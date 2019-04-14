Auto Refresh
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs DC Match at Hyderabad: Warner, Bairstow off to promising start
Date: Sunday, 14 April, 2019 22:31 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
DC Score latest updates
OUT! Bhuvi dismisses Paul right after getting hit for a six, trapping him leg-before with a perfect yorker that hits the West Indian on the backfoot in front of the middle stump. DC 152/7
Paul lbw Bhuvneshwar 7(4)
BOWLED EM! Chris Morris looks to whip the ball towards the leg side, but misses it completely, with the ball clipping the top of leg stump. DC 133/6
Morris b Rashid 4(8)
OUT! One wicket leads to another, as Pant ends up getting caught at long on after going for a one-handed slog off a low full toss from Khaleel! DC 127/5
Pant c Hooda b Khaleel 23(19)
OUT! Bhuvneshwar gets the breakthrough for SRH. Iyer looks to uppercut a short ball from Bhuvi, but ends up gloving the ball to the keeper to depart five short of a half-century. DC 125/4
Iyer c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 45(40)
Fifty partnership between Iyer and Pant for the third wicket, with the DC skipper collecting a brace off the penultimate delivery of the 15th over to bring up the milestone. DC 120/3
OUT! Munro is dismissed by Abhishek right after hitting a six off the spinner, edging off to toe end to get caught-behind for his IPL best score. DC 69/3
Munro c Bairstow b Abhishek 40(24)
OUT! Khaleel gets rid of the other DC opener. Dhawan pulls towards fine leg and doesn't get the distance. Bhuvneshwar fumbles for a second, but ultimately completes the catch. DC 20/2
Dhawan c Bhuvneshwar b Khaleel 7(8)
OUT! Khaleel gets the early wicket, sending Prithvi Shaw back for 4 after the latter nicks the ball to the keeper! Extra bounce did the trick for the pacer. DC 11/1
Shaw c Bairstow b Khaleel 4(5)
SRH playing 11 today
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
DC playing 11 today
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma
SRH vs DC toss result today
Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to field at Hyderabad
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner showed they are prepared to buckle down and work hard against a determined, if not so effective, Delhi Capitals pace bowlers in the power play overs. They used a workman-like approach much of the time to rotate the strike while Bairstow was prepared to swiftly make the visiting bowlers regret their errors in line and length on a track that continues to offer bounce. Bairstow has outscored Warner 2:1 but Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for some acceleration from their batsmen now.
After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 40/0 ( David Warner 13 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 26)
Iyer continues to rotate his quicks here as Rabada comes back into the end. Change of ends for him. Bairstow flicks it to fine leg where Keemo Paul gets around just in time to keep it down to two wickets. Single for Bairstow off the final ball of the Powerplay. Delhi had raced past 50 at the same stage but had lost their openers. Tidy over from KG, giving away just four runs. Time out has been taken.
After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 36/0 ( David Warner 12 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 23)
Ishant is back for his third over. Warner has been unable to breakfree here, unable to middle his shots, while his partner seems to be batting on a different strip. Decent over from Delhi's persepctive six runs from it.
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
Jonny Bairstow took on the responsibility of scoring at a brisk pace by striking Ishan Sharma for successive fours, including a superbly timed flick off a half-volley, and Chris Morris for a six in the straight field. The Delhi Capitals bowlers will be disappointed that they did not adequately test the Sunrisers Hyderabad openers, barring a couple of deliveries from Ishant Sharma that beat David Warner and Bairstow with late swing and bounce.
After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 30/0 ( David Warner 10 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 20)
Chris Morris comes into the attack, replacing countryman Kagiso Rabada. Well, that is awkward Morris' delivery stays low and Bairstow misses a swipe catching the ball just under his oompa loompas. Holds it for good 5 to 7 seconds. However, the next ball comes on nicely and flies off the bat down the ground, that was as classy as a shot is there in any form of the sport.
SIX! Aggressive cricket at its best! Stand and deliver from Bairstow. Length delivery from Morris and that Bairstow launches it powerfully down the ground for a straight six. Top shot!
After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 23/0 ( David Warner 9 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 14)
SRH Score latest updates
Ishant Sharma is taken for couple of boundaries from Bairstow. He is such a fine nick that the margin for error against him is very little. This is a good start from SRH.
FOUR! Too full this time. Angled into the pads from Ishant and Bairstow whips it away to mid wicket boundary. Couple of bounces before it goes over the ropes.
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow made the most of Kagiso Rabada’s fuller length bowling by picking up a boundary each in his first over. Yet, they would know after an inspired Ishant Sharma’s opening over that run-scoring was not going to be easy against him as he got the ball to swing late. Yes, it promises to be an exciting contest between bat and cricket ball through Sunday night
FOUR! Up and over. Bairstow not holding back. Back of lenth outside off from Ishant and YJB has a crack at it. Lifting it over cover point for a boundary.
After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 13/0 ( David Warner 8 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 5)
Both Warner and Bairstow score boundaries off the first ball they face of Kagiso Rabada. The South African quick is cranking good pace, clocking couple of times over the 150 kmph but still haven't got his lines right.
FOUR! Rabada errs in line, straying down the legside and Bairstow helps himself by working it off the hips to fine leg fence. Couldn't ask for better delivery first up.
FOUR! Short and on the body from Rabada and Warner takes the challenge, pulls it past the backward square leg for the first boundary of the innings.
After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 3/0 ( David Warner 3 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 0)
Ishant Sharma getting the ball to zip around with some nice carry to Rishabh Pant. Beats Warner with the one that leaves the left-handed batsmen with some extra lift. Warner gets underway with a brace to midwicket. A well-controlled with soft hands, trying to cover the bounce, Warner taps to backward point for a single off the final ball. Encouraging start for Ishant. Rabada must be licking his lips.
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed that he knows a thing or two about bowling in the death, especially to tail-enders when he sent down a sizzling delivery in excess of 142kmph to trap Keemo Paul plumb in front. It was his response to be being swatted for a six off a short ball. Delhi Capitals set a 156-run target but Sunrisers Hyderabad can claim the honours of the first 20 overs, thanks to their bowlers doing their job well on a track that offered them extra bounce.
After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 155/7 ( Axar Patel 14 , Kagiso Rabada 2)
Bhuvneshwar starts off with a no-ball in the final over, called by Bruce Oxenford for captaincy reasons — only three fielders were inside the circle during the delivery. Just a single to Axar in the free hit. Keemo Paul hammers a six over long on off the second delivery, before getting trapped leg-before off the third, giving Bhuvi his second wicket of the innings. Single collected off each of the last three deliveries, with 13 coming off the last over as DC finish on 155/7, a total they'll feel is about 15-20 runs short.
DC Score latest updates
SIX! Keemo Paul guides Delhi past the 150-mark with a powerful pull over long on! DC 152/7
After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 142/6 ( Axar Patel 10 , Keemo Paul 1)
Keemo Paul joins Axar Patel as Sandeep Sharma bowls his final over. Axar smacks a wide full toss towards sweeper cover for a four off the third delivery. Muffled lbw appeal against Paul in the penultimate ball. SRH opt to review and ends up losing it. Single to Axar off the last ball. Nine runs off the over.
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
Rashid Khan, the only spinner that Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson used for his full quota of four overs, sent back Chris Morris by bowling him with a top-spinner to make further inroads into the Delhi Capitals batting. The leg-spinner who had conceded three boundaries to Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant finished with figures of one for 22 to justify the faith. Delhi Capitals will have time to see how they let Sunrisers Hyderabad get back into the game after Colin Munro’s aggressive methods saw him make 40 off 24 balls and have the team scoring at more than eight runs an over.
FOUR! Wide full toss from Sandeep, and this one's been smacked towards sweeper cover by Axar! DC 139/6
After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 133/6 ( Axar Patel 3 , )
Rashid into his final over now. Axar collects a streaky single first ball. Morris survives a caught-behind chance off the penultimate delivery after Bairstow puts down a catch, but the Afghan spinners manages to collect a wicket in the end, rattling the top of the off stump off the last delivery to send Morris back for 4, with Delhi Capitals suffering a collapse of sorts in the slog overs. He finishes with figures of 1/22.
