SRH completed their 50 runs in 3.6 overs today - their second fastest in IPL. Their fastest is in 3.5 overs, came against KKR at Hyderabad in 2017.

FOUR! This is a proper jab from Saha. Short from Shami and he smacks it across the line to mid wicket fence for another boundary.

SIX! There is more! Extraordinary stuff. Dirrected into Saha's body from Shami and the wicket-keeper batsman has heaved it long over mid wicket fence.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 66/0 ( David Warner 28 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 26) Shami started his first over well but isn't it all about how well you end. He doesn't end well. couple of sublime strokes from Saha to take 10 runs off the final two balls as SRH extend their supreb start.

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 77/0 ( David Warner 37 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 28) Lot of mind games from Ashwin as he keep Ashwin halts in his delivery stride not once but twice in the over, perhaps trying to check on Warner's trigger movement. The home side don't really appreciate the tactics. The umpire, too has a word after the second stop. A six of the first ball followed by five singles. The Powerplay comes to an end and the teams break for the strategic time out. It has been all orange so far.

Anyone missing Bairstow yet? Saha is smoking them to all corners of Rajiv Gandhi stadium. At the other end, Warne is being Warner. Punjab needs to find some answers quickly or the game will be too far away from their reach before long.

OUT! Strategic time out brings interupption in play, break in concentration and change in momentum as well. Saha is out caught behind. Length ball on off, spinning away from Saha, who was looking to whack it across the line. He misses and the ball takes a small tickle off the bottom of the bat and Prabhsimran grabs it behind the wickets. There is some confusion as Saha first starts walking but then returns towards Warner. No one has reviewed it and it seems Saha and Warner didn't see the umpire raise the finger. A little bizarre but eventually Saha is given the marching orders. First breakthrough for KXIP. Murugan Ashwin strikes in his first over.

Manish Pandey is coming on the back of consecutive fifties against CSK and RR, in 25 and 27 balls respectively; two of his top three fastest IPL fifties.

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 83/1 ( David Warner 39 , Manish Pandey 1) Wicket falls on cue after the time out break. Saha walks back after a quickfire 28 that has given SRH are great start. First catch for Prabhsimran Singh in the IPL, which brings the in form Manish Pandey in the middle. M Ashwin bowls couple of wides but ends up giving only five runs along with a wicket.

FOUR! Lovely shot from Manish Pandey. Opens his body to create the room and the ball angled into him by Ashwin has been stroked over covers for a boundary

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 91/1 ( David Warner 41 , Manish Pandey 7) Good on Sunrisers to back the inform player by sending Manish Pandey ahead of skipper Kane Williamson. Pandey struck a delightful boundary off Ashwin. Nine runs came from the over.

Saha's cameo finally brought to a halt by M Ashwin. Manish Pandey didn't start with a boundary tonight. This is the key partnership for Hyderabad now given how fragile their middle order has been. These two should be looking to bat a few more overs than they did in the last couple of games to provide a cushion for their misfiring lower order.

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 97/1 ( David Warner 45 , Manish Pandey 9) Warner puts in a full-length dive to make his ground for the second run. Another tight over from M Ashwin conceding only six runs from the over. SRH near the 100-run mark.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 103/1 ( David Warner 47 , Manish Pandey 13) Sent back by Warner and it was a great call. Pandey tapped the ball on the offside and set off for a non-existent single. KL Rahul swiftly gets to the ball and throws it at the right end but Pandey returned just at the right time. Ashwin with variations to Warner, going slightly round arm, trying to dart the ball into him. Good over for Kings XI, six runs came off it. SRH go past 100-run mark inthe 10th over. At the halfway stage, SRH well in control. Warner looking really dangerous.

FOUR! Short from M Ashwin with a bit of width and Pandey wasn't going to miss out. Rocks back to cut it through point for a boundary

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 112/1 ( David Warner 49 , Manish Pandey 20) M Ashwin keeps it tidy for five balls of the over. Not giving too much width to Warner to play with and bowling it slower to Manish Pandey. Errors in length once and is hit for a boundary by Pandey. Yes, bowling can be a cruel task. Nine runs from the over.

