IPL | Match 3 Mar 24, 2019
MUM Vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
SL in SA | 3rd T20I Mar 24, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
IPL Mar 26, 2019
DC vs CSK
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 27, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
IPL 2019 LIVE score, RR vs KXIP Match at Jaipur: Dhawal Kulkarni removes KL Rahul early

Date: Monday, 25 March, 2019 20:16 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

21/1
Overs
3.5
R/R
6
Fours
2
Sixes
1
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Gayle Batting 6 8 1 0
Mayank Agarwal Batting 9 11 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Dhawal Kulkarni 2 0 13 1
Krishnappa Gowtham 1 0 8 0

  • Pacer Jofra Archer comes into attack, replaces Gowtham

  • After 3 overs,Kings XI Punjab 21/1 ( Chris Gayle 6 , Mayank Agarwal 9)

    Gayle gets his first boundary of the match with a punch off a half volley. The outfield is really quick and the cover fielder had not chance. DK tests Gayle with a short delivery but it's given wide as Gayle steals a single with a punch to mid off on next delivery. Single more for Agarwal. Seven off the over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chris Gayle becomes the second overseas batsman to score 4,000-plus runs in IPL after David Warner. 

    Least innings to score 4,000 IPL runs:

    111 - Chris Gayle*
    114 - David Warner
    128 - Virat Kohli

  • FOUR! Just a punch through covers by Gayle off Kulkarni but the lighting quick outfield beats the fielder. First boundary for Gayle.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mayank Agarwal’s last five T20 scores:

    85*, 13, 43*, 33, 7*

  • After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 14/1 ( Chris Gayle 1 , Mayank Agarwal 8)

    The Jaipur crowd gets to see the first six of the match as Agarwal slams Gowtham down the ground. Outside off, looping delivery picked early by India's Test opener as he frees his arm early on. Two singles added. Eight off the over

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul scores against RR in IPL before he was dismissed for 4 in the first over of the match:

    20, 18, 2, 84*, 95* 

  • SIX! Agarwal punishes Gowtham the second ball. Flight and width on offer and Agarwal slams him straight down the ground

  • Off spinner Krishnappa Gowtham comes into attack

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Chris Gayle’s batting average of 26.45 against RR in IPL is the lowest for him against any team among teams against which he atleast played 10 innings. 

  • After 1 overs,Kings XI Punjab 6/1 ( Chris Gayle 0 , Mayank Agarwal 1)

    Explosive start to the match. Rahul slams Kulkarni for a four with an exquisite cover drive on the second ball before edging the fourth ball to Buttler. who takes a brilliant catch diving to his right. New batsman Mayank Agarwal guides a full delivery to third man for a single. 

  • Mayank Agarwal comes out to bat

  • OUT! Big Wicket! Rahul falls in the first over as WK Buttler takes a fantastic catch! Back of the length dlivery and Rahul got on to the back-foot for a punch but a little bit of movement tricks him into edging it as Buttler dives to his right for the catch.,

    Rahul c Buttler b D Kulkarni 4(4) [4s-1]. KXIP: 4/1.

  • FOUR! Rahul gets in to the act on second ball of innings. DK goes away from off stump and Rahul drives it through covers on the up

  • Time for Gayle storm? The West Indian is at the crease with KL Rahul. Dhawal Kulkarni to bowl the first over for RR.

  • Chettithody Shamshuddin and KN Anantha Padmanabhan are the umpires for today

  • We are five minutes away from live action! Just an important stat before we begin, KXIP have never beaten RR in Jaipur.

  • Rajasthan Royals XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

  • Kings XI Punjab XI: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RR v KXIP in IPL:

    Matches - 17
    Won - 10
    Lost - 6 
    Tied - 1 

    RR v KXIP at Jaipur in IPL:
    Won, Won, Won, Won, Won 

  • Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sam Curran play for KXIP

  • Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith are four overseas players for Royals

  • R Ashwin: It's a new season and we have new hopes. Don't think the wicket will change much, but we were also looking to bowl first. As far as this bunch goes, they are very keen, and there is no baggage from the past, so we don't care about the old records.

  • Ajinkya Rahane:  It's important to start well, and the preparation that we have had has been fantastic. We need to start well, get some momentum, and stay in the moment.

  • TOSS: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, Rajasthan Royals decide to bowl first at Jaipur

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane and returning Australian batsman Steve Smith will be in focus in the final of the first round games in the Vivo Indian Premier League 2019 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. England stars Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will also be in the limelight as Rajasthan Royals will want play a significant role in the season. It has armed itself with a capable side that can beat any opposition and a great start tonight in a competitive game will be just what the doctor ordered for Rajasthan Royals. 

