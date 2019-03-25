Welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, with Rajasthan Royals hosting Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Both sides, RR and KXIP, start their respective IPL 2019 campaigns tonight at Jaipur. Both teams will be looking to make a winning start to their season. RR finished fourth in IPL group table last season and made it to the playoffs while KXIP finished seventh despite making a strong start. But previous season's results count for little. Both teams have bolstered their squads with big signings. Now it's time to for them to perform.

Time to recap results from yesterday night. It was the day of first double header this season. KKR defeated SRH by six wickets in a thrilling match while DC defeated MI Indians by 37 runs.

IPL 12 Match 4 RR vs KXIP at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals host Kings XI Punjab as the two sides eye winning starts to their campaign.

IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are set to begin their respective campaigns on Monday when they lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

The Royals made a positive comeback to the league after serving a two-year suspension along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), reaching the playoffs of the 2018 edition under the leadership of India Test vice-captain Ajnkya Rahane. The Jaipur-based franchise won the inaugural edition of the league back in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy, and have since then reached the last four on three different occasions.

The Kings XI underwent a change in leadership in 2018 after Ravichandran Ashwin was brought on board from the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). After getting off to a cracking start in the 11th edition of the league, winning five of their first six game, KXIP underwent a slump and failed to arrest the slide, finishing seventh in the league, just two points ahead of the bottom-ranked Delhi Capitals (who went by Delhi Daredevils before the 2019 edition).

CSK, DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have so far collected their first points of the season. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai outplayed southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game of the tournament, winning by seven wickets. In the first double header of the season that followed, KKR and DC emerged victorious with wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Full Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Simran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Steven Smith, Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra.