David Warner, Jonny Bairstow make their way to the middle. Harry Gurney to bowl the first over for KKR.

Perfect pitch for Harry Gurney! A bit on the slowish side and that should assist his bowling. Good start for the pacer. Warner takes a double with a punch to point. Three singles and a wide. Six off the over.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have added 655 runs this IPL - the second most for an opening pair in a season of IPL.

Only Suresh Raina (818) has scored more runs against KKR in IPL than David Warner (762).

If KKR want to make a match out of this, they have to take 2-3 wickets in the powerplay. And for me Harry Gurney and Sunil Narire are the men to do the job. Stroke-making is not easy on this pitch and Karthik needs to make thing tougher for the batsmen early in this run-chase.

SIX! Warner wastes little time to get into the act. Stands tall and slams the length ball from debutant Yarra Prithviraj over long-on

FOUR! Prithviraj could have got a wicket in his first over but Cariappa spilled Bairstow's catch at point and parried it to the ropes

FOUR! Another boundary for Bairstow. Short ball and he drills it through the gap at mid-wicket

Yarra Prithviraj is on debut and was handed his debut cap by Lynn, who is spending a lot of time with him at mid-on in his first over. Warner slammed the length ball over long-on for a six but soon came the opportunity for a wicket. Bairstow's cut over point was put down in deep for a four by Cariappa. Bairstow finished the over with another four. 16 off the over.

FOUR! Very well played! Warner moves across to set himself up to play the slow off-cutter by Gurney over extra-cover

Warner does very well on first ball to move across and create room to cut the slow off-cutter by Gurney over cover for a boundary. Four singles and a double added. 10 off the over. Good start for SRH

FOUR! One-handed slog-sweep from Bairstow to pierce the mid-wicket gap against Chawla. It pitched a bit outside off

SIX! Another slog-sweep. Bairstow picked the googly well from outside off to dispatch it over long-on fence. Massive six

KKR should hope, the missed opportunity of Baristow won't hurt them much. That would have been a body blow for the hosts. Their middle-order hasn't been amongst the runs and on this pitch, the wicket could have open the floodgates for KKR. But at this moment, the SRH openers are running away with the game.

An over of two solid sweep shots! First a one-handed slog-sweep through mid-wicket fence off Chawla by Bairstow for a four and then he picked the googly well to send it sailing over long-on for a six. 11 off the over.

SIX! Half-tracker from Narine and Warner rocked back to create space and pull it over mid-wicket boundary. 50 partnership up!

Narine introduced! Warner slams a six as he gets a half-tracker, pull shot over cow corner. Narine also beat Warner to clip the bail and it didn't come off but Karthik was super excited. Nine off the over, also 50 partnership up between the openers.

Kuldeep Yadav in this season of IPL: Four wickets, Nine innings, 71.5 average. KC Cariappa is playing a match in place of him for KKR today.

SIX! Can't bowl there. Short ball by Cariappa and Warner was ready to hoick it over deep square leg

FOUR! Another short ball by Cariappa and that was enough for Warner as he tucks it to fine leg fence

SIX! What a poor start for Cariappa. A bit full and Warner takes his front leg out to slam it down the ground

Horrible start for debutant Cariappa! He dropped a catch in first over and has now leaked 20 in his first over. Bowled short to Warner as he rocked back to pull it over deep square leg for a six. Another short ball is helped on its way to fine leg fence and then a shot down the ground for second maximum of the over. SRH making full use of the powerplay.

FOUR! Russell pulled his length back a bit there which was helped on its way to deep square leg rope by Bairstow

Strange strategy by DK, asking inexperienced Cariappa to bowl the final over of the powerplay against the likes of Warner and Baristow. In fact, throughout this season of IPL some of his decisions have been quite bizarre. And if they lose tonight, KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs will take a body blow.

Russell brought into attack but he's hardly putting in any effort. Carrying some niggle or not 100 percent bowling fit. Slower short ball is pulled to backward square leg boundary by Bairstow for a four. Eight off the over.

FOUR! Sweep shot through fine leg by Bairstow. He wanted to play it square but the under edge took it fine

Runs keep coming for SRH. Eight off this one from Chawla. They now need 72 in 72 balls. A four for Bairstow with a sweep shot to fine leg.

SIX! Another big sweep shot by Bairstow. Smokes the full ball from Cariappa over mid-wicket ropes

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's pair now holds the record of adding most runs as an opening pair in an IPL season, going past 731 runs added by Warner and Dhawan in 2016.

FOUR! The ball was spinning away and Bairstow waited till late to cut it fine to third man

14 off Cariappa's over! 100 partnership up. Fourth time for this pair in IPL 2019. Bairstow swept the first ball over mid-wicket for a six and also cut a spinning away delivery to third man for a four.

FIFTY! Warner knocks the ball from Narine to long-off for a double and completes his half-century

FIFTY! Another half-century. This time for Bairstow. What an opening pair this has been for Hyderabad

A bit of a quiet over. Seven off it with singles and doubles but both Warner and Bairstow complete their fifties. Meanwhile, Warner has also crossed 500-run mark for SRH this season. 51 in 60 needed.

Left-arm pacer and debutant Prithviraj returns for his second over. Decent one this over. No big shots and no drop catches just five singles. 46 in 54 needed.

DROPPED! There was a chance to get Bairstow out but Gurney messed it up. Top-edge as Bairstow went for a sweep shot off Narine and Gurney just couldn't reach it at fine leg

FOUR! Slap down the ground. Warner is rubbing salt on wounds. Moves back to create space and slams it downtown

SIX! Over long-on by Warner. Flighted ball by Narine and Warner brings out a strong swing of the bat

KKR have been unlucky and poor. Top-edge off Warner's reverse-sweep shot falls safely behind keeper. Another top-edge as Bairstow went for a swipe is dropped by Gurney at fine leg followed by a four and a six by Warner. 16 off the over.

Looks like just formalities left this game. Heads are down in the KKR camp. However, they should look to drag this game as deep as possible from the net run rate point of view.

DROPPED! Bairstow went for a pull shot off Prithviraj but the top-edge went up high in air only for Chawla to drop it

Finally! Prithviraj gets a wicket on debut! Slower delivery as Warner went for a slog shot but was deceived by pace as he went early and his stumps were shaken

Crazy over! Prithviraj had another opportunity to get a wicket as the top-edge off Bairstow's pull shot went up high in air but Chawla dropped the catch. He finally got a wicket next ball as he cleaned up Warner. Eight off the over.

Williamson is hit on pads as he tries a flick off Narine but the appeal is shot down by the umpire. Four off the over. 18 needed in six overs.

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to build on the winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In their last match against Chennai Super Kings, the Hyderabad side chased down a relatively small target of 133 with five wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. This was a much-needed win for the Kane Williamson-led team as they broke a three-match losing streak.

Once again, the key will be their opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and the bowling hopes will be largely dependent on Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. Kolkata failed to chase down a huge total of 214 despite some late hitting from ever-reliable Andre Russell. The West Indian, who is in terrific form, blasted 65 from just 25 balls, hitting nine sixes in the process.

SRH have played eight games and currently sit fifth on the table having won four and losing as many matches. Kolkata after nine matches, suffering defeats in five and winning four game are sixth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

