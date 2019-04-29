First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL | Match 46 Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs KXIP Match at Hyderabad: Rashid, Khaleel dent Kings XI hopes with regular strikes

Date: Monday, 29 April, 2019 23:19 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

212/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.6
Fours
15
Sixes
7
Extras
20
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Vijay Shankar not out 7 4 0 0
Abhishek Sharma not out 5 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Arshdeep Singh 4 0 42 1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4 0 66 0
131/5
Overs
15.2
R/R
8.62
Fours
9
Sixes
7
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lokesh Rahul Batting 62 44 3 4
Simran Singh (W) Batting 1 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaleel Ahmed 3 0 32 2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2.2 0 18 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • SIX! Bhuvi comes back on, fuller but little too straight, Rahul swings the bat and clears the long-on boundary by some distance. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 123/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 54 , Simran Singh (W) 1)

    Rashid has beend denied the hat-trick as Rahul takes a single off the first ball and brings struggling Prabhsimran on strike. He is up against the best in the business straightaway. Rashid ends his four overs with figures of 3/21. Punjab is not in the chase anymore despite Rahul still there. Punjab need 90 runs in 30 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Rashid is picking wickets by the bunch now. Rahul runs a serious risk of running out of partners, so he decided to take matters in his own hand and decided to show his teammates how it's done. Two back to back sixes against Nabi has kept Punjab in the hunt but only just. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 120/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 52 , Simran Singh (W) 0)

    Debutant Prabhsimran joins Rahul in the middle. Rahul tonked two sixes in the over and then took a single. The new man ate three balls at this stage. Punjab need 93 runs in 36 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Full-toss ball to Rahul around his waist height and he does not waste this delivery, swings the bat to clear the fielder at deep backward square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Nabi bowls to Rahul, outside the off stump and fuller, Rahul lofts it beautifully over the extra covers  for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 107/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 39 , )

    A boundary to start the over but that's that. Two attempts to clear the ropes as the required rate kept on jumping and both shots resulted in wickets. Rashid will be on hat-trick when he returns. Rahul, however, still quiet and that is strange. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Rashid gets two wickets in two balls. Ashwin comes in to bat and he wanted to hit the wrong'un over the long-on fielder, could not connect well and hit it straight to Pandey near the ropes. Rashid on a hat-trick. Ashwin c Manish Pandey b Rashid Khan 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Pressure got to Miller, who was trying to hit every ball out of the park, went on back foot again and pulled but the ball went straight to Shankar at deep extra cover. Rashid gets the wicket.  Miller c Shankar b Rashid Khan 11(11) 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    David Miller's scores v SRH in IPL:

    1, 1, 20*, 9, 89*, 15, 24*, 10, 6

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rashid comes into the attack and bowls a short ball, Miller goes on back foot and heaves the ball away for four to deep mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Mayank Agarwal's brief and breezy stay ends as he tries to go for consecutive big hits against the mighty Khan from Afghanistan. The batsmen are picking Rashid better this year and are trying to be aggressive against him. But Mayank was probably too eager in his attempt. Pooran started in the only fashion he knows, trying to send every ball out of bounds. Bhuvi missed a chance off Khaleel but made up for it in the same over by taking a spectacular catch in the outfield. Punjab are looking to bat around KL Rahul, but have lost a wicket too many at this stage in their quest.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 101/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 39 , David Miller 5)

    Nabi continues. Good comeback by him after having gone for 10 in the first over. Just 5 off it. Match quickly slipping away from Punjab's hands. Punjab need 112 runs in 48 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 96/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 38 , David Miller 1)

    Khaleel brought back and almost had Pooran on the first ball. Bhuvi near the ropes faltered, not knowing where his foot was. But he had an opportunity to make amends and he took that beautiful catch to remove the same batsman. Pooran is gone, Miller comes in. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bhuvi caught one early on in the over and then ended up jumping outside the boundary ropes. This time the ball was hit some distance in front of him, he came running in and then dived to pluck the catch inches above the ground. Superb effort. Pooran is the man dismissed. Pooran c Bhuvneshwar b Khaleel Ahmed 21(10) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball and now Pooran rocks back and pulls it away for a boundary to deep mid-wicket. Result is four runs

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fuller now from Khaleel and Pooran smashes it past him to fetch a boundary to straighter long-off.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Well, there are some superb fielding efforts near the boundary ropes and some funny. This was a funny one. Pooran hooked Khaleel to fine leg, where Bhuvi jumped in the air to take the catch but did not how close he was to the ropes and landed outside the ropes. Khaleel got disappointed but then shared a laugh with everyone including the captain. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 81/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 38 , Nicholas Pooran 7)

