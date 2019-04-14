Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the IPL 2019 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

IPL 12 Match 30 SRH vs DC at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals look to continue the winning run as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

IPL 2019, SRH vs DC, Today's Match Preview: A confident Delhi Capitals, who are coming off from two back-to-back victories, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 30 of IPL 2019 on Sunday.

Sunrisers led the points table during the early stages of the season with three wins from first four matches but consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have pushed them down to sixth position in the standings.

SRH are heavily dependent on their opening batsmen, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, and poor form of their middle-order batsmen have exposed the chinks in their armour in last two matches. Another concern for the side has been its poor execution of bowling plans in death overs.

Meanwhile, DC are the team in form and will take the field after consecutive wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, away from home.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was in top gear in DC's last match as he scored unbeaten 97 to beat KKR by seven wickets. Dhawan played for SRH earlier and has a good record at the Hyderabad ground. Shreyas Iyer would hope for another good performance by the veteran batsman.

SRH won the previous match between these two sides this season by five wickets and DC would have revenge on their minds.

In the 13 matches played between these two sides so far in IPL, SRH have won nine of them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

