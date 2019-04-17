Slow start for CSK as SRH have kept Watson and Faf on a tight leash. Kumar got the ball to jag around initially and Watson especially had a few uncomfortable moments against him and Khaleel. These watchful starts are in vogue this season as teams are looking to assess the pitches that have been on the slow side before setting themselves up for a target to aim at.

FOUR ! That was risky but effective! Warner goes deep into his crease and cuts it very late off middle and off stump.

This is good stuff from the openers. The 50 stand is up. They manufactured shots in that over. Shahbaaz started off accurately but then Du Plessis used his feet and hit one for six and then Watson manufactured a cut from middle and off for a four. 14 off the over.

27 in the first five. 28 off the next two. In the 2018 IPL final, they had 20 in the first five. Then 31 in the next two. #IPL2019 #SRHvCSK

Rashid got hit for a four off the first ball but he bounced back to correct his lengths and give away just four singles off five balls. He got the zip off the wicket which he normally does but there was just a hint of turn.

They are starting to unshackle themselves now the men in yellow. Faf had marked Khaleel for some punishment in the last over of the powerplay and was prepared to take on Shahbaz Nadeem even with the fielder back on the fence. Williamson must be desperate for some wickets now with Rashid Khan into the attack. Another five overs of this pair is going to make it really hard for the Sunrisers to keep the Chennai score down in chaseable realms.

A good over from Sandeep. After being hit for 12 runs in his last over he just gives away 7 runs. Good change of pace in that over, he mixed the slower ones well and was very full. He didn't give the batsman any room. Looks like his new role is a holding one rather than wicket taking!

OUT! Nadeem strikes! Watson is castled. Watson gives himself room, Nadeem spots it and gives it more air. Watson rocks back to cut but is done in by the flight. He misses and the ball hits the timber. The off stump is uprooted! Nadeem lets out a roar!

A successful over for SRH. They got the wicket of Watson in that over. Nadeem varied his pace it well and that's why he was successful in getting Watson's wicket with extra bit of air. There was a six in that over and overall, 10 runs from it.

OUT! Shankar strikes straightaway! Back of a length delivery outside off, Du Plessis gives himself room to cut, but is done in by the extra bounce. He ends up edging it to the keeper. Shankar is elated. Both the openers back in the hut now.

SRH finally get a wicket. Shahbaz Nadeem is a clever T20 bowler and he has sent back Watson who continues to struggle this season. It was a poor shot from Watson who played back to a full ball showing lack of confidence against left arm spin. At the other end, Vijay Shankar celebrated his selection in the World Cup squad by picking Faf's wicket. CSK still have a healthy scoring rate and will be looking to consolidate for a few overs to prepare a launching pad for themselves for the death overs.

A very good over from Shankar. He got the wicket of Du Plessis in it. He got a bit of zip in that over and hit right lengths. He nearly had Rayudu chop one on and then had Raina edging one wide of gully. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.

Good over from Rashid. Raina didn't look comfortable against him. Rashid beat him twice with googlies and then Raina got an outside edge off his late cut for four. Two more singles make it 6 runs off the over.

A decent over for CSK. Raina has a streaky four and then Rayudu chipped one just wide of Williamson at mid-wicket. 8 runs off it. Not much movement off the pitch for Shankar but his accuracy is ppretty good.

OUT! Umpire's call! Rashid strikes and the last match hero and skipper for the night, Raina departs. It's a straighter one on middle, Raina gets down for a slog sweep but misses. The umpire lifts the finger on the appeal. Rayudu asks Raina to go upstairs but replays show it was clipping the top of stumps.

OUT! Two in the over for Rashid! The googly does the trick. Nicely tossed up googly outside off, it's on the length area and spins back in. Jadhav comes forward and looks to flick it to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. Jadhav opts for a review as umpire gives it out. Replays show it was clipping leg.

What an over this from Rashid. SRH are firmly back into this game. Raina was kind of struggling to read Rashid and he finally perished in that over, missing his slog sweep. Rashid got Jadhav too in that over. Two runs and two wickets off the over. SRH would look to mount pressure on the new batsmen now and maintain stranglehold.

Raina was looking to go after Rashid Khan tonight unlike most other teams this season that have been happy to see him off. That's the kind of opening Rashid thrives on as he defeats Raina with a nippy leg break to trap him in front. With his tail up, Rashid defeated Kedar Jadhav with a loopy googly for his second wicket in the over. Could this be the night when this young Afghan leggie and Hyderabad's favorite adopted son comes to the party.

OUT! Brilliant from Khaleel! CSK losing the plot. It's that cutter outside off, Billings is done in by the change in pace and pushes it uppishly and straight to extra cover. Khaleel gives him a bit of a send off with a flying kiss. CSK losing the plot here.

A very good over from Khaleel. He mixed his pace well and confused the batsmen. 3 runs and a wicket off it. As expected, SRH now looking to apply the choke. Khaleel bowls out with impressive figures of 4-0-22-1. CSK are five down at a stage they are expected to accelerate. Rayudu becomes crucial from here on.