DC Score latest updates
BOWLED EM! Chris Morris looks to whip the ball towards the leg side, but misses it completely, with the ball clipping the top of leg stump. DC 133/6
Morris b Rashid 4(8)
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s left-arm paceman Khaleel Ahmed delivered a late calling attention performance to the selectors with three for 30 in four overs on his comeback from injury. Bowling in his first IPL game this season, he picked up the wickets of Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. He exploited the extra bounce off the pitch to harry the Delhi Capitals batsmen, even if he took Pant’s wicket with a full toss.
After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 130/5 ( Chris Morris 3 , Axar Patel 1)
Khaleel returns to bowl his last over, getting rid of the fiery Pant in the second delivery of the over, a big blow for Delhi at this stage of their innings. Axar Patel walks out to the crease, and he is greeted with a couple of short ones from the left-arm pacer, the second one signalled a wide, before collecting a single off the fifth delivery with a single. Excellent final over from Khaleel, with four runs and a wicket coming off it, as he finishes with figures of 3/30, a potential 'Player of the Match' performance.
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
Rishabh Pant follows skipper Shreyas Iyer to the Delhi Capitals dug out after their stabilising stand was broken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the following over by left-arm paceman Khaleel Ahmed, Pant hit a full toss down long-on’s throat. At 127 for five in the 17th over, Delhi Capitals would need a sustained cameo from Chris Morris and even Axar Patel to get a competitive score.
OUT! One wicket leads to another, as Pant ends up getting caught at long on after going for a one-handed slog off a low full toss from Khaleel! DC 127/5
Pant c Hooda b Khaleel 23(19)
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
Sunrisers Hyderabad intensified the pressure on Delhi Capitals by denying Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant any boundary hits for three overs. That resulted in the Delhi Capitals skipper try to innovate an upper-cut when Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned for his third over and only succeeded in guiding the ball to Jonny Bairstow. The 56-run stand was broken and Sunrisers Hyderabad knew that if they continued to let the bounce off the pitch play on the minds of the batsmen, they could leave the Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing a smaller total than would have been possible.
After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 126/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 23 , Chris Morris 1)
Bhuvneshwar returns in the 16th over. Pant goes for a one-handed cut towards sweeper cover for a single off the second delivery. Bhuvneshwar surprises Iyer with a short one in the third delivery. Shankar saves a couple of runs at deep extra cover after a well-timed cut by Iyer, who collects a double. Iyer departs off the next delivery, gloving a short ball to the keeper to depart for 45. Morris, the new batsman in, gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery. Five off the over.
DC Score latest updates
OUT! Bhuvneshwar gets the breakthrough for SRH. Iyer looks to uppercut a short ball from Bhuvi, but ends up gloving the ball to the keeper to depart five short of a half-century. DC 125/4
Iyer c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 45(40)
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
It was interesting to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad skupper Kane Williamson not have off-spinner Deepak Hooda and left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma bowl to the Delhi Capitals duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. He employed Vijay Shankar’s fast-medium bowling for a couple of overs to complete the fifth bowler’s quota of four overs. Of course, leg-spinner Rashid Khan did have a sustained tilt at the Delhi Capitals batsmen.
After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 121/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 43 , Rishabh Pant (W) 22)
Pant collects a single off the first ball, with Sandeep conceding a wide off the second. Iyer misses while attempting to pull a short ball off the next delivery. Three singles and a brace collected off the remaining deliveries, with the Iyer-Pant stand worth more than 50 at the end of the over. Second time-out signalled at the end of the 15th.
DC Score latest updates
Fifty partnership between Iyer and Pant for the third wicket, with the DC skipper collecting a brace off the penultimate delivery of the 15th over to bring up the milestone. DC 120/3
After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 114/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 39 , Rishabh Pant (W) 20)
Iyer and Pant continue to milk singles in the over, with four of them coming in Rashid's third over.
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant kept Delhi Capitals on the way to a good score, calling upon all the skills at their disposal to ensure that they would be perturbed by the extra bounce that posed additional questions. They have adopted a sensible approach to see through the middle overs and set up the stage to launch a more sustained attack to score runs in the final overs. Surnrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson rotated his bowlers, not letting the third wicket pair get used to a bowler.
