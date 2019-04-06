After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 136/7 ( Kieron Pollard 46 , Alzarri Joseph 0)



Pollard's late pyrotechnics has propelled Mumbai Indians to 136, a target that was not on the cards just 15 minutes ago. Pollard has infused a late hope in Mumbai camp and 136 could be a tricky total if the bowlers are able to get the wickets of the inform SRH opening pair early



FOUR! Not the best of the decisions taken by Hooda in the field. Committed himself a little too early and what could have been kept down to two has resulted in a boundary. Was full delivery outisde off and Pollard slams it down to long on. Falls just ahead of Hooda and makes an error in judgement of getting his body behind the line of the ball and leakes another boundary.