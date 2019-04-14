G Rajaraman, senior journalist 21:35 (IST)

SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

Rashid Khan, the only spinner that Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson used for his full quota of four overs, sent back Chris Morris by bowling him with a top-spinner to make further inroads into the Delhi Capitals batting. The leg-spinner who had conceded three boundaries to Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant finished with figures of one for 22 to justify the faith. Delhi Capitals will have time to see how they let Sunrisers Hyderabad get back into the game after Colin Munro’s aggressive methods saw him make 40 off 24 balls and have the team scoring at more than eight runs an over.