Shreyas Gopal has now taken 27 wickets this year in T20s - the fourth most by any bowler.

Nine runs added to SRH's score in the over as Unadkat gets introduced after Gopal. Single collected off each delivery barring the fourth, in which Pandey hammers the ball towards deep midwicket to collect his second four.

FOUR ! Cut and cut hard through point by Manish Pandey! The Sunrisers No 3 is off to a good start today! SRH 50/1

Thomas bowls out the final over of the powerplay. Warner pulls towards deep midwicket, and comes back for a third as the ball slows down. Pandey cuts the ball through point four deliveries later, this time collecting his third boundary. Pandey retains the strike with a single off the last delivery. 10 off the over. Sunrisers collect 51 in the first six overs.

Riyan Parag brought into the attack after the powerplay. Pandey and Warner rotate the strike between themselves, with a single coming off each delivery of the over. The umpire signals timeout at the end of the over.

If David Warner scores a fifty today then he will become the first batsman to score six consecutive fifty-plus scores in T20s.

FOUR ! Pandey plays this late and pierces the gap between backward point and short third man. Pandey's been fluent so far! SRH 62/1

Pandey goes past Warner's score, while boosting the run rate at the same time with back-to-back fours in Gopal's second over. Single collected on either side of the boundaries. 10 off the over. Partnership between the two worth 39 now.

FOUR ! Muscled down the ground by Pandey, just one bounce before it crosses the fence; SRH 75/1

FOUR ! Back-to-back fours to Pandey, who pulls this one towards the square-leg fence to bring up the fifty-partnership with Warner for the second wicket! SRH 79/1

Parag continues from the other end, leaking 12 runs off this one as Pandey collects back-to-back boundaries to move to 39, while bringing up the fifty stand for the second wicket.

Pandey has started where he left off against Chennai. He is stroking the ball with ease against spinners and pacers and collecting boundaries at ease. Once again the bowling hasn't been that bad, it's just very high quality batsmanship from a man at the peak of his powers.

Another misfield, this time by Turner at short third man after a late cut by Pandey, allowing the batsman a second run. Seven runs collected off the over. Hyderabad are progressing along nicely right now, thanks to a solid partnership between Pandey and Warner.

Unadkat returns to the attack in place of Parag. Warner collects a double off the first delivery to enter the 30s, before guiding the ball towards square leg for a single off the following delivery. Single to Pandey off the third delivery. Change of pace by Unadkat in the fourth, with Warner tapping the ball towards midwicket for a brace. The Aussie gets an underedge while attempting a pull off the fifth, and collects a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. Six off the over.

FOUR ! The boundaries continue to flow for Pandey, as he collects his seventh four after driving a half-volley from Binny straight down the ground! SRH 99/1

Fifty up for Manish Pandey — his 14th overall, as well as his second consecutive! Has kept SRH's run rate flourishing with the regular boundaries with Warner progressing at a steady pace at the other end. SRH 102/1

This is the first time that Manish Pandey has scored consecutive fifty-plus scores in his IPL career.

Binny is brought into the attack in the 12th over, and he starts off with a wide down the leg side to Warner, who collects a single off the following delivery. Pandey collects a boundary off the second ball, before uppercutting the ball towards backward point and collecting a double to bring up the 100 for SRH. Pandey collects a single two deliveries later to bring up his half-century off 27 balls. Warner collects a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. 10 off the over.

OUT ! Warner's stay at the crease comes to an end, it is Steve Smith who happens to take a blinder of a catch near long off to complete the dismissal! Thomas is the man who gets the breakthrough at the start of a new spell! SRH 103/2

Warner perishes at the start of Thomas' new spell, miscuing the ball towards long off where RR skipper Smith pulls off a stunning catch running in the opposite direction, bringing a flourishing partnership to an end. Vijay Shankar joins Manish Pandey at the crease, and gets off the mark with a single off his first delivery. Good over from Thomas, conceding just four singles while collecting an important wicket.

Warner falls short of a record breaking sixth consecutive 50 and he has his good mate Smith to thank for it. The former Australian captain ran back and dived full length to send back the Australian opener. Timely strike for Rajasthan who has brought back Thomas to do exactly that when they sensed the game drifting away from them. They can put pressure on Vijay Shankar now and look to bowl some tight overs.

David Warner has missed out on becoming the first batsman to score six consecutive fifty-plus scores in T20s.

Riyan Parag brought back from the other end, and keeps it tight as Pandey and Shankar rotate the strike between themselves, collecting three singles each.

David Warner made 37 runs today which is now the highest individual score in IPL without a boundary. The previous highest score was 34 by Steve Smith (RPS) against SRH at Hyderabad in 2017.

FOUR ! Pandey makes room, and lofts the ball over extra cover to collect his eighth boundary, and ease some pressure that was starting to build after Warner's dismissal. SRH 121/2

OUT ! Pandey has to march back to the dugout after getting stumped by an agile Samson behind the stumps, who managed to knock the leg stump over with Pandey backfoot in the air. What's more, replays show Pandey nicked it to the keeper's gloves while attempting a late cut. SRH 121/3

Gopal brought back for his final over. Single collected off each of the first four deliveries, before Pandey makes room for an inside-out loft towards deep extra cover for a boundary. He however, gets stumped off the last delivery, thanks to some agile work behind the stumps by Samson. Eight runs and a wicket off the over, as the umpire calls for the second timeout. Gopal, in the meantime, signs off with figures of 2/30.

Shreyas Gopal should be proud of his returns from the game tonight. Two timely strikes in the game. Gave the early breakthrough in the powerplay and now he has dismissed Manish Pandey just when the batsman was looking to cut loose. Last 5 overs of the game to go. Another burst from Aaron would help Rajasthan to keep the chase manageable.

OUT ! Unadkat takes a fine catch at deep midwicket after a miscue by Shankar, who ended up going for a half-hearted pull shot. SRH 125/4

Aaron returns to the attack. Gopal puts down a tough chance at the start of the over after Shankar gets an edge. New batsman Shakib gets off the mark with a brace two deliveries later, lobbing the ball towards square leg, before collecting a single off the next delivery. Shankar doesn't make the most of the dropped chance earlier as he miscues towards deep midwicket, where Unadkat takes a fine catch. Shakib keeps the strike by collecting a single off the last delivery.

OUT ! Unadkat takes another fine catch, this time off his own bowling as Hyderabad lose their fifth wicket, this time Hooda marching back for a golden duck. SRH 127/5

If RR beat SRH today then CSK will officially become the first team to qualify for this year's playoffs.

Unadkat brought back. DROPPED! Shakib chips the ball towards short fine leg, where Aaron mistimes his jump to put down the chance. Unadkat though, ensures the ball lands safely in his left palm off the next delivery, collecting a high catch off his own bowling to dismiss Hooda for a golden duck. Single collected off each of the remaining deliveries of the over.

Right on cue, Aaron gets Shankar and Unadkat follows suit by sending back Hooda. The slower ball is doing the trick for Rajasthan seamers. They are hitting their cutters hard into the pitch and the batsmen are struggling to pick it off this slowish pitch. Despite some sloppy ground fielding, Rajasthan gave redeems themselves in the field by holding on to their catches.

OUT ! Saha nicks one to the keeper while looking to smack the ball towards the leg side. The extra bounce did him in, with Thomas hitting the deck hard on this occasion. SRH 137/6

Thomas returns for his final over. Another dropped catch off the West Indian's bowling, as Gopal puts down a chance that wasn't exactly the toughest, much to the bowler's dismay. Much like Unadkat in the previous, Thomas adds to his wicket tally right after a dropped chance, this time getting Saha caught behind, shortening his length after noticing the batsman advance down the track. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

OUT ! Wickets are falling in a heap for the Sunrisers right now! Slower one from Unadkat, and Shakib looks to hit this down the ground. The Bangladeshi all-rounder though, doesn't get the distance, and Gopal makes up for the dropped chance in the previous over by gobbling this one up near long on. SRH 137/7

Shreyas Gopal is one of the safest pairs of hands in the outfield for Rajasthan but even he dropped a chance on this indifferent day in the field. But it didn't cost his team much as Oshane Thomas got his man Saha the very next delivery. Thomas and Aaron have bowled with good energy and hostility today.

Unadkat dismisses Shakib at the start of his final over, bringing Bhuvneshwar to the crease next. Rashid, who is on strike in the following delivery, gets off the brace and collects a single off the third delivery of the over. Five runs and a wicket off a good over from Unadkat, who signs off with 2/26 from four.

OUT ! Third catch of the evening collected by Unadkat, who certainly is doing a world of good to all those who picked him in their Dream XI lineups! Aaron deceives Bhuvneshwar with a slower one, with the lower-order batsman getting a leading edge that travels high towards square-leg, with Unadkat calling out for the catch. SRH 147/8

The last time before today Jaydev Unadkat conceded less than 30 runs in an IPL match after bowling four overs was on 06 May, 2018 against KXIP at Indore - 15 matches ago.

FOUR ! Rashid is no mug with the bat! Clears his front leg and goes for an inside-out loft towards wide long off! SRH 154/8

SIX ! Rashid heaves this down the ground, with the ball landing on the advertising cushion to end the innings with a six! Sunrisers Hyderabad finish on 160/8 after 20 overs.

Aaron bowls the final over of the Hyderabad innings. Rashid chips the ball down the ground while looking to heave it towards the leg side, collecting only a single. Four byes conceded off the next delivery, with Samson unable to cut the ball off despite diving to his left. Bhuvneshwar's dismissed off the third, getting caught by Unadkat at square leg. Wide off the following delivery, before Rashid collects a double to bring the 150 up for his side. The Afghan spinner then finishes the SRH innings with a four and a six off successive deliveries, as SRH finish on a total of 160/8. 18 runs leaked by Aaron off his last over as he finishes with 2/36 from four.

Hitting the middle of the pitch hard either with the seam up or with some off cut paid dividends for Rajasthan on this Jaipur pitch. Unadkat, Aaron and Thomas picked regular regular wickets, most of them coming courtesy of the slower ball. Only Rashid Khan managed to find the middle of the bat in the last over and his late blows took the Sunrisers to a total of 160 which could be defendable if Rajasthan bowl well. If the fielders hadn't come out with slippery fingers then the target might well have been 140 odd. The pitch may flatten up later in the game if some few falls on it. Rajasthan would like to score as many as they can when the ball is hard and new and coming on to the bat.

OUT ! Gopal gets the breakthrough, deceiving Kane Williamson with the wrong 'un! Beats Williamson's defence, and the ball deflects off his thigh pad before hitting the stump. SRH 28/1

Fifty up for Manish Pandey — his 14th overall, as well as his second consecutive! Has kept SRH's run rate flourishing with the regular boundaries with Warner progressing at a steady pace at the other end. SRH 102/1

OUT ! Warner's stay at the crease comes to an end, it is Steve Smith who happens to take a blinder of a catch near long off to complete the dismissal! Thomas is the man who gets the breakthrough at the start of a new spell! SRH 103/2

OUT ! Pandey has to march back to the dugout after getting stumped by an agile Samson behind the stumps, who managed to knock the leg stump over with Pandey backfoot in the air. What's more, replays show Pandey nicked it to the keeper's gloves while attempting a late cut. SRH 121/3

OUT ! Unadkat takes a fine catch at deep midwicket after a miscue by Shankar, who ended up going for a half-hearted pull shot. SRH 125/4

OUT ! Unadkat takes another fine catch, this time off his own bowling as Hyderabad lose their fifth wicket, this time Hooda marching back for a golden duck. SRH 127/5

OUT ! Saha nicks one to the keeper while looking to smack the ball towards the leg side. The extra bounce did him in, with Thomas hitting the deck hard on this occasion. SRH 137/6

OUT ! Wickets are falling in a heap for the Sunrisers right now! Slower one from Unadkat, and Shakib looks to hit this down the ground. The Bangladeshi all-rounder though, doesn't get the distance, and Gopal makes up for the dropped chance in the previous over by gobbling this one up near long on. SRH 137/7

OUT ! Third catch of the evening collected by Unadkat, who certainly is doing a world of good to all those who picked him in their Dream XI lineups! Aaron deceives Bhuvneshwar with a slower one, with the lower-order batsman getting a leading edge that travels high towards square-leg, with Unadkat calling out for the catch. SRH 147/8

SIX ! Rashid heaves this down the ground, with the ball landing on the advertising cushion to end the innings with a six! Sunrisers Hyderabad finish on 160/8 after 20 overs.

IPL 12 Match 45 RR vs SRH at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Aaron bowls the final over of the Hyderabad innings. Rashid chips the ball down the ground while looking to heave it towards the leg side, collecting only a single. Four byes conceded off the next delivery, with Samson unable to cut the ball off despite diving to his left. Bhuvneshwar's dismissed off the third, getting caught by Unadkat at square leg. Wide off the following delivery, before Rashid collects a double to bring the 150 up for his side. The Afghan spinner then finishes the SRH innings with a four and a six off successive deliveries, as SRH finish on a total of 160/8. 18 runs leaked by Aaron off his last over as he finishes with 2/36 from four.

IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Both teams are still in the hunt for the playoffs spot, though SRH are in a better position in comparison to RR. Hyderabad have won five out of their 10 matches and are at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan have four out of 11 games and are on seventh position in the table.

Both RR and SRH will be hamstrung by loss of overseas players. However, it will be RR who will be most impacted as Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer have already departed for England's World Cup camp. SRH have lost their attacking opener Jonny Bairstow for the same reason.

Hyderabad opener David Warner and Rajasthan captain Steve Smith are also expected to leave their respective sides by the end of this month.

RR's bowling will be highly impacted by the departure of Archer and West Indian Oshane Thomas is expected to play a more important role now. Despite losing Buttler and Stokes, RR's batting has received the much-needed boost with Ajinkya Rahane and Smith finding form recently.

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill is expected to replace Bairstow at the top of order for Hyderabad.

In the first match between these two sides in IPL 2019, Hyderabad registered a comfortable five-wicket win.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps