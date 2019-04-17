First Cricket
IPL | Match 32 Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
UAE in ZIM | 4th ODI Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IPL Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs CSK Match at Hyderabad: CSK opt to bat, Raina leads in place of Dhoni

Date: Wednesday, 17 April, 2019 19:43 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

0/0
Overs
0.0
R/R
0
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W

Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice

    It's unusual to see a CSK without Dhoni. He is known to play through minor niggles as he did in last season where he carried a stiff back that restricted his movements as a wicketkeeper. Dhoni was feeling his lower back while batting in the previous game and probably doesn't want to aggravate it with World Cup around the corner.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK playing 11 today: Watson, Faf, Raina(c), Rayudu, Jadhav, Billings (wk), Jadeja, Karn, Chahar, Thakur, Tahir 

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH playing 11 today: SRH: Warner, Bairstow (wk), Williamson (c), Yusuf, Shankar, Hooda, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep, Nadeem, Khaleel 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    SRH vs CSK Expert's Voice


    CSK's third game on the road as they face last year's finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have won two out two on away from home so far and a victory in Hyderabad would round off a very satisfying journey for the men in yellow. Almost every player in the side has made a contribution in putting CSK to the top of the table and they appear more invincible as the season progresses. IPL doesn't give you any room for complacency though and CSK need to set their eye on a top two finish in the league stage now to give themselves the best chance of playing yet another IPL final. Shane Watson's form might be the only source of worry in the Chennai dressing room, but Dhoni has a lot of faith in the Australian veteran and it's unlikely he will be dropped with the team already on top of the table.

    Full Scorecard

  • Williamson informs of 2 changes as well: Ricky Bhui and Abhishek Sharkma are replaced by Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaaz Nadeem

    Full Scorecard

  • Suresh Raina informs of 2 changes: Karn Sharma in place of Mitchell Santner and Sam Billings replaces MS Dhoni.

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH vs CSK toss result today: Raina has won the toss and CSK will bat first. 

    Raina says the record says that batting first is a good options and then their spinners can do the job.

    Full Scorecard

  • Toss time now. The two captains for the match are Kane Williamson and Suresh Raina!

    Full Scorecard

  • BIG NEWS! MS Dhoni is not playing! Suresh Raina has come out for the toss. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Scoring rate in PP overs this season:

    Best : SRH - 8.33 
    Worst : CSK - 6.22

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni is playing football in the warm-ups. A few casual kicks, that is. Will he play tonight?

    Full Scorecard

  • SRH, on the other hand, have lost their way after a good start having beaten in three matches in a row. They will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been carrying the team so far and they need their rest of the batting line-up to deliver big time. CSK will be looking to target their middle order and it's battle of spinners vs SRH middle order that could be the difference.

    Full Scorecard

  • Chennai have been rampant in IPL 2019 with seven wins in eight matches and one foot in the Playoffs. It's not just at home, they have been playing well away from home too. They beat KKR at the Eden Gardens in their last match. Imran Tahir was the hero with four wickets. Their spinners have been their lynchpins. In the batting department, the return to form of Suresh Raina was a huge shot in the arm for CSK. However, all the focus will be on Ambati Rayudu who missed the World Cup bus. He hasn't had the best of times and would be looking to shrug off the World Cup snub disappointment behind and get back to his best. CSK have somehow found ways to close down matches and that has been their greatest strength.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    David Warner needs 21 runs to become the first batsman to score 3,000 runs for SRH in IPL

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    SRH vs CSK head to head

    SRH have a 2-8 record against CSK in IPL. They lost all their four matches against CSK in IPL 2018

    Full Scorecard

  • There were quite a few memorable moments from the 32nd match of IPL 2019, in which Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals at Mohali. From a brilliant spell from Jofra Archer to a cameo from Stuart Binny, here are the key moments from the match compiled by Rohit Sankar. 

    Full Scorecard

  • While Chennai Super Kings are nearly through to the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a spot of bother after suffering three consecutive losses, sliding to the sixth spot in the points table. With just seven matches left in the league stage, every game is a crucial one for the Kane Williamson-side. Read the full match preview here

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Purple Cap, Leading Wicket Taker latest updates


    Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada is the current Purple Cap holder, having collected 17 wickets from eight games so far, including a match-winning haul of 4/22 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the latter's den. Check out the full list of leading bowlers here

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Orange Cap, Highest Run Scorer latest updates 

    SRH's David Warner is in a purple patch right now, having collected 400 runs from seven games so far at an average of 80, including a century and four fifties and is the current Orange Cap holder. Check out the full list of the leading run-getters in IPL 2019 here

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates


    Chennai Super Kings are on a roll in their 2019 campaign so far with seven wins in eight games, currently occupying the top spot in the points table with 14 points to their credit. The Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have slid to the sixth spot after suffering three losses in a row. Check out the full points table here

    Full Scorecard

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between SRH and CSK

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 33 of IPL 2019, with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting table toppers Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

    Full Scorecard

IPL 12 Match 33 SRH vs CSK at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Follow LIVE score and over-by-over commentary of Match 33 of IPL 2019 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on our LIVE blog here

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai have been rampant in IPL 2019 with seven wins in eight matches and one foot in the Playoffs. It's not just at home, they have been playing well away from home too. They beat KKR at the Eden Gardens in their last match. Imran Tahir was the hero with four wickets. Their spinners have been their lynchpins. In the batting department, the return to form of Suresh Raina was a huge shot in the arm for CSK. However, all the focus will be on Ambati Rayudu who missed the World Cup bus. He hasn't had the best of times and would be looking to shrug off the World Cup snub disappointment behind and get back to his best. CSK have somehow found ways to close down matches and that has been their greatest strength.

SRH, on the other hand, have lost their way after a good start having beaten in three matches in a row. They will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been carrying the team so far and they need their rest of the batting line-up to deliver big time. CSK will be looking to target their middle order and it's battle of spinners vs SRH middle order that could be the difference. CSK start off favourites.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson(c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019

