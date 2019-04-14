Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the IPL 2019 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

It's time for a mid-table clash in IPL 2019! Home team SRH are sixth in the standings while DC are fourth. And DC come into the match after two consecutive wins while SRH lost both of their last two matches. In the previous match between these two sides, SRH completed a five-wicket win.

DC will have to fight Orange Army as well at Hyderabad!

Since 2018, SRH have defeated DC in each of the three IPL matches.

Kane Williamson: We will bowl first. Both teams are strong and I am looking forward to a good contest. Took rest as it was about recovering. We always enjoy playing here. We have a number of changes. Four of them. I am in for Nabi and three other changes as well.

Shreyas Iyer: We need to be consistent. We just need to believe in our abilities. Whoever gets going has to stay till end. Two changes for us. Ingram has gone off to see his baby and Munro is in. Amit Mishra comes in for Tewatia.

Kane Williamson was back at the helm and therefore Mohammad Nabi had to sit out. After scoring just 54 runs in the six games so far, Manish Pandey gave way to Andhra batsman Ricky Bhui while Abhishek Sharma and left-arm paceman replaced Yusuf Pathan and Siddharth Kaul. Delhi Capitals were forced to make a change because Colin Ingram flew home to South Africa to see his new-born child while Amit Mishra replaced Rahul Tewatia.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to prevent a third successive defeat when they square up against Delhi Capitals who were are doing enough to stay in the top half of the league table. The home side surprised a lot of people by making four changes to the XI that lost the last game in Mohali. It showed that it was unafraid to make strong decisions, coming off a short break.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to open the DC innings, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling the first over.

FOUR ! Edged, and the ball flies wide of Warner at slip, before running away to the third man fence! DC 7/0

Prithvi collects the first runs on the board for Delhi with a push towards deep square-leg, with Rashid giving the ball a chase and saving a run in the end. Dhawan collects a boundary two balls later, edging the ball wide of Dhawan at slip. Seven collected off the first over.

OUT! Khaleel gets the early wicket, sending Prithvi Shaw back for 4 after the latter nicks the ball to the keeper! Extra bounce did the trick for the pacer. DC 11/1

Khaleel bowls from the other end. Shaw collects a single off the second delivery, with Dhawan pushing the ball towards long off, getting enough time to come back for a third. Khaleel gets Shaw caught-behind off the penultimate delivery for 4. Munro walks out to bat, gets hit on the abdomen but sets off for a run nevertheless, one that is signalled a leg bye by the umpire. Five runs and a wicket off Khaleel's over.

FOUR! Another boundary off an edge, this time this time Munro edging it through the vacant slip region! Williamson though, doesn't bring in the slip after the boundary; DC 16/1

SRH vs DC Expert's Voice There is extra bounce in the pitch and that will make batting a bit more challenging while tempting the strokeplayers to go for their shots. The first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw Delhi Capitals’ left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan edge to the third man boundary while Prithvi Shaw was not so fortunate when he edged a catch off Khaleel Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. A fit-again Khaleel Ahmed, playing his first match of the season, adds an extra dimension to the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack.

FOUR! Second boundary of the third over, this one's driven past the man at cover. Rashid, stationed a little squarer, gives the ball a spirited chase, but fails to prevent the boundary in the end. DC 20/1

Sandeep is brought in place of Bhuvneshwar from the other end. Munro gets a thick edge through the vacant slip region. Another boundary to Munro three balls later, this one driven through cover point. Eight off the over.

OUT! Khaleel gets rid of the other DC opener. Dhawan pulls towards fine leg and doesn't get the distance. Bhuvneshwar fumbles for a second, but ultimately completes the catch. DC 20/2

FOUR! Crashed through the off side by Munro! The SA-born Kiwi batsman was offered width on the occasion, and brought out a well-timed cut on the occasion. DC 24/2

Two early wickets for SRH, and @DelhiCapitals are in a bit of trouble. It's not a new thing - DC have lost a wicket every 23 balls in the Powerplay this season, - only CSK have lost wickets more frequently. #SRHvDC #IPL2019

SIX! Munro goes for the pick-up shot, depositing the ball into the crowd over the square-leg fence. DC 30/2

Khaleel is given a second over in the powerplay, and he delivers yet again for his skipper by getting rid of the in-form opener Dhawan off the second delivery of the over. Munro though, somewhat ruins the over for the left-arm pacer by collecting a four and a six off successive deliveries. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR! Another streaky boundary, this time to the DC skipper. Iyer gets an edge while looking for a drive, guiding it wide of the slip fielder. DC 39/2

Bhuvneshwar returns with the ball in place of Sandeep. DC skipper Iyer gets off the mark with a brace off the first ball of the over, and guides the ball towards third man two deliveries later for a single. Wide conceded off the fourth delivery. Bit of a fumble between Munro and Iyer in the fifth delivery, with the former making it safely to the non-striker's end for a single despite a direct hit by Williamson from mid off. Iyer collects a boundary off the last delivery, the first of his innings. Nine off the over.

