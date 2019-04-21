Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Big match for Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata side as they look to break a four-match losing streak. Sunrisers Hyderabad won their last game against Chennai Super Kings so they would look to build on the momentum.

SRH snapped their three-match losing streak with a win over table leaders CSK and KKR now need to do the same having lost their last four games.

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Read the full report here .

Shantanu Srivastava tells us that Delhi Capitals should be rightfully pleased with where they stand, as of now, but with the breakneck speed of the tournament that is swiftly moving towards its business end, such follies and fallibility are prone to be exposed at the most crucial times.

After the win over KXIP, DC maintain their stranglehold in the tournament as they collected two more points. They are placed at third while Punjab is at fourth. Check out the full points table here .

David Warner has maintained his position at the top of the Orange Cap holders list for some time now. He is having one awesome tournament in 2019 and is expected to continue the good run in today's match. Here , you can check out the list of Orange Cap contenders.

Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2019 so far. He has grabbed 21 wickets and is well ahead in the competition to get the Purple Cap. Click here to check the full list.

England's Bairstow has been a revelation for SRH this season as an opener but the keeper-batsman will leave the Hyderabad side after 23 April to attend World Cup camp. He hopes SRH have qualified for playoffs by then. Click here to read the full report.

After the close loss against RCB, Russell suggested that he should be batting at No 4 for KKR and asked the franchise to be a bit more flexible. Click here to read what all he had to say.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain : We have to make the most of it when asked to bat first. We have made three changes to the team and those players will bring in a breath of fresh air.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain : First day game here so a little change of tack. Everybody wants to win, and it's important for us to build on the performance in our last game. Fresh start, new game, but at the end of the day, it's just about us executing our skills well.

SRH have a 6-10 record against KKR in IPL. Moreover, their record against KKR at Hyderabad in IPL is 2-3.

The team winning the toss has lost each of the last ten IPL matches played at Hyderabad.

Ideally, KKR would have liked to chase here. But now, having lost the toss they have no option but to go out there and set a total. Almost a knock-out game this for the visitors.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Hence, the KKR have made wholesale changes in their line-up. Very bravely, the have dropped the non-performers and have included fresh faces - a decision, which can backfire as well.

SRH Score latest updates Right then, time for the first game of Sunday get underway. Chris Lynn is quick to reach the batting crease, while Sunil Narine strolls to the other end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for Sunrisers.

SRH Score latest updates FOUR! Bhuvneshwar provides loads of room outside off to Lynn and the KKR has no problems whatsoever to thrash it with a horizontal bat through covers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 25 wickets against KKR in IPL — the most by any bowler. (19 matches, 20.52 average)

SRH Score latest updates FOUR! Narine, too, starts his innings with a boundary. On the hips from Bhuvi and Narine has helped it around the corner. Races past short fine leg fielder.

Today, I would like to see Dinesh Karthik promoting himself up the order. He needs to lead from the front in a crunch game like this. Considering the kind of form SRH batting, especially the openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are in, KKR at least need something around 180 on the board. But to reach there, the "Men in Purple" need a solid beginning at the top. They can't let everything on Russell's power-hitting.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a one wide slip in place as he runs in to bowl to Lynn. False start for Bhuvi has he slides one down the leg side, before he corrects the line for the next couple of deliveries. Lynn gets underway with a boundary through offside. Narine opens his account with a boundary as well. Not the best of beginnings for Bhuvi.

SRH Score latest updates FOUR! Shahbaz Nadeem is spanked for a four off his first ball by Lynn. Short and wide that is hammered away through covers

SRH Score latest updates SIX! Easy-peasy. Again on the shorter side from Nadeem and Narine transfers the weight on the back foot and pull it over mid wicket fence

SRH Score latest updates SIX! Lynn! It is in aiiiirrr and just about clears Vijay Shankar at long-on. Length delivery and Lynn lofts it down the ground, didn't get the hold of it completely nit gets it over the fielder. Vijay might have got a finger to the ball.

After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 28/0 ( Chris Lynn 16 , Sunil Narine 11) SRH Score latest updates So both the openers freeing their arms and looking to play their shots. Kane Williamson's ploy to bowl spin early seems to have backfired. Expensive over, 18 from it.

SRH Score latest updates SIX! Short and wide from Khaleel and Narine pounces on it. Slaps it hard and the ball sails over cover fielder.

OUT! Bowled'em! Khaleel drops the slower delivery on the stumps and Sunil Narine, clears his front leg and misses a wild slog, the ball hits the timber and the leg pole is knocked out. Khaleel is pumped. Narine b Khaleel Ahmed 25(8)

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to build on the winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In their last match against Chennai Super Kings, the Hyderabad side chased down a relatively small target of 133 with five wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. This was a much-needed win for the Kane Williamson-led team as they broke a three-match losing streak.

Once again, the key will be their opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and the bowling hopes will be largely dependent on Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. Kolkata failed to chase down a huge total of 214 despite some late hitting from ever-reliable Andre Russell. The West Indian, who is in terrific form, blasted 65 from just 25 balls, hitting nine sixes in the process.

SRH have played eight games and currently sit fifth on the table having won four and losing as many matches. Kolkata after nine matches, suffering defeats in five and winning four game are sixth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

