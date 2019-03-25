G Rajaraman, senior journalist 19:30 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane and returning Australian batsman Steve Smith will be in focus in the final of the first round games in the Vivo Indian Premier League 2019 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. England stars Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will also be in the limelight as Rajasthan Royals will want play a significant role in the season. It has armed itself with a capable side that can beat any opposition and a great start tonight in a competitive game will be just what the doctor ordered for Rajasthan Royals.

Kings XI Punjab will expect to ride a wave that combines enthusiasm and belief at the start of the new IPL season which begins with a game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur tonight. The revamped side, including fresh thinking by way of coach Mike Hesson, aims to hit the ground running in its bid to begin the season with an away win.

Its bolstered middle-order batting and the presence of Mohammed Shami as a wicket-taking fast bowler are the Kings XI Punjab’s new weapons this season in which it will want to conquer its inability to sustain a winning run across the duration of the Indian Premier League season. The side has a few players who can win matches on their own.

Yet, the game will be an early pointer towards which of the two teams has worked better to ensure that the sum of its players is stronger than individual stars, even if it is the shortest format of the game that we are talking about