First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 29 Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 3rd ODI Apr 14, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 131 runs
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
UAE in ZIM Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs DC Match at Hyderabad: Warner, Bairstow off to promising start

Date: Sunday, 14 April, 2019 22:31 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

155/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.75
Fours
14
Sixes
4
Extras
9
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Axar Patel not out 14 11 1 0
Kagiso Rabada not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 33 2
Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 30 3
46/0
Overs
6.4
R/R
7.19
Fours
5
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner Batting 13 18 1 0
Jonny Bairstow (W) Batting 32 22 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 3 0 19 0
Kagiso Rabada 2 0 14 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice


    Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner showed they are prepared to buckle down and work hard against a determined, if not so effective, Delhi Capitals pace bowlers in the power play overs. They used a workman-like approach much of the time to rotate the strike while Bairstow was prepared to swiftly make the visiting bowlers regret their errors in line and length on a track that continues to offer bounce. Bairstow has outscored Warner 2:1 but Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for some acceleration from their batsmen now.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 40/0 ( David Warner 13 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 26)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Iyer continues to rotate his quicks here as Rabada comes back into the end. Change of ends for him. Bairstow flicks it to fine leg where Keemo Paul gets around just in time to keep it down to two wickets. Single for Bairstow off the final ball of the Powerplay. Delhi had raced past 50 at the same stage but had lost their openers. Tidy over from KG, giving away just four runs. Time out has been taken.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 36/0 ( David Warner 12 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 23)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Ishant is back for his third over. Warner has been unable to breakfree here, unable to middle his shots, while his partner seems to be batting on a different strip. Decent over from Delhi's persepctive six runs from it.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice


    Jonny Bairstow took on the responsibility of scoring at a brisk pace by striking Ishan Sharma for successive fours, including a superbly timed flick off a half-volley, and Chris Morris for a six in the straight field. The Delhi Capitals bowlers will be disappointed that they did not adequately test the Sunrisers Hyderabad openers, barring a couple of deliveries from Ishant Sharma that beat David Warner and Bairstow with late swing and bounce.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 30/0 ( David Warner 10 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 20)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Chris Morris comes into the attack, replacing countryman Kagiso Rabada. Well, that is awkward Morris' delivery stays low and Bairstow misses a swipe catching the ball just under his oompa loompas. Holds it for good 5 to 7 seconds. However, the next ball comes on nicely and flies off the bat down the ground, that was as classy as a shot is there in any form of the sport.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates​

    SIX! Aggressive cricket at its best!     Stand and deliver from Bairstow. Length delivery from Morris and that Bairstow launches it powerfully down the ground for a straight six. Top shot!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 23/0 ( David Warner 9 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 14)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Ishant Sharma is taken for couple of boundaries from Bairstow. He is such a fine nick that the margin for error against him is very little. This is a good start from SRH.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Too full this time. Angled into the pads from Ishant and Bairstow whips it away to mid wicket boundary. Couple of bounces before it goes over the ropes.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice


    David Warner and Jonny Bairstow made the most of Kagiso Rabada’s fuller length bowling by picking up a boundary each in his first over. Yet, they would know after an inspired Ishant Sharma’s opening over that run-scoring was not going to be easy against him as he got the ball to swing late. Yes, it promises to be an exciting contest between bat and cricket ball through Sunday night    

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    FOUR! Up and over. Bairstow not holding back. Back of lenth outside off from Ishant and YJB has a  crack at it. Lifting it over cover point for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 13/0 ( David Warner 8 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 5)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Both Warner and Bairstow score boundaries off the first ball they face of Kagiso Rabada. The South African quick is cranking good pace, clocking couple of times over the 150 kmph but still haven't got his lines right.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates
    FOUR! Rabada errs in line, straying down the legside and Bairstow helps himself by working it off the hips to fine leg fence. Couldn't ask for better delivery first up.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates
    FOUR! Short and on the body from Rabada and Warner takes the challenge, pulls it past the backward square leg for the first boundary of the innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 3/0 ( David Warner 3 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 0)

    SRH Score latest updates

    Ishant Sharma getting the ball to zip around with some nice carry to Rishabh Pant. Beats Warner with the one that leaves the left-handed batsmen with some extra lift. Warner gets underway with a brace to midwicket. A well-controlled with soft hands, trying to cover the bounce, Warner taps to backward point for a single off the final ball. Encouraging start for Ishant. Rabada must be licking his lips.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH Score latest updates

    Jonny Bairstow and David Warner stride out to the middle. They will be up against a bowling attack spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, making it in an intrguing contest, especially with the extra bounce available. Delhi Capitals will need quick wickets or the match would completely slip out of their reach. These two can take the game away in the first six itself. Ishant Sharma will start with the ball. Here we go...