    Mohammad Nabi introduced into the attack. It has been tough for the batsmen to score off him in the tournament. Pooran hits one maximum in the over to warm himself up. The equation is getting tougher for Punjab. They need 132 runs in 60 balls.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    50-plus wickets for SRH in IPL:

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar
    RASHID KHAN*

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Just a little full and Pooran lines himself up, comes behind the ball and uses power to dispatch it over the long-on region for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 71/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 35 , Nicholas Pooran 0)

    Rashid replaces Abhishek now. This is where Williamson is very intelligent as captain. He has many wicket-taking options but it is all about how you use this bunch of bowlers. He knows he has a huge target on board and is not letting the opposition settle down quickly at all. Dot balls, tidy overs and the required rate is spurring up. It will certainly lead to a fault shot and that is what happened in the last over. Mayank gone, Pooran comes in. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Rahul is timing it well, but it appears the plan for Punjab is to delay the charge. Perhaps they want to make sure that their net run rate doesn't dip a lot even if they lose the game. They will try to ensure they get near this huge total before going for an all out assault.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Mayank is gone. he just hit six on the first ball of the over. Sees the flight again and tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary. Connected well but not well enough to surpass the ropes. Shankar stood there to catch the ball. Agarwal c Shankar b Rashid Khan 27(18)

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Mayank picked the ball early, flight from Mayank and he stood and lovely bats swing from him, goes right over the sight screen. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 63/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 34 , Mayank Agarwal 20)

    Sandeep is brought back into the attack. Just one over for Rashid. Rahul is 34 off 31 and this is not the kind of approach you want to see in the chase of 213 runs. But maybe, he knows he is an important wicket here and his fall could end Punjab's chances. But need to target someone to keep the required rate under control. Time-out taken. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor ball from Sandeep, knuckle ball gone wrong, at Rahul's legs and he sort of sweeped it for a boundary to deep backward square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Kings XI Punjab 55/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 29 , Mayank Agarwal 18)

    Abhishek Sharma into the attack and bowls a big front-foot no ball. Free hit was not used well by Punjab. They finally got a boundary though after some dry overs, thanks to a shabby fielding effort by Rashid in the deep. 11 came in the over. Fifty up for Punjab. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    When you are chasing 212, you pray that Gayle could fire and the rest just have to turn up. Not the case tonight as Gayle departs inside the powerplay. Khaleel, Kumar and Rashid had bowled well in their first spells, but Sandeep is proving expensive on another night. The fourth seamer has been the Achilles heel for Hyderabad this season, as both Sandeep and Kaul have failed to turn up. They will be hoping that Nabi can steady it up in the middle overs tonight. For Punjab, Rahul and Agarwal have to play a lot of overs even if they are to get near to the target of 212. The key in this partnership will be running between the wickets. This is a biggish outfield, similar to Mohali, and these two are well adept at stroking it in the gap and running hard.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Terrible fielding from Rashid at deep extra cover, the ball bounced just in front of him and the flood lights made it difficult for him to see the ball. He let the ball go to the boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP's run-rate of 8.80 in the middle-overs (7-15) this IPL thus far - the highest among all the teams. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Kings XI Punjab 44/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 26 , Mayank Agarwal 11)

    Rashid into the attack. SRH have too many wicket-taking options. Not to forget that there is Nabi as well who has bowled exceptionally well in the tournament. Huge LBW appeal in the over against Rahul. Turned down by umpire Ravi. Rashid wanted DRS, and Williamson turned him down. Mandatory powerplay is over. Just 4 from this over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rashid Khan needs to take one wicket to become the second player after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take 50-plus wickets for SRH in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Kings XI Punjab 40/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 24 , Mayank Agarwal 9)

    Bhuvi comes back on. Williamson wants wickets. Rahul is the danger man here and if they see his back, SRH would feel relieved. Rahul hit one into the orbit. Rashid ran back to take the catch but it was too tough to judge its landing while running behind and he could not reach the ball in time. Could have been catch of the tournament. 6 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Kings XI Punjab 34/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 19 , Mayank Agarwal 8)

    Sandeep Sharma comes into the attack. Rahul continues to play his shot. Sandeep kept on bowling on the leg stump line in this over. Need to check that. 13 came in the over and Punjab need more of these. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! What a shot, creative from Rahul swits sits on his right knee and sweeps the pacer for a boundary to fine leg. Looked like six from naked eyes but replay shoed that the ball had bounced inches before the ropes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bad ball from Sandeep, on the legs of Mayank Agarwal, who flicks it beautifully for a boundary to deep of square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 21/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 13 , Mayank Agarwal 2)