As expected, Warner and Pandey are being watchful against the Ashwin twins. They know that Punjab's death bowling has been suspect in the last few games, and Hyderabad's best chance of posting a challenging total is in making sure one of these two stays there till the end.

Pandey dropped on 20 by R Ashwin DROPPED! Length ball outside off and Manish Pandey nails it down the ground. Seems like he has got enough to elevation but R Ashwin at mid off leaps and extends his arm over his head. Almost ended up plucking out a stuneer. The ball stuck in for a while but just not long enough as it pops out when he starts to descend. Full marks for the effort. Life for Pandey.

FIFTY! Davey Warner slashes and gets a thick edge through the vacant second slip and the ball runs down to third man fence as he raises his 8th IPL fifty of the season. He is a phenomenal player and he wants to make his final game this year a memorable one

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/1 ( David Warner 63 , Manish Pandey 28) Manish Pandey has found his rhythm in the last three games and there couldn't be a better time for him to raise his game. Murugan Ashwin's last over of his spell costs 12 runs, he finishes with figures of 4-0-32-1. Time out called.

FOUR! Stunning! Warner brings out the reverse hit and slams it high and over short third man. Couple of bounces and over the ropes

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 146/1 ( David Warner 72 , Manish Pandey 31) Mujeeb returns to the attack after the time out interval. Couple of aerial shots from both Pandey and Warner that weren't timed perfectly gives them couple of twos before Warner switches his grip to earn a boundary to third man. Sunrisers take 12 runs off Mujeeb's over.

FOUR! Arshdeep returns to the attack and makes the mistake that he had made a few times in his first spell as well. Again slants it down the legside and Warner gets it wide, to the right of short fine leg fielder.

Things are perfectly poised for Hyderabad here. Warner's incredible run in the IPL continues as he raises his 9th 50 of this season. Manish Pandey at the other end is playing like he doesn't know what poor form is. More importantly, these two are still there in the middle as we near the final five overs of the inning.

FOUR! Short ball that almost got too big on Pandey but he has managed to swivel and pull it to long leg boundary. Slightly late in the shot but Pandey handled it really well.

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 159/1 ( David Warner 80 , Manish Pandey 36) Arshdeep is called back into the attack and Warner and Pandey collect a boundary each for themselves. Warner just trying a touch and a false stroke is lurking around. Into the last five now...

OUT! R Ashwin produces the wicket. Sunrisers lose Manish Pandey. Pandey was looking to scoop it down to fine leg and wanted to shuffle across his wickets and help it around the corner but Ashwin saw the movement and fired it into his body, cramming him up for room. Pandey goes with the shot and only manages a tame scoop straight to Shami and short fine leg. Manish Pandey c Shami b Ashwin 36(25)

OUT! Ashwin has removed two set batsmen in a space of four balls. David Warner departs. Ashgoes round-arm and Warner without much footwork wanted to smash this down towards long off. Gets a thickish top edge of a horizontal bat that goes towards point where Mujeeb takes the catch. R Ashwin pumps in joy and David Warner walks off the ground to a standing ovation as the Hyderbad shower love to one of their stars. Another great innings from the Aussie.

An inspired last over from the Punjab captain. Ashwin had held one back for the final five overs of the innings and he has delivered a body blow to Sunrisers. He got Manish first with a misdirected carrom ball (although if you ask the bowler, he would always say he planned it). Then he bowled the round arm Kedar Jadhav off break to induce a tired shot from Warner. SRH have kept their run rate at around the 10 run mark throughout this inning. Kings XI will be delighted if they have to chase anything under 200 from here.

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 163/3 ( Mohammad Nabi 3 , ) Ashwin has certainly changed the complexion of the innings in an over by dismissing Pandey and Warner in his final over. The two wickets exposes SRH's frail middle order. Mohammad Nabi is in the middle and is expected to be joined by out-of-form Kane Williamson.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 169/3 ( Mohammad Nabi 6 , Kane Williamson (C) 3) Nabi and Williamson work the ball around for six singles off Shami's over. They only have three overs after this and after the spectacular start they have had, they would want to finish well and get the total around 195-200.

FOUR! Williamson was targetting the cover boundary as he opened his body go inside out, gets a thick outside edge that falls right in between short third and backward point fielder. The big Jamaican is on the chase but in an attempt to stop the ball from his feet, he ends up kicking over the ropes. Good ole Chris Gayle!

SIX! Short ball spinning into Kane Williamson and the SRH skipper moves across his stumps and has all the time to pull the ball away over long leg fence.

SIX! That's a super shot from Nabi! He has taken on the fellow contryman. Length ball and Nabi launches it down the ground for a six.

SIX! Another massive hit down the ground from Nabi. Mujeeb's tough day continues. Again it is the length ball and Nabi tonks it down the ground for a maximum

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 196/3 ( Mohammad Nabi 19 , Kane Williamson (C) 14) Mujeeb has had a horror of a day today. Williamson and Nabi with some lusty blows in the over. Three sixes and a boundary along with couple of wides results in a 26-run over as the young Afghan finishes with 66 runs from his four overs. Sunrisers one hit away from 200.

OUT! Plucked out brilliantly by M Ashwin. It was the change up from Shami. Keeping it back of a length outside off and Williamson arcs his back and looks to smash it over the cover fielder, who leaps and sticks out his hand to take an excellent catch. Williamson c Murugan Ashwin b Shami 14(7)

Hyderabad is showing that they have life in their batting order after Warner and Pandey. Nabi and Williamson plunder 26 of Mujeeb's last over. Nabi probably knows every Mujeeb variation from playing him in the nets. Despite losing both the batsmen in the very next over to Shami, SRH is going to post a score in excess of 200. Anything they get in the last over is a bonus now.

OUT! No nonsense delivery from Shami does the trick. Straight and full and Nabi goes for a wild swing. The batsman misses and the middle stumps is knocked out of its grove, the offstump takes some recoil as well. Good old effective death bowling. Nabi has done his bit. M Nabi b Shami 20(10)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 202/5 ( Rashid Khan 1 , Vijay Shankar 4) Rashid Khan is promoted over Vijay Shankar in the batting order but it hardly matters as the latter soon walks out on Nabi's wicket. An extra run for SRH courtesy an overthrow off the last ball, nevertheless, seven runs and two wickets for a penultimate over is more than acceptable any given day of the week. SRH go past 200-run mark.

OUT! Arshdeep Singh with a inch-perfect yorker cleans up Rashid Khan off the first ball of the final over. The left-armer hits the base of the leg stump. Rashid was backing away and trying to run it down the third man but misses it completely. Good bowling from the youngster. Rashid Khan b Arshdeep Singh 1(2)

IPL 12 Match 48 SRH vs KXIP at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Rashid Khan is promoted over Vijay Shankar in the batting order but it hardly matters as the latter soon walks out on Nabi's wicket. An extra run for SRH courtesy an overthrow off the last ball, nevertheless, seven runs and two wickets for a penultimate over is more than acceptable any given day of the week. SRH go past 200-run mark.

IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP Today’s Match Preview: The 48th match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab can easily be called as the battle of the equals. Both teams have won 5 out of the 11 matches played thus far. The one thing that differentiates them on the points table is the Net Run-Rate (NRR). Hyderabad, with a NRR of 0.559 are placed at No 4 position with Punjab (0.117 NRR) at No 5. The Monday night contest will literally be their first steps to outdo each other in race to playoffs.

The positive for Hyderabad is that they will be playing at their home ground. It will be David Warner's last match in the tournament as he returns to national duty. SRH would be hoping that before departing for UAE, Warner provides the much-needed momentum to the team that can help them ease into the last-four. With Jonny Bairstow already in England, SRH would have to quickly come up with an able replacement to Warner. But that is again something to think in future.

On Monday, SRH middle-order will also be tested. It has failed to live up to expectations on a number of occasions. Manish Pandey's form is a huge relief to the SRH camp but they need likes of Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan to do well.

Middle-order batting is a concern even for SRH's opponents Punjab, who have continued to struggle in the middle overs. David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal have not performed consistently well and converted good starts into big scores. It is about time they come good or Punjab may fall short before the playoffs begin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

