SRH haven't done their playoffs chances any harm with this mammoth score of 212. Remember that net run rate could well be a consideration here to break a tie between two teams with the same number of points so they have everything to play for till the final ball. This is going to be a tense night at Hyderabad!

FOUR! Ugly shot from Gayle, outside the off stump, and Gayle swings the bat blindly, ball touches the outside edge and flies for four to wide of third man.

Khaleel starts off with a wide, down the leg side of Rahul. Brings the next two deliveries in to Rahul. LBW appeal on the third ball, turned down by umpire. Was too high. Good over by the left-arm pacer. Was hit for a boundary on the penultimate ball of the over but came back strongly to beat Gayle. 7 off the over.

FOUR! Bhuvneshwar into the attack, fullish and swinging away, Rahul swings the bat, ball takes the outside edge and flies over the first slip fielder for a boundary.

Bhuvneshwar bowls from the other end. Fancy shot from Rahul on the first ball, almost got him out. Four on the first ball but not in the most convincing way. Bhuvi keeps Rahul quiet, bowls five dots after that four. Good start from him.

OUT! Gayle is gone. Huge wicket for Hyderabad. Khaleel bowls slightly short and Gayle clears the front leg, swings the bat, leading edge goes high up in the air, comes down and Manish Pandey lines himself under the ball, catches it and just before the ball was about to wobble out, managed to hang on to it. Brilliant catch brings the end of Universe Boss. Gayle c Manish Pandey b Khaleel Ahmed 4(3)

SIX! That's one way to respond to a fall of wicket at the other end. Khaleel bowls on Rahul's leg and the right-handed batsman flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a six and then held the pose for the cameramen.

Khaleel removes Gayle on the first ball of the third over. Terrific catch by Manish Pandey. Was calm and composed as the skier came down at him. Rahul matters now for Punjab. Their middle-order has not been too consistent in IPL 2019 and if Rahul is removed, SRH would know they could pull off an early finish. That six on the next ball after the wicket indicates the kind of form he is in. Mayank Agarwal has joined him in the middle. 10 came in the over.

FOUR! What a shot, creative from Rahul swits sits on his right knee and sweeps the pacer for a boundary to fine leg. Looked like six from naked eyes but replay shoed that the ball had bounced inches before the ropes.

Sandeep Sharma comes into the attack. Rahul continues to play his shot. Sandeep kept on bowling on the leg stump line in this over. Need to check that. 13 came in the over and Punjab need more of these.

Bhuvi comes back on. Williamson wants wickets. Rahul is the danger man here and if they see his back, SRH would feel relieved. Rahul hit one into the orbit. Rashid ran back to take the catch but it was too tough to judge its landing while running behind and he could not reach the ball in time. Could have been catch of the tournament. 6 off the over.

Rashid Khan needs to take one wicket to become the second player after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take 50-plus wickets for SRH in IPL.

Rashid into the attack. SRH have too many wicket-taking options. Not to forget that there is Nabi as well who has bowled exceptionally well in the tournament. Huge LBW appeal in the over against Rahul. Turned down by umpire Ravi. Rashid wanted DRS, and Williamson turned him down. Mandatory powerplay is over. Just 4 from this over.

FOUR! Terrible fielding from Rashid at deep extra cover, the ball bounced just in front of him and the flood lights made it difficult for him to see the ball. He let the ball go to the boundary.

When you are chasing 212, you pray that Gayle could fire and the rest just have to turn up. Not the case tonight as Gayle departs inside the powerplay. Khaleel, Kumar and Rashid had bowled well in their first spells, but Sandeep is proving expensive on another night. The fourth seamer has been the Achilles heel for Hyderabad this season, as both Sandeep and Kaul have failed to turn up. They will be hoping that Nabi can steady it up in the middle overs tonight. For Punjab, Rahul and Agarwal have to play a lot of overs even if they are to get near to the target of 212. The key in this partnership will be running between the wickets. This is a biggish outfield, similar to Mohali, and these two are well adept at stroking it in the gap and running hard.

Abhishek Sharma into the attack and bowls a big front-foot no ball. Free hit was not used well by Punjab. They finally got a boundary though after some dry overs, thanks to a shabby fielding effort by Rashid in the deep. 11 came in the over. Fifty up for Punjab.

Sandeep is brought back into the attack. Just one over for Rashid. Rahul is 34 off 31 and this is not the kind of approach you want to see in the chase of 213 runs. But maybe, he knows he is an important wicket here and his fall could end Punjab's chances. But need to target someone to keep the required rate under control. Time-out taken.

SIX! Mayank picked the ball early, flight from Mayank and he stood and lovely bats swing from him, goes right over the sight screen.

OUT! Mayank is gone. he just hit six on the first ball of the over. Sees the flight again and tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary. Connected well but not well enough to surpass the ropes. Shankar stood there to catch the ball. Agarwal c Shankar b Rashid Khan 27(18)

Rahul is timing it well, but it appears the plan for Punjab is to delay the charge. Perhaps they want to make sure that their net run rate doesn't dip a lot even if they lose the game. They will try to ensure they get near this huge total before going for an all out assault.

