IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs MI Match at Hyderabad: Debutant Alzarri Jospeh rocks Sunrisers' top-order
Date: Saturday, 06 April, 2019 22:44 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
OUT! That's the end of Vijay Shankar. Josepth with the second wicket of the night. Short ball, Shankar tries to heave and he has miscued it. The ball goes in the air to point, where Hardik Pandya does not do a Pollard. Shankar c Hardik Pandya b Alzarri Joseph 5(10)
OUT! Huge blow for SRH. Warner has chopped it on to his stumps. Alzarri Joseph has got wicket on the first ball in his IPL career. What a start to his IPL cricket. Bowled an outside the off stump line length and the ball took the inside edge off the bat and hit the stumps. Warner b Alzarri Joseph 15(13)
OUT! That's the end of Jonny Bairstow, he tries to sweep and but ends up giving a leading edge to short third man, where Bumrah did not make a mistake. Bairstow c Bumrah b Rahul Chahar 16(10)
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 136/7 ( Kieron Pollard 46 , Alzarri Joseph 0)
Pollard's late pyrotechnics has propelled Mumbai Indians to 136, a target that was not on the cards just 15 minutes ago. Pollard has infused a late hope in Mumbai camp and 136 could be a tricky total if the bowlers are able to get the wickets of the inform SRH opening pair early
FOUR! Not the best of the decisions taken by Hooda in the field. Committed himself a little too early and what could have been kept down to two has resulted in a boundary. Was full delivery outisde off and Pollard slams it down to long on. Falls just ahead of Hooda and makes an error in judgement of getting his body behind the line of the ball and leakes another boundary.
OUT! Chahar got a little too overambitious as he tried to slog it on the legside, looked very ugly there as he didn't read the slower one was through his shot only to get an edge to wicket-keeper. His little cameo comes to an end. Bhuvi has a wicket.
Rahul Chahar c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 10(7)
Pollard dropped on 8 by Rashid Khan
DROPPED! Was the slower delivery wide of off stump and Pollard had to reach for it. He goes the extra cover but doesn't get the distance. Rashid hares across the turf but isn't able to get his dive right and hold onto the catch.
OUT! Struck hard and flat but straight to the man in the deep. Rashid Khan has his man! Spreads his arms as if to say 'What have you got, now?' Rashid just altered the length touch, and it wasn't short enough for Hardik to pull it completely. It was a half pull of sorts and thus was able to get the elevation. Smart bowling. Mumbai have lost another big wicket.
Hardik Pandya c Shankar b Rashid Khan 14(14)
OUT! Misery continues for Mumbai Indians. Ishan Kishan has been run out. Kishan tapped the ball on the offside and set off for a single, Pollard sends him back after he was halfway down the pitch. Wicket-keeper Bairstow disturbed the stumps way before collecting the ball but he made sure even though there weren't any bails left, he uprooted the stumps. Great take first up and then fantastic presence of mind by the YJB. Tough luck for Ishan Kishan, who was set having played 21 deliveries.
Ishan Kishan run out (Shankar/Bairstow) 17(21)
OUT! Kaul bounces out Krunal. Clearly undone by the surprise shot ball there Krunal. Kaul bend his back to bowl the effort ball, which hurried onto Krunal as he was late on the hook. The bouncer got big on him and he could only get a top edge for wicket-keeper Bairstow to pouch simplest of catches.
Krunal Pandya c Bairstow b S Kaul 6(13)
OUT! Looked like Quinton de Kock got a good piece of that but holes out as he finds the one fielder placed on the leg side. Kaul bowls it on the leg stump and De Kock whipped it straight down Hooda's throat at deep midwicket. MI losing their way. They haven't even gone past 50 and have lost their top three.
Q de Kock c Hooda b S Kaul 19(18)
OUT! Suryakumar Yadav goes the sweep and has missed it completely. It was the knuckle ball that Sandeep Sharma bowl, holding the ball only from his fingertips. Loud shout for leg before and it is given. Yadav challenges the call and there was no problem with the pitching...the impact is umpire's call and hitting the wickets is also umpire's call as the ball according to ball tracking half of the ball would have hit the top of off stump. MI do not lose their review but Suryakuamar Yadav has to walk back. MI in big trouble here.
Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Sandeep Sharma 7(8)
OUT! Mohammed Nabi comes into the attack and has struck almost straightaway. Tossed up delivery, held it slightly back and Rohit saw an opportunity to milk it to midwicket boundary slight bit of turn and Rohit couldn't nail the pull, ends up giving an easy catch to deep midwicket. Big wicket!!
