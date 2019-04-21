Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Big match for Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata side as they look to break a four-match losing streak. Sunrisers Hyderabad won their last game against Chennai Super Kings so they would look to build on the momentum.

SRH snapped their three-match losing streak with a win over table leaders CSK and KKR now need to do the same having lost their last four games.

IPL 12 Match 38 SRH vs KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad need to come up with a plan to stop Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell. The West Indian has been in phenomenal form this season, smashing 377 runs from nine matches at an average of 75.40 and a strike rate of 220.46.

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to build on the winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In their last match against Chennai Super Kings, the Hyderabad side chased down a relatively small target of 133 with five wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare. This was a much-needed win for the Kane Williamson-led team as they broke a three-match losing streak.

Once again, the key will be their opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow and the bowling hopes will be largely dependent on Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. Kolkata failed to chase down a huge total of 214 despite some late hitting from ever-reliable Andre Russell. The West Indian, who is in terrific form, blasted 65 from just 25 balls, hitting nine sixes in the process.

SRH have played eight games and currently sit fifth on the table having won four and losing as many matches. Kolkata after nine matches, suffering defeats in five and winning four game are sixth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

