More Stories

