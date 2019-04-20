Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer 16:32 (IST)

RR vs MI Expert’s Voice

Good start for Mumbai. For a team that likes to lay the platform for its big hitters down the order, seven or eight an over in the powerplay is a fair return. Losing their captain is a blow but this team has form players coming all the way through. That's one area where Mumbai Indians have really tightened up since the last season. Mumbai has sent Ben Cutting at 3 in the last game to break the big hitting crowd in the lower half of their batting order but perhaps it was too early for him to come at 3 today. It will he interesting to see who comes at 4, a lot will depend on the situation of the game when the next wicket falls.