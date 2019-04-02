Very warm welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for match 14 of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). We will bring you all the LIVE scores, team news and updates along with insights from experts, relevant stats and over-by-over commentary.

It's the battle of bottom two teams in IPL tonight. Both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to open their account in the ongoing season despite having played three games each. No prizes for guessing that one team will definitely break the points duck tonight, but which one?

Despite both sides losing all of their matches so far in 2019 IPL, RR and RCB have still endured contrasting seasons in many aspects. While RCB have been largely outplayed in most of their matches, RR have fought tooth and nail in all of their three defeats. RCB were bowled out for 70 in their first match against CSK and then faced an 118-run loss against SRH. On the other hand, RR have been guilty of losing matches from winning positions. They lost the first match against KXIP by 14 runs, lost SRH tie by five wickets and suffered a thrilling 8-run defeat against CSK.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been more than disappointing thus far in the IPL and need a win to revive their respective campaigns. RR have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most while RCB once again look like a team which will fail to live up to the expectations. Click here for the match preview.

Pitch report : Pacers take more wickets than spinners at the Sawai Mansingh stadium. On one side of the surface that might offer some grip to the spinners. There some dry areas on one side of the wicket but the lush increases towards the other side. This pitch will aid the faster menThe pitch looks a good one and will provide a good contest, says Ian Bishop in his pitch report

So, who will Stoinis be replacing tonight? Hetmyer, Moeen or CdG? We are about to find out as we are just a minute or two away from the toss.

Rahane : Looks like a dry wicket and we would be looking to bowl first. There might be some dew later on as well. Looking to keep them down to a small score. Sanju Samson is injured and he misses out, Stuart Binny is in. Varun Aaron replaces Jaydev Unadkat.

Kohli : We wanted to bat first. If the pitch gets scruffed up, we might have a good chance. Plus, we have that type of the team, defending makes more sense. We have three changes. Akshadeep Nath plays his first game. Navdeep Saini returns and Marcus Stoinis plays his first game, Colin de Grandhomme misses out for this game. Shivam Dube and Prayas Dey Burman are the other two players from RCB that miss out.

Team batting first has won 63% of the IPL matches at Jaipur out of last eight matches.

Ajinkya Rahane has won all the tosses in this season of IPL so far.

RCB are certainly strengthened by the arrival of Marcus Stoinis. The Aussie all rounder was in UAE, playing the ODIs against Pakistan and should thus be used to the heat of Jaipur and slowness nature of the pitch. His countryman Nathan Coulter Nile who went home following the birth of his daughter is expected only next week. RCB though have brought back the impressive pacer Navdeep Saini in place of young leg spinner Barman. Mumbai all rounder Shivam Dube makes way for Akshdeep Nath. It is interesting that RCB have 4 pacers: Umesh, Saini, Stoinis and Siraj and two spinners, Chahal and Moeen Ali. But their powerful batting line-up of Hetmyer, Kohli, ABD, Moeen Ali and Stonis must come to the party if they are to have a chance.

Both teams carrying few changes to their playing XI as they search for their first win of the season but the changes surely seem to have strengthened RCB especially with Marcus Stoinis' inclusion while the forced change for RR is a big blow as Sanju Samson misses out. The clock was ticking against Jaydev Unadkat his axing frees up an opportunity for a former RCB player in Varun Aaron.

Amidst huge noise Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel amble out to the middle, another change in batting position for Kohli as RCB try and figure the right combo, which hopefully gets them off the mark in this year's IPL. Kohli to take the strike. Ajinkya Rahane starts with spin: Krishnappa Gowtham to bowl the first over, one slip in place. Let's go!

FOUR! Kohli gets this past the square leg fielder working the off break away off his legs to collect first boundary of the innings.

Kohli's scoring rate of 5.68 at Jaipur in IPL - the lowest for him at any venue in IPL.

Virat Kohli’s batting average of 21.27 against RR in IPL - the lowest for him against any opposition.

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 10/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 8 , Parthiv Patel (W) 1) Kohli tucks it softly in the huge gap between long on and midwicket and runs two to get his and RCB's innings underway. Kohli, Patel exchange singles before the RCB captain strokes the first boundary of the innings. Ten runs come from the opening over.

IPL 12 Match 14 RR vs RCB at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Amidst huge noise Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel amble out to the middle, another change in batting position for Kohli as RCB try and figure the right combo, which hopefully gets them off the mark in this year's IPL. Ajinkya Rahane starts with spin: Krishnappa Gowtham to bowl the first over. Let's go!

IPL 2019, RR vs RCB, Today's Match Preview: In a battle of the 'Royals', both – the Rajasthan franchise and the Challengers from Bangalore – will be searching for their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when they meet at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday.

After having lost their first three games, both sides will be eager to get first points on the board to kick-start their campaign, with the tournament already in its second week and the competition moving fast.

Hosts Rajasthan Royals are expected to miss out on services of three of their key players at the start of May as Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and in all likelihood Jofra Archer will return to England to prepare for the World Cup.

Rajasthan will be hoping overseas stars Australia's Steve Smith and all-rounder Stokes to finally hit their straps against RCB. Their costly purchase Jaydev Undakat has failed to meet expectations so far and he could be dropped in place of Mahipal Lomror or Varun Aaron.

Rajasthan have squandered matches from winning positions and the Ajinkya Rahane-led team has found themselves on the wrong side of couple of close contests so he would hope to find the finishing touch against Virat Kohli-led side.

"We win as a team and we lose as a team. If we win the smaller moments in T20s we will do well. We have played well in the last three games and hopefully, with some luck, we'll be able to turn it around," said Rahane after the loss against Chennai Super Kings.

While RCB have been outplayed completely in two out of their three games having been shot out for 70 in the tournament opener against CSK and two nights ago suffered an 118-run drubbing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front. There are still 11 games to go. The pitch will be nice in Jaipur against the Royals. We need to bring our A game, like we did against Mumbai and play with that kind of intensity," said Kohli after RCB's third loss in a row.

Both teams will once again pin hopes on the foreign stars like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes for Rajasthan and AB de Villiers from RCB to hit their straps. Few changes could be expected as well with likes of Tim Southee and Heinrich Klaasen might get a look in place of struggling Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and Windies batsman Shimron Hetmyer.