CSK need a move on here. Yes, they have lost wickets in a cluster but getting totally into a shell is suicudal. They have scored just 28 in the last 6 overs. Sandeep Sharma again bowled a clever over with change in pace off the knuckle balls. He, however, ended up giving width to Rayudu who hit the last one for four through point. Still a decent over, just 6 off it.

CSK must be missing Dhoni's influence in the middle. He usually carries them through these tricky little periods. The ball is certainly gripping on this pitch and Khaleel rolled his fingers over the ball to exploit that two pace nature of this pitch. Billings was too early into the shot and ended up spooning it to short cover. CSK were cruising around five overs ago, they are in all sorts of trouble now. Just goes to show the value of picking wickets through these middle overs.

Another cracking over from Rashid. He is zipping them through and Jadeja was very cautious. He didn't look to attack. The ball was hurrying on to him and then he finished with a beauty. A fast zipping leg spinner which beat Rayudu's outside edge. It hit his thigh pad on its way to the keeper. SRH decided to review but replays showed there was no outside edge. They checked the LBW too via DRS and it was clipping off, umpire's call. Not out! Just one run off it!

Brilliant figures for Rashid Khan. Batsmen could barely get bat on ball in his final over, the 17th of the match. He plays T20 cricket on another plane. Last three overs left. CSK need 140 at least to feel confident going into the break.

Rayudu hit a four in the over and provided some relief. However, both the batsmen could manage just that one four in the over. 10 runs off it. Bhuvi bounced back well and was good with his lengths. Just two overs remain now, CSK need to go all out.

Another very good over for SRH, just 8 of the over. The CSK batsmen just aren't connecting them. The track is getting slower it seems but still, the intent is also missing it seems. Some spectacular running from Jadeja meant that Rayudu mustered a couple of twos off the first couple of balls. How ever, the next four balls yield just four runs.

CSK post 132/5 ! Excellent finish from Bhuvneshwar. He bowled the first three balls very full and they yielded 3 singles. And then bowled a couple of bouncers which Jadeja couldn't connect. The last ball was hit in the gap but Warner fielded brilliantly for restrict CSK batsmen to just two. Just 5 runs off the final over. The WHOLE INNINGS WAS IN SLOW MOTION!

Rashid : "We didn't play on this pitch before, but I think it was a very good one. Bouncy. It was good, and the plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket. In T20, if you bowl dot balls, then the wickets will come."

Sunrisers have looked like Sunrisers today. The best bowling and fielding unit in IPL over the last few seasons. They were disciplined from the start, and apart from a brief period of some calculated stroke play from Faf du Plessis, always keeps the CSK batsmen on a leash. This is a slow pitch but 132 is the kind of target that only requires two good partnerships. CSK need to get the Top 3 as soon as possible. If any one of them plays till the end, then SRH will be home comfortably.

Chahar starts off well. He was hit for a four in that over but that was a risky shot from Bairstow. He induced an outside edge off Bairstow which fell short of the third man and then beat Warner's outside edge. A couple of 2s made it 10 off the over.

FOUR ! Not convincing though! Warner slashes, gets an outside edge wide of third man, Tahir is lazy on the boundary line and it trickles away for four.

SRH looking to get ahead of the game against a hard new ball. They know run scoring could be harder when the ball gets soft and spinners come into the attack. Raina should seriously consider bowling a spinner early in the powerplay.

Shardul started off with a very full delivery which was hit for a four by Bairstow but then was a little too short, giving away another boundary in process but he then tightened his lines and conceded just 3 runs after that. 11 off the over.

FOURS! Full from Chahar, Warner smashes it over his head and it races away! He then drops it short and Warner smashes it over cover. Poor bowling.

Another 11-run over for SRH. Chahar struggled to get his lengths right. He was either too full or short. And when you are bowling against Warner, there is very little room for error. Warner hit a couple of fours in that over. Chahar didn't get much movement.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai have been rampant in IPL 2019 with seven wins in eight matches and one foot in the Playoffs. It's not just at home, they have been playing well away from home too. They beat KKR at the Eden Gardens in their last match. Imran Tahir was the hero with four wickets. Their spinners have been their lynchpins. In the batting department, the return to form of Suresh Raina was a huge shot in the arm for CSK. However, all the focus will be on Ambati Rayudu who missed the World Cup bus. He hasn't had the best of times and would be looking to shrug off the World Cup snub disappointment behind and get back to his best. CSK have somehow found ways to close down matches and that has been their greatest strength.

SRH, on the other hand, have lost their way after a good start having beaten in three matches in a row. They will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been carrying the team so far and they need their rest of the batting line-up to deliver big time. CSK will be looking to target their middle order and it's battle of spinners vs SRH middle order that could be the difference. CSK start off favourites.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson(c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

