IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RR vs MI Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Quinton de Kock completes half-century
Date: Saturday, 20 April, 2019 17:01 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Rajasthan Royals VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Quinton de Kock brings up his half-century with a boundary, paddling the ball towards fine leg off the last delivery of the 10th over! Has hit six fours and one maximum along the way! MI 81/1
FOUR! That brings up the fifty-stand between De Kock and Suryakumar. Back-of-length delivery going down leg, and de Kock works this past the man at short fine. MI 62/1
OUT! Gopal removes the MI skipper early! Rohit shimmied down the pitch, and ended up chipping the googly back to the bowler for a simple return catch. MI 11/1
Rohit c and b Gopal 5(7)
Mumbai Indians playing 11 today
Just one change for Mumbai Indians — Offie Jayant Yadav misses out due to the number of right-handers in the Rajasthan Royals XI, and leg-spinner Mayank Markande takes his place in the team.
Mumbai Indians XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Ben Cutting, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Kieron Pollard, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Mayank Markande, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Lasith Malinga
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 today
Three changes for Rajasthan Royals — Smith comes in place of Buttler, who has flown to England for the birth of his child. Stokes in place of Sodhi, and Riyan Parag replaces Rahul Tripathi.
Rajasthan Royals XI: 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Ashton Turner, 5 Ben Stokes 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Jofra Archer 8 Stuart Binny, 9 Shreyas Gopal, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Dhawal Kulkarni
RR vs MI Toss Result Today
Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bowl first.
Ajinkya Rahane replaced as RR captain
Big news coming in. Ajinkya Rahane has been replaced by Steve Smith as RR's captain for remaining matches of IPL 2019
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 97/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 60 , Suryakumar Yadav 25)
Unadkat returns to the attack, replacing Kulkarni. Two singles collected off the first three deliveries, before de Kock heaves the ball over deep midwicket for a six off the fourth. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. 10 off the over.
SIX! De Kock gets a timely boundary to keep the run rate going, heaving the ball towards deep midwicket boundary, where the ball just about manages to clear the rope. MI 95/1
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 87/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 52 , Suryakumar Yadav 23)
Gopal returns to the attack with Smith hoping to break the partnership that is starting to worry the hosts. Single collected off each of the first four deliveries, with Surya lofting the ball down the ground off the last delivery and getting enough time to come back for a second. Six off the over.
RR vs MI Expert’s Voice
Mumbai are looking good at the pink city. De Kock has given the visitors another solid start. With just one wicket lost at the half way mark, they would ideally like to add another 100 to their score.
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 81/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 50 , Suryakumar Yadav 19)
Nine runs collected off the 10th over, including a boundary to de Kock off the last delivery that brings up the half-century for the South African off his 34th delivery. Mumbai look well set at the halfway stage in their innings.
FOUR! Quinton de Kock brings up his half-century with a boundary, paddling the ball towards fine leg off the last delivery of the 10th over! Has hit six fours and one maximum along the way! MI 81/1
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 72/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 43 , Suryakumar Yadav 18)
Surya collects his first six in Parag's second over, hitting the ball over the umpire's head for a straight six. 10 off the over, and the umpire sigals the first timeout of the innings at the end of it.
SIX! Straight as an arrow, as Surya smashes the ball over the umpire's head, which then hits the sight screen. MI 68/1
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 62/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 41 , Suryakumar Yadav 10)
Binny back in the attack. Two singles collected off the first three deliveries. Surya then pulls the ball towards cow corner for a double off the fourth delivery. De Kock collects a boundary off the last delivery to bring up the fifty-stand with Surya.
FOUR! That brings up the fifty-stand between De Kock and Suryakumar. Back-of-length delivery going down leg, and de Kock works this past the man at short fine. MI 62/1
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 53/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 36 , Suryakumar Yadav 6)
Riyan Parag, who walks into the XI in place of Rahul Tripathi, is introduced after the powerplay. Surya chips the ball towards point, where the ball falls just short of the fielder. Seven off the over. Mumbai are past the 50-run mark in the meantime.