    Kings XI Punjab will expect to ride a wave that combines enthusiasm and belief at the start of the new IPL season which begins with a game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur tonight. The revamped side, including fresh thinking by way of coach Mike Hesson, aims to hit the  ground running in its bid to begin the season with an away win.

    Its bolstered middle-order batting and the presence of Mohammed Shami as a wicket-taking fast bowler are the Kings XI Punjab’s new weapons this season in which it will want to conquer its inability to sustain a winning run across the duration of the Indian Premier League season. The side has a few players who can win matches on their own. 

    Yet, the game will be an early pointer towards which of the two teams has worked better to ensure that the sum of its players is stronger than individual stars, even if it is the shortest format of the game that we are talking about

  • Pitch Report: "Could be a little two-paced. Some dry areas, and some grassy areas, but don't be fooled - in sultry weather like in Jaipur, pitches play better than they are look like. It's going to be pretty good for batting. The key for RR will be Jofra Archer. He can be extremely effective at the death. He's got extra pace compared to every other fast bowler and that'll make things tough at the death for the Kings XI," reckons Michael Clarke.

  • 5 minutes to go for the toss. Time to take a look at the preview of the match. All eyes will be on Steve Smith, who is returning to IPL after missing out last season, but what else? Click here to find out

  • Jasprit Bumrah injured his shoulder last night during MI-DC match but the good thing is that he has 'recovered' well. Click here for full report.

  • Time to recap results from yesterday night. It was the day of first double header this season. KKR defeated SRH by six wickets in a thrilling match while DC defeated MI Indians by 37 runs.

  • IPL is a season of bold predictions and Australia legend as well as RR brand ambassador Shane Warne has already made one of the biggest predictions. Warne feels RR's Sanju Samson will be the MVP at the end of IPL 2019. He also feels India will reach the finals of World Cup. Click here to read the full interview.

  • Where will you be watching the RR vs KXIP clash? Click here to find out live streaming and telecast details.

  • There are no questions about the quality of talent in the Rajasthan Royals side this IPL. The only question, for Rajasthan Royals this year, is will they drop Ajinkya Rahane? Click here to read their season preview by Snehal Pradhan

  • Kings XI Punjab look to revive sagging fortunes with Mike Hesson-R Ashwin duo at helm, click here to G Rajaraman's KXIP preview for 2019 season

  • Kings XI Punjab squad: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Simran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.

  • Rajasthan Royals squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Steven Smith, Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra.

  • Both sides, RR and KXIP, start their respective IPL 2019 campaigns tonight at Jaipur. Both teams will be looking to make a winning start to their season. RR finished fourth in IPL group table last season and made it to the playoffs while KXIP finished seventh despite making a strong start. But previous season's results count for little. Both teams have bolstered their squads with big signings. Now it's time to for them to perform.

  • Welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, with Rajasthan Royals hosting Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. 

     

IPL 12 Match 4 RR vs KXIP at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Gayle gets his first boundary of the match with a punch off a half volley. The outfield is really quick and the cover fielder had not chance. DK tests Gayle with a short delivery but it's given wide as Gayle steals a single with a punch to mid off on next delivery. Single more for Agarwal. Seven off the over.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RR vs KXIP 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are set to begin their respective campaigns on Monday when they lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

IPL 2019 LIVE score, RR vs KXIP Match at Jaipur: Dhawal Kulkarni removes KL Rahul early

Ajinkya Rahane (R) captain of Rajasthan Royals with Ravichandran Ashwin captain of Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

The Royals made a positive comeback to the league after serving a two-year suspension along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), reaching the playoffs of the 2018 edition under the leadership of India Test vice-captain Ajnkya Rahane. The Jaipur-based franchise won the inaugural edition of the league back in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy, and have since then reached the last four on three different occasions.

The Kings XI underwent a change in leadership in 2018 after Ravichandran Ashwin was brought on board from the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). After getting off to a cracking start in the 11th edition of the league, winning five of their first six game, KXIP underwent a slump and failed to arrest the slide, finishing seventh in the league, just two points ahead of the bottom-ranked Delhi Capitals (who went by Delhi Daredevils before the 2019 edition).

CSK, DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have so far collected their first points of the season. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai outplayed southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game of the tournament, winning by seven wickets. In the first double header of the season that followed, KKR and DC emerged victorious with wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Full Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Simran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Steven Smith, Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019