SRH vs DC Expert's Voice The strapping left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed celebrated his return to competitive cricket by dismissing both Delhi Captials opening batsmen, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan in successive overs. Having not played any cricket since the end of February, he first had Prithvi Shaw edging to the wicket-keeper and followed it up with a well-directed bouncer that Shikhar Dhawan top-edged to long leg where Bhuvneshwar Kumar juggled the ball before completing the catch. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson would possible regret not having a slip in place when Colin Munro edged Sandeep Sharma in the fourth over.

SIX! Munro skips down the pitch and clobbers the slower ball from Khaleel over the wide long on fence for a 75m hit! DC 45/2

FOUR ! Munro gets a top-edge while looking to pull a short ball from Khaleel, sending the ball flying towards the fine leg fence for a one-bounce four. DC 51/2

Munro collects a 75m six off the first ball of Khaleel's third over, and follows the maximum over long on with a single off the next delivery. Iyer sets off for a nervy single two deliveries later. Munro brings up the team fifty with a boundary towards fine leg off the penultimate delivery. 12 off the over. Delhi Capitals collect 51 runs in the powerplay, losing both openers along the way.

FOUR! Cut away towards sweeper point, where Ricky Bhui puts in a dive, but is unable to prevent the boundary despite the effort. DC 57/2

SRH vs DC Expert's Voice Colin Munro’s attacking instincts have stood Delhi Capitals in good stead in power play against Sunrisers Hyderabad despite the loss of openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhard Dhawan. He played his strokes even against left-arm paceman Khaleel Ahmed who enjoyed the extra bounce that the pitch offered the fast bowlers. Of course, Munro was hurried to play a pull towards the end of power play and was lucky that the edge flew to the long leg fence. Shreyas Iyer and Munro were in charge of the rebuild process after the fall of the openers.

Spin brought into play after powerplay, with Deepak Hooda replacing Bhuvneshwar. Four singles collected off the over along with a boundary to Iyer off the fourth delivery. The Munro-Iyer partnership is looking ominous for SRH, and is worth 39 at the end of the over.

SIX! Munro shuffles down the pitch, and hammers the ball into the stands beyond long on! DC 69/2

OUT! Munro is dismissed by Abhishek right after hitting a six off the spinner, edging off to toe end to get caught-behind for his IPL best score. DC 69/3

Abhishek Sharma, playing his first game for SRH today, is brought into the attack in the eighth over. Single collected off each of the first four deliveries, before Munro skips down the pitch to hammer the ball into the stands beyond long on. He is however, dismissed off the next delivery, getting caught-behind off the toe end, giving Abhishek his first IPL wicket. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.

SRH vs DC Expert's Voice Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma made his maiden over in Indian Premier League 2019 a memorable one by enticing the free-stroking Colin Munro to edge a catch to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow with a ball that was wide off off-stump and bounced a bit more that the left-handed batsman expected. Munro had just hit third six and sped to 40 before falling prey to the desire to dominate the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. Delhi Capitals will now bank on skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to post a good total.

IPL 2019, SRH vs DC, Today's Match Preview: A confident Delhi Capitals, who are coming off from two back-to-back victories, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 30 of IPL 2019 on Sunday.

Sunrisers led the points table during the early stages of the season with three wins from first four matches but consecutive defeats against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have pushed them down to sixth position in the standings.

SRH are heavily dependent on their opening batsmen, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, and poor form of their middle-order batsmen have exposed the chinks in their armour in last two matches. Another concern for the side has been its poor execution of bowling plans in death overs.

Meanwhile, DC are the team in form and will take the field after consecutive wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, away from home.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was in top gear in DC's last match as he scored unbeaten 97 to beat KKR by seven wickets. Dhawan played for SRH earlier and has a good record at the Hyderabad ground. Shreyas Iyer would hope for another good performance by the veteran batsman.

SRH won the previous match between these two sides this season by five wickets and DC would have revenge on their minds.

In the 13 matches played between these two sides so far in IPL, SRH have won nine of them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