RR vs MI Expert’s Voice
Good start for Mumbai. For a team that likes to lay the platform for its big hitters down the order, seven or eight an over in the powerplay is a fair return. Losing their captain is a blow but this team has form players coming all the way through. That's one area where Mumbai Indians have really tightened up since the last season. Mumbai has sent Ben Cutting at 3 in the last game to break the big hitting crowd in the lower half of their batting order but perhaps it was too early for him to come at 3 today. It will he interesting to see who comes at 4, a lot will depend on the situation of the game when the next wicket falls.
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 46/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 33 , Suryakumar Yadav 2)
Unadkat is brought into the attack in the final over of powerplay, conceding eight off the over, including five leg-byes, a wide and two singles. Mumbai have made decent recovery after the slow start and the loss of Rohit Sharma in the third over, with de Kock racing to 33 in no time.
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 38/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 32 , Suryakumar Yadav 1)
Archer brought into the attack in the fifth over. QDK cops a painful blow on his abdomen while attempting to play towards the leg side in the second delivery. He however, gets going not long after, guiding the ball towards deep square leg off the fourth delivery for a double, before heaving the ball towards wide long off for a fourth boundary. Six off the over.
FOUR! Boundaries are starting to come more often for Mumbai now. De Kock heaves the ball over mid off to take his boundary count to four. MI 38/1
Jofra Archer has picked up 8 wickets (at an average of 9.62) in three matches against Mumbai Indians.
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 32/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 26 , Suryakumar Yadav 1)
MI Score latest updates
Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed between 20 to 40 runs four times this IPL. He has managed to score only one fifty this IPL so far.
SIX! First maximum of the innings, as de Kock pulls this over deep square-leg! Turning out to be a very expensive over for Kulkarni! MI 31/1
FOUR! De Kock guides this behind square on the leg side, as the South African collects a hat-trick of boundaries now! MI 25/1
FOUR! De Kock makes room, and cuts the ball through point for a second consecutive four! MI 21/1
FOUR! Fuller length from Kulkarni, and this has been drilled down the ground by de Kock! MI 17/1
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 13/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 7 , Suryakumar Yadav 1)
Spin brought into play in the third over, with Smith giving Gopal the ball. QDK runs the ball down the ground for a single off the first delivery. Rohit collects the first boundary off the next delivery, but chips the ball back to the bowler in the third delivery to get caught-and-bowled for 5. Suryakumar walks out to bat next, a bit earlier than expected, and gets off the mark with a single first ball. De Kock miscues while looking for a big hit off the last delivery, with Archer spilling the catch at long on. Seven runs and a wicket off the over.
OUT! Gopal removes the MI skipper early! Rohit shimmied down the pitch, and ended up chipping the googly back to the bowler for a simple return catch. MI 11/1
FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Rohit gets down on one knee and sweeps wide of short fine. MI 11/0
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 6/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 5 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1)
Kulkarni bowls from the other end, and he starts off by conceding just three singles. Pitch is on the slower side today, and Rohit and de Kock are taking their time to get a feel of the surface.
Quinton de Kock’s batting average against RR in IPL is 49.66. (149 runs from three innings)
It’s been 15 innings since Rohit Sharma has not scored a fifty in IPL. His last IPL fifty came against CSK last season.
After 1 over,Mumbai Indians 3/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 3 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0)
De Kock chips the ball wide of midwicket, setting off for a double off the second delivery. Takes a single off the fourth, bringing Rohit on strike. He's yet to get off the mark after facing two balls. Three off the over.
Ajinkya Rahane needs 56 runs to complete 1,000 runs at Jaipur in IPL.
RR vs MI head to head
RR have a 9-10 record against MI in IPL. However, since 2015, it is 4-1.