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed that he knows a thing or two about bowling in the death, especially to tail-enders when he sent down a sizzling delivery in excess of 142kmph to trap Keemo Paul plumb in front. It was his response to be being swatted for a six off a short ball. Delhi Capitals set a 156-run target but Sunrisers Hyderabad can claim the honours of the first 20 overs, thanks to their bowlers doing their job well on a track that offered them extra bounce.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 155/7 ( Axar Patel 14 , Kagiso Rabada 2)

    DC Score latest updates


    Bhuvneshwar starts off with a no-ball in the final over, called by Bruce Oxenford for captaincy reasons — only three fielders were inside the circle during the delivery. Just a single to Axar in the free hit. Keemo Paul hammers a six over long on off the second delivery, before getting trapped leg-before off the third, giving Bhuvi his second wicket of the innings. Single collected off each of the last three deliveries, with 13 coming off the last over as DC finish on 155/7, a total they'll feel is about 15-20 runs short. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    OUT! Bhuvi dismisses Paul right after getting hit for a six, trapping him leg-before with a perfect yorker that hits the West Indian on the backfoot in front of the middle stump. DC 152/7

    Paul lbw Bhuvneshwar 7(4)

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    SIX! Keemo Paul guides Delhi past the 150-mark with a powerful pull over long on! DC 152/7

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 142/6 ( Axar Patel 10 , Keemo Paul 1)

    DC Score latest updates


    Keemo Paul joins Axar Patel as Sandeep Sharma bowls his final over. Axar smacks a wide full toss towards sweeper cover for a four off the third delivery. Muffled lbw appeal against Paul in the penultimate ball. SRH opt to review and ends up losing it. Single to Axar off the last ball. Nine runs off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

    Rashid Khan, the only spinner that Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson used for his full quota of four overs, sent back Chris Morris by bowling him with a top-spinner to make further inroads into the Delhi Capitals batting. The leg-spinner who had conceded three boundaries to Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant finished with figures of one for 22 to justify the faith. Delhi Capitals will have time to see how they let Sunrisers Hyderabad get back into the game after Colin Munro’s aggressive methods saw him make 40 off 24 balls and have the team scoring at more than eight runs an over.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    FOUR! Wide full toss from Sandeep, and this one's been smacked towards sweeper cover by Axar! DC 139/6

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 133/6 ( Axar Patel 3 , )

    DC Score latest updates


    Rashid into his final over now. Axar collects a streaky single first ball. Morris survives a caught-behind chance off the penultimate delivery after Bairstow puts down a catch, but the Afghan spinners manages to collect a wicket in the end, rattling the top of the off stump off the last delivery to send Morris back for 4, with Delhi Capitals suffering a collapse of sorts in the slog overs. He finishes with figures of 1/22. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    BOWLED EM! Chris Morris looks to whip the ball towards the leg side, but misses it completely, with the ball clipping the top of leg stump. DC 133/6

    Morris b Rashid 4(8)

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

    Sunrisers Hyderabad’s left-arm paceman Khaleel Ahmed delivered a late calling attention performance to the selectors with three for 30 in four overs on his comeback from injury. Bowling in his first IPL game this season, he picked up the wickets of Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. He exploited the extra bounce off the pitch to harry the Delhi Capitals batsmen, even if he took Pant’s wicket with a full toss.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 130/5 ( Chris Morris 3 , Axar Patel 1)

    DC Score latest updates


    Khaleel returns to bowl his last over, getting rid of the fiery Pant in the second delivery of the over, a big blow for Delhi at this stage of their innings. Axar Patel walks out to the crease, and he is greeted with a couple of short ones from the left-arm pacer, the second one signalled a wide, before collecting a single off the fifth delivery with a single. Excellent final over from Khaleel, with four runs and a wicket coming off it, as he finishes with figures of 3/30, a potential 'Player of the Match' performance. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Backdoor entry, still possible?

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist


    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

    Rishabh Pant follows skipper Shreyas Iyer to the Delhi Capitals dug out after their stabilising stand was broken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the following over by left-arm paceman Khaleel Ahmed, Pant hit a full toss down long-on’s throat. At 127 for five in the 17th over, Delhi Capitals would need a sustained cameo from Chris Morris and even Axar Patel to get a competitive score.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    OUT! One wicket leads to another, as Pant ends up getting caught at long on after going for a one-handed slog off a low full toss from Khaleel! DC 127/5

    Pant c Hooda b Khaleel 23(19)

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

    Sunrisers Hyderabad intensified the pressure on Delhi Capitals by denying Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant any boundary hits for three overs. That resulted in the Delhi Capitals skipper try to innovate an upper-cut when Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned for his third over and only succeeded in guiding the ball to Jonny Bairstow. The 56-run stand was broken and Sunrisers Hyderabad knew that if they continued to let the bounce off the pitch play on the minds of the batsmen, they could leave the Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing a smaller total than would have been possible.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 126/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 23 , Chris Morris 1)

    DC Score latest updates


    Bhuvneshwar returns in the 16th over. Pant goes for a one-handed cut towards sweeper cover for a single off the second delivery. Bhuvneshwar surprises Iyer with a short one in the third delivery. Shankar saves a couple of runs at deep extra cover after a well-timed cut by Iyer, who collects a double. Iyer departs off the next delivery, gloving a short ball to the keeper to depart for 45. Morris, the new batsman in, gets off the mark with a single off the last delivery. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    OUT! Bhuvneshwar gets the breakthrough for SRH. Iyer looks to uppercut a short ball from Bhuvi, but ends up gloving the ball to the keeper to depart five short of a half-century. DC 125/4

    Iyer c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 45(40)

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

    It was interesting to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad skupper Kane Williamson not have off-spinner Deepak Hooda and left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma bowl to the Delhi Capitals duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. He employed Vijay Shankar’s fast-medium bowling for a couple of overs to complete the fifth bowler’s quota of four overs. Of course, leg-spinner Rashid Khan did have a sustained tilt at the Delhi Capitals batsmen.    

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 121/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 43 , Rishabh Pant (W) 22)

    DC Score latest updates


    Pant collects a single off the first ball, with Sandeep conceding a wide off the second. Iyer misses while attempting to pull a short ball off the next delivery. Three singles and a brace collected off the remaining deliveries, with the Iyer-Pant stand worth more than 50 at the end of the over. Second time-out signalled at the end of the 15th. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    Fifty partnership between Iyer and Pant for the third wicket, with the DC skipper collecting a brace off the penultimate delivery of the 15th over to bring up the milestone. DC 120/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 114/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 39 , Rishabh Pant (W) 20)

    DC Score latest updates


    Iyer and Pant continue to milk singles in the over, with four of them coming in Rashid's third over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

    Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant kept Delhi Capitals on the way to a good score, calling upon all the skills at their disposal to ensure that they would be perturbed by the extra bounce that posed additional questions. They have adopted a sensible approach to see through the middle overs and set up the stage to launch a more sustained attack to score runs in the final overs. Surnrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson rotated his bowlers, not letting the third wicket pair get used to a bowler.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 110/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 37 , Rishabh Pant (W) 18)

    DC Score latest updates


    Sandeep returns to the attack in the 13th over, with nine coming off the over, including a boundary to Pant off the fourth ball of the over. Partnership between Iyer and Pant worth 41 at the end of the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    FOUR! Cut hard towards the point fence, where Rashid puts in a slide but the ball still rolls away from him. The Afghan responds by throwing the ball in frustration. DC 108/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 102/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 35 , Rishabh Pant (W) 13)

    DC Score latest updates


    Six off Rashid's second over, including a boundary to Iyer off the last ball of the over, which takes the DC skipper to 35. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    FOUR! Muscled away towards the boundary between deep midwicket and long on by Iyer! DC 102/3

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

    It is turning out to be a keen contest between two teams that are not prepared to concede any quarter to their rivals. At the halfway stage of the Delhi Capitals innings, the visitors will be drawing comfort from the confidence with which skipper Shreyas Iyer was negotiating the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack. The home side had reason to be pleased at having seen the back of the top three Delhi Capitals batsmen. It promises to be an engaging second half of the Delhi Capitals innings.    

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 96/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 31 , Rishabh Pant (W) 12)

    DC Score latest updates


    Iyer chips the ball towards the vacant region beyond mid on off the first ball of the over, getting enough time to come back for a second. Single collected off each of the next three deliveries. Pant edges the ball towards third man off the last delivery to collect his second boundary. Nine off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    FOUR! Pant guides the ball towards third man to end the 11th over with a boundary! DC 96/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 87/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 27 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7)

    DC Score latest updates


    Expensive start for Rashid Khan after he is brought into the attack in the 10th over, conceding 10 off his first over including a boundary to Pant and Iyer each. Delhi progressing at 8.7 runs per over at the halfway mark, and the Capitals will hope for some fireworks from the current pair and the remaining batsmen to guide them to a 180-190 run total. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    FOUR! Full outside off, and Iyer edges this wide of the slip fielder! DC 86/3

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    FOUR!  Rashid concedes a boundary off his first delivery of the evening, as Pant smashes this towards the leg side. DC 81/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 77/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 22 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)

    DC Score latest updates


    Vijay Shankar brought into the attack in the ninth over. Single collected off the first two deliveries, before Iyer drives the ball past mid off to collect his third four. Two more singles collected off the remaining deliveries, with 8 coming off the over. Umpire signals timeout. 

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    SRH vs DC Expert's Voice

    Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma made his maiden over in Indian Premier League 2019 a memorable one by enticing the free-stroking Colin Munro to edge a catch to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow with a ball that was wide off off-stump and bounced a bit more that the left-handed batsman expected. Munro had just hit third six and sped to 40 before falling prey to the desire to dominate the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. Delhi Capitals will now bank on skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to post a good total.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score latest updates

    FOUR! Lovely drive past mid off by the DC skipper! DC 75/3

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 30 SRH vs DC at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Iyer continues to rotate his quicks here as Rabada comes back into the end. Change of ends for him. Bairstow flicks it to fine leg where Keemo Paul gets around just in time to keep it down to two wickets. Single for Bairstow off the final ball of the Powerplay. Delhi had raced past 50 at the same stage but had lost their openers. Tidy over from KG, giving away just four runs. Time out has been taken.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, SRH vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, SRH vs DC, Today's Match Preview: A confident Delhi Capitals, who are coming off from two back-to-back victories, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 30 of IPL 2019 on Sunday.

Sunrisers led the points table during the early stages of the season with three wins from first four matches but consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have pushed them down to sixth position in the standings.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs DC Match at Hyderabad: Warner, Bairstow off to promising start

File image of SRH captain Kane Williamson and DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpcis

SRH are heavily dependent on their opening batsmen, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, and poor form of their middle-order batsmen have exposed the chinks in their armour in last two matches. Another concern for the side has been its poor execution of bowling plans in death overs.

Meanwhile, DC are the team in form and will take the field after consecutive wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, away from home.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was in top gear in DC's last match as he scored unbeaten 97 to beat KKR by seven wickets. Dhawan played for SRH earlier and has a good record at the Hyderabad ground. Shreyas Iyer would hope for another good performance by the veteran batsman.

SRH won the previous match between these two sides this season by five wickets and DC would have revenge on their minds.

In the 13 matches played between these two sides so far in IPL, SRH have won nine of them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #David Warner #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 DC #IPL 2019 SRH #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Jonny Bairstow #Kagiso Rabada #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #Rashid Khan #Rishabh Pant #Shikhar Dhawan #Shreyas Iyer #SRH vs DC #SRH vs DC 2019 playing 11 #Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
3
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all