    Khaleel removes Gayle on the first ball of the third over. Terrific catch by Manish Pandey. Was calm and composed as the skier came down at him. Rahul matters now for Punjab. Their middle-order has not been too consistent in IPL 2019 and if Rahul is removed, SRH would know they could pull off an early finish. That six on the next ball after the wicket indicates the kind of form he is in. Mayank Agarwal has joined him in the middle. 10 came in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That's one way to respond to a fall of wicket at the other end. Khaleel bowls on Rahul's leg and the right-handed batsman flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a six and then held the pose for the cameramen. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Gayle is gone. Huge wicket for Hyderabad. Khaleel bowls slightly short and Gayle clears the front leg, swings the bat, leading edge goes high up in the air, comes down and Manish Pandey lines himself under the ball, catches it and just before the ball was about to wobble out, managed to hang on to it. Brilliant catch brings the end of Universe Boss. Gayle c Manish Pandey b Khaleel Ahmed 4(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 11/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 5 , Chris Gayle 4)

    Bhuvneshwar bowls from the other end. Fancy shot from Rahul on the first ball, almost got him out. Four on the first ball but not in the most convincing way. Bhuvi keeps Rahul quiet, bowls five dots after that four. Good start from him. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    SRH's economy rate of 7.20 in PP overs this IPL thus far - the best among all the teams.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 21 wickets from 13 matches against KXIP at an average of 16.19.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul has a batting average of 45.75 against SRH in IPL. (183 runs, five innings)  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chris Gayle's last five IPL scores v SRH: 16, 23, 104*, 32, 76  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bhuvneshwar into the attack, fullish and swinging away, Rahul swings the bat, ball takes the outside edge and flies over the first slip fielder for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 7/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 1 , Chris Gayle 4)

    Khaleel starts off with a wide, down the leg side of Rahul. Brings the next two deliveries in to Rahul. LBW appeal on the third ball, turned down by umpire. Was too high. Good over by the left-arm pacer. Was hit for a boundary on the penultimate ball of the over but came back strongly to beat Gayle. 7 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ugly shot from Gayle, outside the off stump, and Gayle swings the bat blindly, ball touches the outside edge and flies for four to wide of third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul begin the massive chase of 213 runs. 

    Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the first over for SRH!

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH haven't done their playoffs chances any harm with this mammoth score of 212. Remember that net run rate could well be a consideration here to break a tie between two teams with the same number of points so they have everything to play for till the final ball. This is going to be a tense night at Hyderabad!

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 48 SRH vs KXIP at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Rashid has beend denied the hat-trick as Rahul takes a single off the first ball and brings struggling Prabhsimran on strike. He is up against the best in the business straightaway. Rashid ends his four overs with figures of 3/21. Punjab is not in the chase anymore despite Rahul still there. Punjab need 90 runs in 30 balls

IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP Today’s Match Preview: The 48th match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab can easily be called as the battle of the equals. Both teams have won 5 out of the 11 matches played thus far. The one thing that differentiates them on the points table is the Net Run-Rate (NRR). Hyderabad, with a NRR of 0.559 are placed at No 4 position with Punjab (0.117 NRR) at No 5. The Monday night contest will literally be their first steps to outdo each other in race to playoffs.

The positive for Hyderabad is that they will be playing at their home ground. It will be David Warner's last match in the tournament as he returns to national duty. SRH would be hoping that before departing for UAE, Warner provides the much-needed momentum to the team that can help them ease into the last-four. With Jonny Bairstow already in England, SRH would have to quickly come up with an able replacement to Warner. But that is again something to think in future.

On Monday, SRH middle-order will also be tested. It has failed to live up to expectations on a number of occasions. Manish Pandey's form is a huge relief to the SRH camp but they need likes of Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan to do well.

Middle-order batting is a concern even for SRH's opponents Punjab, who have continued to struggle in the middle overs. David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal have not performed consistently well and converted good starts into big scores. It is about time they come good or Punjab may fall short before the playoffs begin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players listDavid WarnerJonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky BhuiVijay ShankarDeepak HoodaAbhishek SharmaRashid KhanBhuvneshwar KumarSandeep SharmaK Khaleel AhmedManish PandeyShreevats GoswamiWriddhiman SahaMartin GuptillShahbaz NadeemYusuf PathanMohammad NabiSiddarth KaulShakib Al HasanBasil ThampiBilly StanlakeT Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris GayleMayank AgarwalSarfaraz KhanDavid MillerMandeep SinghSam CurranRavichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew TyeMurugan AshwinMohammed ShamiMujeeb Ur RehmanKarun NairMoises HenriquesVarun ChakravarthiHarpreet BrarSimran SinghNicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus ViljoenAnkit RajpootArshdeep SinghDarshan NalkandeAgnivesh Ayachi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #David Warner #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 KXIP #IPL 2019 Live Streaming #IPL 2019 SRH #IPL 2019 SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming #IPL live streaming #IPL SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming #Kane Williamson #Kings XI Punjab #Manish Pandey #SRH vs KXIP #Sunrisers Hyderabad #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all