Rohit c Hooda b Nabi 11(14)
Rohit dropped on 0 by Siddarth Kaul
DROPPED! What has happened there? Rohit charges down the wicket and goes for an ungainly swat across the line and gets a thick outside edge that goes high in the air. Siddarth Kaul has put down a sitter. Oh dear, more agony for Sunrisers. Kaul does get under the ball but seems to have lost it in the lights. The light towers at Rajiv Gandhi stadium are low and this tends to happen. Barely manage to get his fingers to the ball.
Sunrisers Hyderabad team: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul.
SRH announce an unchanged XI. Regular skipper Kane Williamson still out of the team due to fitness issues.
Mumbai Indians team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff
Two changes: Yuvraj Singh replaced by Ishan Kishan. Alzarri Joseph makes his debut, taking the place of Lasith Malinga.
TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, and opt to field first
10-overs comparison:
MI : 52/3
SRH : 59/3
After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 59/3 ( Manish Pandey 15 , Deepak Hooda 6)
Krunal continues. He is bowling tight line and lengths. Manish Pandey and Hooda are usually slow starters and while Mumbai may take a breather here, they can't let the two settle down. 5 run has come in this over. Hyderabad need 78 runs in 60 balls.
After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 54/3 ( Manish Pandey 11 , Deepak Hooda 5)
Pandya junior into the attack. SRH may have lost three key wickets but they are still in this. They need 83 runs in 66 balls. This is also an opportunity for their middle-order to come good in a stiff chase. We got into time-out.
After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 47/3 ( Manish Pandey 6 , Deepak Hooda 3)
Krunal Pandya brought into the attack. MI have started off well and would the slow bowlers to continue the good work. Krunal has begun well. 4 off the over.
Hooda against MI in IPL:
32*, 9, 17*, 1, 13
The sinewy fast bowler Alzarri Joseph boosted Mumbai Indians’ hopes of taking full points from their trip to Hyderabad, despite bowling with a smallish total, by claiming his second scalp. He dismissed Vijay Shankar. He had sent back David Warner with his first delivery and in the following over, he came up with an effort ball that saw the Sunrisers Hyderebad batsman want to send it on orbit. He only managed an outside edge to point where Hardik Pandya held the catch.
After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 43/3 ( Manish Pandey 4 , Deepak Hooda 1)
Joseph has removed Shamkar and SRH innings has been derailed a bit here. Joseph doing it easily here. What an IPL debut it is turning out to be.
OUT! That's the end of Vijay Shankar. Josepth with the second wicket of the night. Short ball, Shankar tries to heave and he has miscued it. The ball goes in the air to point, where Hardik Pandya does not do a Pollard. Shankar c Hardik Pandya b Alzarri Joseph 5(10)
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Indian batting mainstays, Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey, face an interesting challenge after Mumbai Indians used the power play overs to send back the dangerous opening combination of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner to claw their way back in the game. Rahul Chahar and Alzarri Joseph infused belief in the Mumbai Indians ranks with a wicket each. It could have been worse for the home side had Kieron Pollard not dropped Manish Pandey in the sixth over.
After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 39/2 ( Vijay Shankar 5 , Manish Pandey 1)
Shankar lobs the ball up in the air after an inside edge, which then deflects off his pad. DROPPED! Pollard spills an easy chance at long off to give Pandey a reprieve on 0. To make matters worse for Mumbai, Shankar collects a boundary off the fourth delivery. Six off the over.
FOUR! Cut away behind point by Shankar off a back-of-length delivery from Chahar. SRH 39/2
Players whose first IPL wicket is David Warner
Shikhar Dhawan
Mohit Sharma
John Hastings
James Faulkner
Aniket Choudhary
Alzaari Joseph*
Alzarri Joseph announced his arrival in IPL by bowling David Warner, the most productive overseas batsman in the history of the league, with his first delivery. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s left-handed opener paid the price for not waiting to see if Alzarri Joseph was bowling with nerves for company. He dragged a ball from outside the off-stump to his wicket to give the young fast bowler a memorable present.
After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 33/2 ( Vijay Shankar 0 , Manish Pandey 0)
Alzarri Joseph dismisses David Warner off his very first delivery on IPL debut. Finishes with a wicket-maiden. Cannot think of a better start to one's stint in a league. Mumbai back in the game, with both SRH openers back in the hut.
Bairstow has been dismissed by leg-spinners this IPL in each of his five innings now,
v DC : Tewatia
v RCB : Chahal
v RR : Gopal
v KKR : Chawla
v MI : Rahul Chahar
OUT! Huge blow for SRH. Warner has chopped it on to his stumps. Alzarri Joseph has got wicket on the first ball in his IPL career. What a start to his IPL cricket. Bowled an outside the off stump line length and the ball took the inside edge off the bat and hit the stumps. Warner b Alzarri Joseph 15(13)
After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 33/1 ( David Warner 15 , Vijay Shankar 0)
Rahul Chahar comes into the attack and the spinner has struck for MI. Bairstow has been removed. This is a huge wicket for the young spinner. MI in business now.
OUT! That's the end of Jonny Bairstow, he tries to sweep and but ends up giving a leading edge to short third man, where Bumrah did not make a mistake. Bairstow c Bumrah b Rahul Chahar 16(10)
FOUR! Quicker ball from Rahul Chahar, takes the inside edge off Warner's bat and runs away for a boundary.
After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 27/0 ( David Warner 11 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 16)
Behrendorff continues and he commits mistake on the first ball, bowls on the legs of Warner, who is in such a good form at the moment that it was nothing less than bread and butter for him. The left-arm pacer bowls short and gets punished by Bairstow again. He ends the over with another boundary. 13 off the over.
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow showed they were prepared to run hard if the boundaries were not going to be made available by a fighting Mumbai Indians new ball attack. There was just one four for Jonny Bairstow in the first over from Jason Behrendorff but the home team openers were always prepared to run the singles and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking in the first two overs.
FOUR! Fuller in length and Bairstow uses straight bat and hits it through mid-off, the ball was in the air and the fielder was interested but it was wide off him. The ball races away to another boundary.
FOUR! Short ball from Behrendorff and Bairstow goes on back foot and smahses it for a boundary to deep mid-wicket.
Jonny Bairstow has been dismissed by a leg-spinner in each of his four IPL innings this year.
FOUR! On the legs by Behrendorff and Warner easily flicks ot away to backward square leg boundary for four runs.
After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 14/0 ( David Warner 6 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 8)
Jasprit Bumrah, right-arm fast, brought into the attack. No Malinga means Bumrah comes into business early. Mumbai need wickets upfront. 6 off the over.
Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2019:
39, 45, 114, 48
David Warner's last five IPL innings against MI:
6, 49, 48, 90*, 6
After 1 over, Sunrisers Hyderabad 8/0 ( Bairstow 5, Warner 3)
Jason Behrendorff bowls the first over for Mumbai. And look at Warner, coming out of the attack on the very first ball of the innings, and go over the covers. There is a sweeper cover placed just for him by Rohit. Bairstow gets off to mark with a boundary. MI need to remove both of the quickly as they can take the match away in the first powerplay. 8 off the first over.
FOUR! Fast hands, example of beautful hand-eye co-ordinaton from Bairstow, as he cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
SRH's win percentage at home in last 10 matches is 80. MI amassed 56 runs in the last four overs today. Can SRH chase 137 runs target today?
Keiron Pollard answered Mumbai Indians’ clarion call, scoring 37 of the 39 runs that accrued to the team in the last two overs off Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His 46 off 26 balls gave the Mumbai Indians a total to bowl with on a track on which the faster bowlers, prepared to bend their backs, could draw some encouragement. Pollard finished with three sixes off Siddharth Kaul and followed that up with a six and two fours off the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper’s final over. The home side will believe that they have done well to keep Mumbai Indians down to 136 for seven in 20 overs.
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 136/7 ( Kieron Pollard 46 , Alzarri Joseph 0)
Pollard's late pyrotechnics has propelled Mumbai Indians to 136, a target that was not on the cards just 15 minutes ago. Pollard has infused a late hope in Mumbai camp and 136 could be a tricky total if the bowlers are able to get the wickets of the inform SRH opening pair early
FOUR! Not the best of the decisions taken by Hooda in the field. Committed himself a little too early and what could have been kept down to two has resulted in a boundary. Was full delivery outisde off and Pollard slams it down to long on. Falls just ahead of Hooda and makes an error in judgement of getting his body behind the line of the ball and leakes another boundary.
SIX! Nabi has palmed it for a six! Was taken on the full from Pollard and he flicked it off his knees behind square leg. Nabi did reach it but the ball was sailing over, though he got two hands to it, running across the corner was always going to be tough.
FOUR! Gets it over extra cover and the ball runs to the boundary. Was wide and full from Bhuvi but nothing too away from Pollard's reach didn't catch it right from the middle, but still enough.
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 118/7 ( Kieron Pollard 28 , Alzarri Joseph 0)
Pollard has hurled Mumbai past the 100-run mark with three sixes in the penultimate over. Siddarth Kaul taking some beating, along with a no-ball and a free hit costing Hyderabad dearly. Pollard will keep strike for the 20th over with a single off the final ball.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the attack and overcame a dropped catch – Rashid Khan could not latch on to the ball after a fine running effort on the extra cover boundary – to dismiss Rahul Chahar in the 18th over. The outside edge that he induced was held by Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. Sunriders Hyderabad were not relaxing their strangehold while Mumbai Indians were left hoping that Kieron Pollard would produce some magic.
SIX! Three sixes for Pollard. Slower delivery, full toss outside off and that is another six.
SIX! Pollard clouts a low full toss over wide long on boundary.Pollard is teeing off here. Goes back in the stands
SIX! That was some power from Pollard. His bottom hand comes off the bat but is still able to send the ball long over long off for a maximum
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 97/7 ( Kieron Pollard 9 , )
MI continue the procession of losing wickets. Rahul Chahar becomes Bhuvi's first victim after helping himself with a boundary early in the over.
OUT! Chahar got a little too overambitious as he tried to slog it on the legside, looked very ugly there as he didn't read the slower one was through his shot only to get an edge to wicket-keeper. His little cameo comes to an end. Bhuvi has a wicket.
Rahul Chahar c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 10(7)
FOUR! Chahar continues to pepper the third man area with boundaries. Waits for the bal to come and just slicing it through slips for a boundary. Vital runs these.
Pollard dropped on 8 by Rashid Khan
DROPPED! Was the slower delivery wide of off stump and Pollard had to reach for it. He goes the extra cover but doesn't get the distance. Rashid hares across the turf but isn't able to get his dive right and hold onto the catch.
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/6 ( Kieron Pollard 8 , Rahul Chahar 6)
Hardik Pandya belts a six but the rush of blood results in his wicket as well. Rashid Khan will enjoy the bragging rights. Chahar has started off with a boundary and a brace with couple of late cuts to third man. Rashid ends with a wicket for 27 runs off his four overs.
FOUR! Chahar hangs back for Rashid's googly to come into him and then places the late cut between wicket-keeper and slip. Off the mark
OUT! Struck hard and flat but straight to the man in the deep. Rashid Khan has his man! Spreads his arms as if to say 'What have you got, now?' Rashid just altered the length touch, and it wasn't short enough for Hardik to pull it completely. It was a half pull of sorts and thus was able to get the elevation. Smart bowling. Mumbai have lost another big wicket.
Hardik Pandya c Shankar b Rashid Khan 14(14)
Faced with walking the tightrope, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya focused a great deal on rebuilding the Mumbai Indians innings and preventing further damage. Sunrisers Hyderabad braced themselves for a backlash in the final few overs when the two hitters could unleash a few strokes but they knew that if they stuck to the basics, they would be able achieve their goal of restricting Mumbai Indians. That plan worked for the home side when Hardik Pandya swept Rashid Khan to the man on the square-leg fence.
SIX! Picked the googly and nailed it too. Sweet sound of the bat. Was bowled wide of off stump and Hardik goes slightly low and clobbers it over long on for a big six.
IPL 12 Match 19 SRH vs MI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Krunal Pandya brought into the attack. MI have started off well and would the slow bowlers to continue the good work. Krunal has begun well. 4 off the over.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, SRH vs MI 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the second game of the Saturday double-header, right after the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).
Both teams pulled off victories in their previous outings — MI halting CSK's winning run with a 37-run win at the Wankhede Stadium, with SRH posting a five-wicket victory in an away game against Delhi Capitals (DC).
MI were powered to a competitive 170/5 after being asked to bat first by CSK skipper MS Dhoni, thanks mainly to the fireworks provided by Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard down the order after a steady knock by Suryakumar Yadav. Chennai lost wickets at regular intervals during their chase, and were always behind the required rate, eventually finishing on 133/8.
Much like Mumbai, Hyderabad were able to tie Delhi down to a sub-par 129/8 thanks to a disciplined effort from their bowling attack. Jonny Bairstow led the way for the Sunrisers with a solid 48, and although the visiting side lost a few wickets in the second half of their innings, they eventually got home with more than an over to spare.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians Full Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.
Updated Date:
Apr 06, 2019