After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 110/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 37 , Rishabh Pant (W) 18)
Sandeep returns to the attack in the 13th over, with nine coming off the over, including a boundary to Pant off the fourth ball of the over. Partnership between Iyer and Pant worth 41 at the end of the over.
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Cut hard towards the point fence, where Rashid puts in a slide but the ball still rolls away from him. The Afghan responds by throwing the ball in frustration. DC 108/3
After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 102/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 35 , Rishabh Pant (W) 13)
Six off Rashid's second over, including a boundary to Iyer off the last ball of the over, which takes the DC skipper to 35.
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Muscled away towards the boundary between deep midwicket and long on by Iyer! DC 102/3
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
It is turning out to be a keen contest between two teams that are not prepared to concede any quarter to their rivals. At the halfway stage of the Delhi Capitals innings, the visitors will be drawing comfort from the confidence with which skipper Shreyas Iyer was negotiating the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack. The home side had reason to be pleased at having seen the back of the top three Delhi Capitals batsmen. It promises to be an engaging second half of the Delhi Capitals innings.
After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 96/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 31 , Rishabh Pant (W) 12)
Iyer chips the ball towards the vacant region beyond mid on off the first ball of the over, getting enough time to come back for a second. Single collected off each of the next three deliveries. Pant edges the ball towards third man off the last delivery to collect his second boundary. Nine off the over.
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Pant guides the ball towards third man to end the 11th over with a boundary! DC 96/3
After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 87/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 27 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7)
Expensive start for Rashid Khan after he is brought into the attack in the 10th over, conceding 10 off his first over including a boundary to Pant and Iyer each. Delhi progressing at 8.7 runs per over at the halfway mark, and the Capitals will hope for some fireworks from the current pair and the remaining batsmen to guide them to a 180-190 run total.
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Full outside off, and Iyer edges this wide of the slip fielder! DC 86/3
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Rashid concedes a boundary off his first delivery of the evening, as Pant smashes this towards the leg side. DC 81/3
After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 77/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 22 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)
Vijay Shankar brought into the attack in the ninth over. Single collected off the first two deliveries, before Iyer drives the ball past mid off to collect his third four. Two more singles collected off the remaining deliveries, with 8 coming off the over. Umpire signals timeout.
SRH vs DC Expert's Voice
Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma made his maiden over in Indian Premier League 2019 a memorable one by enticing the free-stroking Colin Munro to edge a catch to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow with a ball that was wide off off-stump and bounced a bit more that the left-handed batsman expected. Munro had just hit third six and sped to 40 before falling prey to the desire to dominate the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. Delhi Capitals will now bank on skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to post a good total.
FOUR! Lovely drive past mid off by the DC skipper! DC 75/3
IPL 12 Match 30 SRH vs DC at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Iyer continues to rotate his quicks here as Rabada comes back into the end. Change of ends for him. Bairstow flicks it to fine leg where Keemo Paul gets around just in time to keep it down to two wickets. Single for Bairstow off the final ball of the Powerplay. Delhi had raced past 50 at the same stage but had lost their openers. Tidy over from KG, giving away just four runs. Time out has been taken.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, SRH vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, SRH vs DC, Today's Match Preview: A confident Delhi Capitals, who are coming off from two back-to-back victories, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 30 of IPL 2019 on Sunday.
Sunrisers led the points table during the early stages of the season with three wins from first four matches but consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have pushed them down to sixth position in the standings.
File image of SRH captain Kane Williamson and DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpcis
SRH are heavily dependent on their opening batsmen, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, and poor form of their middle-order batsmen have exposed the chinks in their armour in last two matches. Another concern for the side has been its poor execution of bowling plans in death overs.
Meanwhile, DC are the team in form and will take the field after consecutive wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, away from home.
Opener Shikhar Dhawan was in top gear in DC's last match as he scored unbeaten 97 to beat KKR by seven wickets. Dhawan played for SRH earlier and has a good record at the Hyderabad ground. Shreyas Iyer would hope for another good performance by the veteran batsman.
SRH won the previous match between these two sides this season by five wickets and DC would have revenge on their minds.
In the 13 matches played between these two sides so far in IPL, SRH have won nine of them.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Full Squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.