Stuart Binny will start off with the ball for Rajasthan Royals, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opening the innings for the visitors.
"Bit of a strange wicket, bit of grass covering that side. Naturally very slow pitch. We defended well and we wanted to back that instinct," says MI skipper Rohit Sharma.
"Jinx has done a great job, but management wanted a change. He will continue being part of the leadership. there's plenty of games, hopefully we can get a turnaround," says newly-appoined RR skipper Smith.
RR vs MI Expert’s Voice
It's that time of the season when a clear line starts emerging between playoff contenders and party poopers. Rajasthan with their top players set to leave soon and with just two wins in eight games so far can at best take heart for the next season now by defeating some top teams. Mumbai Indians are coming into their own now with their match winners hitting form. Rohit has been astute with his bowling changes as captain but his team has no shortage of leadership in the dressing room or in the field. Hardik Pandya is leading them in the with his energy and intent. Pollard leads them with high spirit. Malinga and Bumrah lead them with their unmatched skill. It will take Rajasthan a special effort to beat a team like Mumbai that has hit its strides.
"Interesting surface. Very patchy surface. Lot of grass, dryness. Expect spin to play a big part. Expect pacers to stay stump-to-stump. (Mumbai bowlers) They need to adapt today, not allow him (Jos Buttler) to free his arms. Bat first, get runs on the board and defend it well," says Graeme Smith in the pitch report.
Is this a good decision?
IPL 2019 Orange Cap, Highest Run Scorer latest updates
Quiton de Kock has been the highest run-getter for MI so far while Jos Buttler has been RR's best batsman this season. Both of them would look to move up in the runs table today. Click here to check Orange Cap standings.
IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates
RR need a win today to stay in the playoffs race but MI could temporarily move to top of IPL points table if they secure a victory against Rajasthan. Click here to check the standings.
Weekends back and so are double headers in IPL! RR take on MI in the first match while DC face KXIP in the second game of the evening. Yesterday we witnessed a terrific match at Eden Gardens as KKR almost pulled off a near impossible chase against RCB after Virat Kohli scored a century. Click here to read the match report of KKR vs RCB game.
Today’s IPL match live blog between RR vs MI
Hello and welcome the live coverage of today's Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. A big match for the hosts Rajasthan as they are desperately seeking to stay in the hunt for the playoffs spot. Having won only two matches out of eight they played this season, the Ajinkya Rahake-led team face a tough task against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. But they would take inspiration from the earlier match when they defeated the Mumbai side by four wickets.
IPL 12 Match 36 RR vs MI at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Unadkat returns to the attack, replacing Kulkarni. Two singles collected off the first three deliveries, before de Kock heaves the ball over deep midwicket for a six off the fourth. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. 10 off the over.
IPL 2019, RR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: With the tournament starting to head towards its business end, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be desperate to salvage their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign when they host the high-flying Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
Having won just two out of eight games so far in IPL 2019, Rajasthan will have to target a victory in every subsequent fixture of theirs, although they face the daunting prospect of facing a Mumbai side that is on a roll with four victories from their last five outings. RR though, will seek inspiration from their victory over the same opponents at the Wankhede Stadium earlier in the tournament, a match that saw Jos Buttler go berserk with the bat to setup a five-wicket victory after the home team set them a 188-run target.
Mumbai outplayed Delhi Capitals in their last outing. While the Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — forged a quick partnership in the slog overs to help their side post a total that was 20 runs above the par score, the MI bowlers made the most of the slow conditions on offer to stifle the Delhi batsmen, restricting them to 128/9 at the end of the innings.
Rajasthan, on the other hand, suffered yet another loss to Kings XI Punjab, although the one at Mohali was less controversial compared to the fixture at Jaipur. After Kings XI finished on a competitive score of 182/6, Rajasthan couldn't quite catch up with the required run-rate, and finished 12 runs short of their opponents' total.
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians Full squad:
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
