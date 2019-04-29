Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for Match 48 of the IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab). David Warner will be eyeing a important victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad in his last hurrah of this season's IPL.

With both teams locked on 10 points from 11 games, a win will give either some breathing space ahead of their final two matches.

Today, David Warner will be playing his last match in IPL 2019 as he leaves for national duty and won't take part in remainder of the tournament. His departure gives other batsmen on the Orange Cap list to claim the leadership position with a few matches still left in the tournament.

Alright then. We are into the last week of the league phase of the Indian Premier League. Two spots up for grabs, six teams in contention. Crucial game in store with team at 4th position and 5th lock horns. Toss coming up...

Ashwin : Looks a good deck, won't change much. It's important to start fresh. We've had a break. We've had some close games. We should have ended on the right side. But that's the way the tournament is, the IPL is. It's important to deal with that emotional roller coaster. Prabhsimran Singh debuts. Mujeeb is back.

Williamson : We would have bowled first as well. As Ash said, looks like a good wicket but can't do much now. (On Warner) He's been outstanding all season but as a batting unit collectively, we need to do well. As Ash said, it's business time of the season and we need to do well but also express ourselves. Three changes - Abhishek, Nabi and Sandeep come in and take their respective positions

IPL 12 Match 48 SRH vs KXIP at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Toss: Kings XI Punjab win toss, and R Ashwin opts to field

IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP Today’s Match Preview: The 48th match of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab can easily be called as the battle of the equals. Both teams have won 5 out of the 11 matches played thus far. The one thing that differentiates them on the points table is the Net Run-Rate (NRR). Hyderabad, with a NRR of 0.559 are placed at No 4 position with Punjab (0.117 NRR) at No 5. The Monday night contest will literally be their first steps to outdo each other in race to playoffs.

The positive for Hyderabad is that they will be playing at their home ground. It will be David Warner's last match in the tournament as he returns to national duty. SRH would be hoping that before departing for UAE, Warner provides the much-needed momentum to the team that can help them ease into the last-four. With Jonny Bairstow already in England, SRH would have to quickly come up with an able replacement to Warner. But that is again something to think in future.

On Monday, SRH middle-order will also be tested. It has failed to live up to expectations on a number of occasions. Manish Pandey's form is a huge relief to the SRH camp but they need likes of Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan to do well.

Middle-order batting is a concern even for SRH's opponents Punjab, who have continued to struggle in the middle overs. David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal have not performed consistently well and converted good starts into big scores. It is about time they come good or Punjab may fall short before the playoffs begin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

