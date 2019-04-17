It's unusual to see a CSK without Dhoni. He is known to play through minor niggles as he did in last season where he carried a stiff back that restricted his movements as a wicketkeeper. Dhoni was feeling his lower back while batting in the previous game and probably doesn't want to aggravate it with World Cup around the corner.
CSK's third game on the road as they face last year's finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have won two out two on away from home so far and a victory in Hyderabad would round off a very satisfying journey for the men in yellow. Almost every player in the side has made a contribution in putting CSK to the top of the table and they appear more invincible as the season progresses. IPL doesn't give you any room for complacency though and CSK need to set their eye on a top two finish in the league stage now to give themselves the best chance of playing yet another IPL final. Shane Watson's form might be the only source of worry in the Chennai dressing room, but Dhoni has a lot of faith in the Australian veteran and it's unlikely he will be dropped with the team already on top of the table.
SRH, on the other hand, have lost their way after a good start having beaten in three matches in a row. They will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been carrying the team so far and they need their rest of the batting line-up to deliver big time. CSK will be looking to target their middle order and it's battle of spinners vs SRH middle order that could be the difference.
Chennai have been rampant in IPL 2019 with seven wins in eight matches and one foot in the Playoffs. It's not just at home, they have been playing well away from home too. They beat KKR at the Eden Gardens in their last match. Imran Tahir was the hero with four wickets. Their spinners have been their lynchpins. In the batting department, the return to form of Suresh Raina was a huge shot in the arm for CSK. However, all the focus will be on Ambati Rayudu who missed the World Cup bus. He hasn't had the best of times and would be looking to shrug off the World Cup snub disappointment behind and get back to his best. CSK have somehow found ways to close down matches and that has been their greatest strength.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
CSK playing 11 today: Watson, Faf, Raina(c), Rayudu, Jadhav, Billings (wk), Jadeja, Karn, Chahar, Thakur, Tahir
SRH playing 11 today: SRH: Warner, Bairstow (wk), Williamson (c), Yusuf, Shankar, Hooda, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep, Nadeem, Khaleel
SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice
Williamson informs of 2 changes as well: Ricky Bhui and Abhishek Sharkma are replaced by Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaaz Nadeem
Suresh Raina informs of 2 changes: Karn Sharma in place of Mitchell Santner and Sam Billings replaces MS Dhoni.
Toss time now. The two captains for the match are Kane Williamson and Suresh Raina!
Scoring rate in PP overs this season:
Best : SRH - 8.33
Worst : CSK - 6.22
MS Dhoni is playing football in the warm-ups. A few casual kicks, that is. Will he play tonight?
David Warner needs 21 runs to become the first batsman to score 3,000 runs for SRH in IPL
SRH vs CSK head to head
SRH have a 2-8 record against CSK in IPL. They lost all their four matches against CSK in IPL 2018
Today’s IPL match live blog between SRH and CSK
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 33 of IPL 2019, with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting table toppers Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:
