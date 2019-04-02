After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/3 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 52 , Marcus Stoinis 14) Gopal comes back for the final over of his spell. Stoinis attempts a fancy reverse lap that he is clearly unable to execute due to the lack of pace from Gopal, it was the googly as well. Four singles off the final over and Gopal ends with splendid figures of 4-1-12-3.

FOUR! Parthiv gets this one right, just a little trigger movement towards the off side to meet Kulkarni's wide delivery outside off, strikes this up and ove extra cover, there is no protection in the deep in that region.

After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 117/3 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 61 , Marcus Stoinis 15) Kulkarni is called back into the attack. Parthiv keeps shuffling around in his crease trying to upset Kulkarni's lines and is finally able to nail one into the gap as he collects a boundary to cover fence, ten runs from the over. Time out taken.

RCB need to go at 14 to 15 tins in the last 4 overs to have a chance. Dewfall is expected later and it can only help the team batting second. Thus important for RCB to get to a good challenging total. But thus far RR are on top, thanks to the spinners brilliance

FOUR! Parthiv flat-bats it towards long on and gets it wide from the fielder, beats him to his left for a vital boundary off the last ball of the over.

After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 125/3 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 67 , Marcus Stoinis 17) Parthiv and Stoinis have staged a fantastic recovery here for the RCB. Can they provide the finishing touches as well. With four overs remaining, Ben Stokes returns to the bowling crease. Stokes varies his pace throughout the over and was a good over until Parthiv slapped one to the fence.

OUT! Parthiv Patel holes out in the deep. Archer picks his first wicket. Was the slower delivery, back of the hand, from Archer and Parthiv looked to club this over long on, did not get enough as Rahane snaffles the catch in the deep. Parthiv has done his bit, over to Stoinis and Co to see RCB through. Fine innings comes to an end.

FOUR! Moeen Ali opens his account with a boundary. Full and angled into Moeen Ali, who gets a thick inside edge as the ball goes through his legs and runs away to fine leg boundary.

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 132/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 19 , Moeen Ali 5) Archer has his first wicket of the night in Parthiv Patel. Moeen Ali is the new man in and he works it away to fine leg boundary for four to get off the blocks. A single off the final ball to retain the strike. Seven came off the over. Can RCB still make it to 160?

FOUR! Stoinis muscles this one down the ground. Was the change up and Stoinis hit the pants off that one. Gets it past long on for a boundary.

After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 141/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 26 , Moeen Ali 7) Stokes to bowl the penultimate over. Stoinis gets the boundary in the over as Stokes persists with short of a length. There is referral from Rahane against Stoinis for caught behind but there was no spike on the UltraEdge. Nine runs from the over.

RR have bowled very well in the death overs and not allowed RCB to get away to a par score. Stokes, Archer have done a fine job, mixing slower ones liberally to keep the batsmen on tenterhooks. RR have also fielded well. RCB have a tough 2nd session in hand

SIX! Best possible way to start the final over. Archer begins with the slower delivery on short of length, and Mo smokes it over mid wicket fence for a maximum, just over the leaping fielder in the deep.

FOUR! Full on off by Archer and Moeen simply hammers it down the ground over the non-striker, and the fielder at long on isn't able to stop it

FOUR! Stoinis moves across his stumps, takes the ball on the full and is able to scoop Archer for a boundary off the last ball of the innings to fine leg. RCB finish with a flourish and end with 158/4 in their 20 overs, a target that seemed unlikely at the halfway mark.

After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 158/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 31 , Moeen Ali 18) Enterprising end to RCB's innings carting 17 runs from Archer's final over. RCB do not get the 160 but would be happy to take 158 after they had lost Kohli, AB and Hetmyer in that phase between the powerplay and the 10th over mark. Stoinis and Mo add 32 runs off 16 balls. Not the best of the days for Archer in the over, he finishes with 47 runs against his name in his four over when the team gave less than eight runs an over.

At the pitch report Ian Bishop said the pitch at Sawai Man Singh has traditionally assisted the pacers while there would be some interest for the spinners, however the stats seem to be simply make a mockery of his assessment.

Both RCB, RR are on 0 points and today one for sure will break the points duck. RCB are done with their batting and now RR need 159 in 20 overs to get their first win of the season.

Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler are at the crease to open the innings for RR. Umesh Yadav to open the attack for Bengaluru.

Jos Buttler has scored a fifty in each of his previous three T20 innings in Jaipur. He averages 63.00 at the venue in T20s.

Jos Buttler against RCB in IPL: 23, 33, 2, 29*, 28 Interestingly, he was part of the winning side on all the occasions.

Umesh Yadav has been part of a losing team against RR in his last six matches against them in IPL. He averages 31.89 with the ball against them in IPL.

Rahane gets off the mark with a shot to third man for a single followed by an exquisite drive by Buttler through extra-cover for first four of the innings. A double with a steer to third man and then a single courtesy a misfield by cover point fielder. Eight off first over by Umesh Yadav.

Ajinkya Rahane's scoring rate of 7.81 against RCB in IPL - the highest for him against any opponent.

FOUR! Straight down the ground by Buttler, goes into orbit and then couple of bounces before reaching the fence

Kohli drops the catch of his opposite number Rahane! Saini succeeds in finding the outside edge as Rahane went for an expansive drive on the back of length ball but a flying Kohli at first slip put down the catch. Saini loses his composure and Buttler smokes him for two fours. 10 off the over.

FOUR! Slower ball down the leg by Umesh as Rahane clips it fine to beat the short fine leg fielder

FOUR! Poor choice of line by Umesh. From full he goes short on off and Buttler cracks it through point

Both RCB and RR are trying to make the powerplay overs count. RCB skipper Kohli dropped a sitter at slip off Saini's 1st over. Butler is going for his shots to make the new ball count. Unless there is dew later, stroke play on this slow pitch will be tough. So RR attempting to get on with it.

Big over! 15 off it as Rahane finishes it with two consecutive fours. Punishes Umesh for straying full and onto pads with a flick to fine leg fence and then cuts the next short ball on off to point.

FOUR! Poor line and length by Saini. Goes full on off as Buttler whips it through extra cover

FOUR! Straighter delivery from Saini as Buttler shows his class. Opens the face of the bat late to beat the short third man

Buttler punishes Saini for going full and for being on off first ball with a whack through extra cover for a four. Saini outfoxes Buttler with another fuller delivery but a lazy keeping by Nath helps RR get four byes. Buttler gets another boundary as he opens his bat late to guide the length ball through third man. 12 off the over.

Siraj called into attack and takes control of things in his first over. Five dot balls to Rahane as he takes a single on the last ball with a push to mid-on.

FOUR! Helicopter-flick from Rahane through mid-wicket off Saini. I guess a tribute to MS Dhoni on April 2, the day India won the World Cup in 2011

FOUR! Lovely shot! On the up over extra-cover against Saini as he goes wide of off. Rahane joining the party here

RR have started off superbly. Rahane has been more circumspect even as Butler has thrown bat to ball. They are going at 11 runs an over and have completely messed up the RCB new ball attack in the powerplay overs. RR have good resources in the batting department and should put RCB bowlers under more pressure

Excellent start for RR. 104 more needed in 14 overs. Rahane slams two fours in the over. Brings out the helicopter-flick to get a four through mid-wicket and then a lovely uppish drive over extra-cover. Nine off the over and RR have got 55 in the powerplay.

Four of the over including a double for Buttler off pull shot to mid-wicket. He could have also got out but luck favoured him. Moved across to make room against a full pitched delivery off Siraj which missed the off stump by millimeters

WICKET! Chahal strikes to remove Rahane! The googly does the job for the leggie. Rahane was looking to make room but the ball came in to hit his pads. RCB need a few more quick wickets to make a comeback.

Kohli finally decides to go to his spinner and Chahal draws the first blood with a googly against Rahane. The skipper was looking to make some room for a shot on off but the ball spun back in and crashed into his pads, out LBW. Two off the over and Smith joins Buttler.

FOUR! Poor bowling by Stoinis. Another short ball but his pace is not helping him as Buttler leaps to slap it to long-on

IPL 2019, RR vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: In a battle of the 'Royals', both – the Rajasthan franchise and the Challengers from Bangalore – will be searching for their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when they meet at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday.

After having lost their first three games, both sides will be eager to get first points on the board to kick-start their campaign, with the tournament already in its second week and the competition moving fast.

Hosts Rajasthan Royals are expected to miss out on services of three of their key players at the start of May as Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and in all likelihood Jofra Archer will return to England to prepare for the World Cup.

Rajasthan will be hoping overseas stars Australia's Steve Smith and all-rounder Stokes to finally hit their straps against RCB. Their costly purchase Jaydev Undakat has failed to meet expectations so far and he could be dropped in place of Mahipal Lomror or Varun Aaron.

Rajasthan have squandered matches from winning positions and the Ajinkya Rahane-led team has found themselves on the wrong side of couple of close contests so he would hope to find the finishing touch against Virat Kohli-led side.

"We win as a team and we lose as a team. If we win the smaller moments in T20s we will do well. We have played well in the last three games and hopefully, with some luck, we'll be able to turn it around," said Rahane after the loss against Chennai Super Kings.

While RCB have been outplayed completely in two out of their three games having been shot out for 70 in the tournament opener against CSK and two nights ago suffered an 118-run drubbing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front. There are still 11 games to go. The pitch will be nice in Jaipur against the Royals. We need to bring our A game, like we did against Mumbai and play with that kind of intensity," said Kohli after RCB's third loss in a row.

Both teams will once again pin hopes on the foreign stars like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes for Rajasthan and AB de Villiers from RCB to hit their straps. Few changes could be expected as well with likes of Tim Southee and Heinrich Klaasen might get a look in place of struggling Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and Windies batsman Shimron Hetmyer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