Rashid replaces Abhishek now. This is where Williamson is very intelligent as captain. He has many wicket-taking options but it is all about how you use this bunch of bowlers. He knows he has a huge target on board and is not letting the opposition settle down quickly at all. Dot balls, tidy overs and the required rate is spurring up. It will certainly lead to a fault shot and that is what happened in the last over. Mayank gone, Pooran comes in.

SIX! Just a little full and Pooran lines himself up, comes behind the ball and uses power to dispatch it over the long-on region for a maximum.

Mohammad Nabi introduced into the attack. It has been tough for the batsmen to score off him in the tournament. Pooran hits one maximum in the over to warm himself up. The equation is getting tougher for Punjab. They need 132 runs in 60 balls.

SIX! Well, there are some superb fielding efforts near the boundary ropes and some funny. This was a funny one. Pooran hooked Khaleel to fine leg, where Bhuvi jumped in the air to take the catch but did not how close he was to the ropes and landed outside the ropes. Khaleel got disappointed but then shared a laugh with everyone including the captain.

OUT! Bhuvi caught one early on in the over and then ended up jumping outside the boundary ropes. This time the ball was hit some distance in front of him, he came running in and then dived to pluck the catch inches above the ground. Superb effort. Pooran is the man dismissed. Pooran c Bhuvneshwar b Khaleel Ahmed 21(10)

Khaleel brought back and almost had Pooran on the first ball. Bhuvi near the ropes faltered, not knowing where his foot was. But he had an opportunity to make amends and he took that beautiful catch to remove the same batsman. Pooran is gone, Miller comes in.

Nabi continues. Good comeback by him after having gone for 10 in the first over. Just 5 off it. Match quickly slipping away from Punjab's hands. Punjab need 112 runs in 48 balls

Mayank Agarwal's brief and breezy stay ends as he tries to go for consecutive big hits against the mighty Khan from Afghanistan. The batsmen are picking Rashid better this year and are trying to be aggressive against him. But Mayank was probably too eager in his attempt. Pooran started in the only fashion he knows, trying to send every ball out of bounds. Bhuvi missed a chance off Khaleel but made up for it in the same over by taking a spectacular catch in the outfield. Punjab are looking to bat around KL Rahul, but have lost a wicket too many at this stage in their quest.

FOUR! Rashid comes into the attack and bowls a short ball, Miller goes on back foot and heaves the ball away for four to deep mid-wicket.

OUT! Pressure got to Miller, who was trying to hit every ball out of the park, went on back foot again and pulled but the ball went straight to Shankar at deep extra cover. Rashid gets the wicket. Miller c Shankar b Rashid Khan 11(11)

OUT! R ashid gets two wickets in two balls. Ashwin comes in to bat and he wanted to hit the wrong'un over the long-on fielder, could not connect well and hit it straight to Pandey near the ropes. Rashid on a hat-trick. A shwin c Manish Pandey b Rashid Khan 0(1)

A boundary to start the over but that's that. Two attempts to clear the ropes as the required rate kept on jumping and both shots resulted in wickets. Rashid will be on hat-trick when he returns. Rahul, however, still quiet and that is strange.

SIX! Full-toss ball to Rahul around his waist height and he does not waste this delivery, swings the bat to clear the fielder at deep backward square leg.

Debutant Prabhsimran joins Rahul in the middle. Rahul tonked two sixes in the over and then took a single. The new man ate three balls at this stage. Punjab need 93 runs in 36 balls

Rashid is picking wickets by the bunch now. Rahul runs a serious risk of running out of partners, so he decided to take matters in his own hand and decided to show his teammates how it's done. Two back to back sixes against Nabi has kept Punjab in the hunt but only just.

Rashid has beend denied the hat-trick as Rahul takes a single off the first ball and brings struggling Prabhsimran on strike. He is up against the best in the business straightaway. Rashid ends his four overs with figures of 3/21. Punjab is not in the chase anymore despite Rahul still there. Punjab need 90 runs in 30 balls

SIX! Bhuvi comes back on, fuller but little too straight, Rahul swings the bat and clears the long-on boundary by some distance.

OUT! Strategic time out brings interupption in play, break in concentration and change in momentum as well. Saha is out caught behind. Length ball on off, spinning away from Saha, who was looking to whack it across the line. He misses and the ball takes a small tickle off the bottom of the bat and Prabhsimran grabs it behind the wickets. There is some confusion as Saha first starts walking but then returns towards Warner. No one has reviewed it and it seems Saha and Warner didn't see the umpire raise the finger. A little bizarre but eventually Saha is given the marching orders. First breakthrough for KXIP. Murugan Ashwin strikes in his first over.

Pandey dropped on 20 by R Ashwin DROPPED! Length ball outside off and Manish Pandey nails it down the ground. Seems like he has got enough to elevation but R Ashwin at mid off leaps and extends his arm over his head. Almost ended up plucking out a stuneer. The ball stuck in for a while but just not long enough as it pops out when he starts to descend. Full marks for the effort. Life for Pandey.

FIFTY! Davey Warner slashes and gets a thick edge through the vacant second slip and the ball runs down to third man fence as he raises his 8th IPL fifty of the season. He is a phenomenal player and he wants to make his final game this year a memorable one

OUT! R Ashwin produces the wicket. Sunrisers lose Manish Pandey. Pandey was looking to scoop it down to fine leg and wanted to shuffle across his wickets and help it around the corner but Ashwin saw the movement and fired it into his body, cramming him up for room. Pandey goes with the shot and only manages a tame scoop straight to Shami and short fine leg. Manish Pandey c Shami b Ashwin 36(25)

OUT! Ashwin has removed two set batsmen in a space of four balls. David Warner departs. Ashgoes round-arm and Warner without much footwork wanted to smash this down towards long off. Gets a thickish top edge of a horizontal bat that goes towards point where Mujeeb takes the catch. R Ashwin pumps in joy and David Warner walks off the ground to a standing ovation as the Hyderbad shower love to one of their stars. Another great innings from the Aussie.

OUT! Plucked out brilliantly by M Ashwin. It was the change up from Shami. Keeping it back of a length outside off and Williamson arcs his back and looks to smash it over the cover fielder, who leaps and sticks out his hand to take an excellent catch. Williamson c Murugan Ashwin b Shami 14(7)

OUT! No nonsense delivery from Shami does the trick. Straight and full and Nabi goes for a wild swing. The batsman misses and the middle stumps is knocked out of its grove, the offstump takes some recoil as well. Good old effective death bowling. Nabi has done his bit. M Nabi b Shami 20(10)

OUT! Arshdeep Singh with an inch-perfect yorker cleans up Rashid Khan off the first ball of the final over. The left-armer hits the base of the leg stump. Rashid was backing away and trying to run it down the third man but misses it completely. Good bowling from the youngster. Rashid Khan b Arshdeep Singh 1(2)

OUT! Gayle is gone. Huge wicket for Hyderabad. Khaleel bowls slightly short and Gayle clears the front leg, swings the bat, leading edge goes high up in the air, comes down and Manish Pandey lines himself under the ball, catches it and just before the ball was about to wobble out, managed to hang on to it. Brilliant catch brings the end of Universe Boss. Gayle c Manish Pandey b Khaleel Ahmed 4(3)

OUT! Mayank is gone. he just hit six on the first ball of the over. Sees the flight again and tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary. Connected well but not well enough to surpass the ropes. Shankar stood there to catch the ball. Agarwal c Shankar b Rashid Khan 27(18)

OUT! Bhuvi caught one early on in the over and then ended up jumping outside the boundary ropes. This time the ball was hit some distance in front of him, he came running in and then dived to pluck the catch inches above the ground. Superb effort. Pooran is the man dismissed. Pooran c Bhuvneshwar b Khaleel Ahmed 21(10)

OUT! Pressure got to Miller, who was trying to hit every ball out of the park, went on back foot again and pulled but the ball went straight to Shankar at deep extra cover. Rashid gets the wicket. Miller c Shankar b Rashid Khan 11(11)

OUT! R ashid gets two wickets in two balls. Ashwin comes in to bat and he wanted to hit the wrong'un over the long-on fielder, could not connect well and hit it straight to Pandey near the ropes. Rashid on a hat-trick. A shwin c Manish Pandey b Rashid Khan 0(1)

IPL 12 Match 48 SRH vs KXIP at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Rashid has beend denied the hat-trick as Rahul takes a single off the first ball and brings struggling Prabhsimran on strike. He is up against the best in the business straightaway. Rashid ends his four overs with figures of 3/21. Punjab is not in the chase anymore despite Rahul still there. Punjab need 90 runs in 30 balls

IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP Today’s Match Preview: The 48th match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab can easily be called as the battle of the equals. Both teams have won 5 out of the 11 matches played thus far. The one thing that differentiates them on the points table is the Net Run-Rate (NRR). Hyderabad, with a NRR of 0.559 are placed at No 4 position with Punjab (0.117 NRR) at No 5. The Monday night contest will literally be their first steps to outdo each other in race to playoffs.

The positive for Hyderabad is that they will be playing at their home ground. It will be David Warner's last match in the tournament as he returns to national duty. SRH would be hoping that before departing for UAE, Warner provides the much-needed momentum to the team that can help them ease into the last-four. With Jonny Bairstow already in England, SRH would have to quickly come up with an able replacement to Warner. But that is again something to think in future.

On Monday, SRH middle-order will also be tested. It has failed to live up to expectations on a number of occasions. Manish Pandey's form is a huge relief to the SRH camp but they need likes of Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan to do well.

Middle-order batting is a concern even for SRH's opponents Punjab, who have continued to struggle in the middle overs. David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal have not performed consistently well and converted good starts into big scores. It is about time they come good or Punjab may fall short before the playoffs begin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps