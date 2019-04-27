Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 45 of IPL 2019, with Rajasthan Royals hosting the Sunrisers Hyderabad in what will be the final game of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The home side are one defeat away from their playoff hopes coming to an end, and they will be desperate to keep their campaign alive with a victory today.

Rajasthan Royals are in a sudden death scenario in their IPL journey of 2019. Any loss from here will take them out of contention for the playoffs. To make matters worse, two of their top players, Archer and Stokes, have left the team. On the bright side, new faces have announced their arrival on the scene. Varun Aaron didn't play any part in the last season, but came back with upgraded weaponry and delivered early decisive blows in the last game to set up an impressive win. 17 year old Riyan Parag has also come out and played with freedom and authority. Sunrisers would also need to find a replacement for Jonny Bairstow which means their batting order that hasn't been in the best of forms would look even leaner. Manish Pandey's welcome return to form will give them some respite. Expect both the teams to leave everything out there tonight to stay alive in the tournament.

Despite their loss to Mumbai Indians on Friday, Chennai Super Kings continue to top the table with 16 points to their credit. Mumbai, however, have climbed to the second spot after beating the defending champions at the latter's home, and have a net run-rate that is second only to that of Sunrisers Hyderabad,

David Warner continues to don the Orange Cap, having collected 574 runs from 10 matches. The Australian opener is ahead of the batsman at No 2, his opening parter at SRH Jonny Bairstow, by 129 runs. Check out the full list of top run-getters of IPL 2019 here .

Delhi Capitals' pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is well ahead of his rivals in the list of top wicket-takers in IPL 2019, having collected 23 wickets so far. Chennai Super Kings leg-spinner Imran Tahir collecting a solitary wicket in the loss to Mumbai Indians to stretch his tally to 17 while his teammate Deepak Chahar is two wickets behind at 15.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin life without their key overseas players when they face-off in the Indian Premier League.

Former International Cricket Council umpire Simon Taufel on Saturday comes out in support of Ravichandran Ashwin, saying the Kings XI Punjab skipper's decision to do 'Mankading' has nothing to do with the spirit of cricket.

RR have lost four out of four matches while batting first in this season of IPL.

The last five matches played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium have been won by the team chasing.

SRH have defeated RR in each of their last four IPL matches.

Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals captain : "Looks somewhat like the wicket we played against Delhi. Livingstone and Turner in place of Archer and Stokes. Hopefully we can put up a good show for our home fans here, and finish off our home tournament on a high."

Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper : "We were going to do something similar (bowl first). There's the dew factor. It's a fresh game, and both teams keen on getting some points. Myself, Siddarth and Saha for Pathan, Bairstow and one more I can't recall."

IPL 12 Match 45 RR vs SRH at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: RR win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bowl. Two changes for Rajasthan — with Livingstone and Turner coming in place of Stokes and Archer, while Hyderabad make three — with Williamson returning to the XI and Saha keeping the wickets in place of Bairstow.

Both teams are still in the hunt for the playoffs spot, though SRH are in a better position in comparison to RR. Hyderabad have won five out of their 10 matches and are at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan have four out of 11 games and are on seventh position in the table.

Both RR and SRH will be hamstrung by loss of overseas players. However, it will be RR who will be most impacted as Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer have already departed for England's World Cup camp. SRH have lost their attacking opener Jonny Bairstow for the same reason.

Hyderabad opener David Warner and Rajasthan captain Steve Smith are also expected to leave their respective sides by the end of this month.

RR's bowling will be highly impacted by the departure of Archer and West Indian Oshane Thomas is expected to play a more important role now. Despite losing Buttler and Stokes, RR's batting has received the much-needed boost with Ajinkya Rahane and Smith finding form recently.

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill is expected to replace Bairstow at the top of order for Hyderabad.

In the first match between these two sides in IPL 2019, Hyderabad registered a comfortable five-wicket win.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

