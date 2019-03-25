First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE score, RR vs KXIP Match at Jaipur: Buttler continues to attack after Rahane's wicket

Date: Monday, 25 March, 2019 22:44 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

184/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.2
Fours
17
Sixes
7
Extras
16
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sarfaraz Khan not out 46 29 6 1
Mandeep Singh not out 5 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dhawal Kulkarni 4 0 30 1
Krishnappa Gowtham 4 0 32 1
107/1
Overs
12.3
R/R
8.7
Fours
14
Sixes
2
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jos Buttler (W) Batting 68 42 10 2
Sanju Samson Batting 12 13 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sam Curran 2 0 31 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3 0 23 0

  • After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 65 , Sanju Samson 7)

    Ashwin is the only bowler who is able to contain the batsmen and keep the scoring in check. He needs couple of good overs from the other end to map Kings XI's fightback. Which bowler will put their hand up? He completes his third over giving away just three singles. He is yet to concede a boundary.

  • After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 96/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 64 , Sanju Samson 5)

    Buttler continues to toy with the field and the bowler. KXIP continue to bleed fours and at the half way stage the Kings XI are closing in on 100 having lost just one wicket.

  • FOUR! Makes room by backing away on the leg side and cracks it over the infield on the off side for another boundary

  • FOUR! Buttler swiftly gets across his stumps and scoops it over to fine leg boundary

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Kings XI Punjab restored some balance in the proceeding through R Ashwin’s off-spin and Ankit Rajpoot’s fast-medium bowling soon after the power play. With skipper Ashwin castling his counterpart Ajinkya Rahane at the start of the ninth over for 27 (20 balls), Kings XI found the breakthrough that it was looking for.

    But at 78 for one in 8.1 overs, with Jos Buttler unbeaten on 51 off 29 balls, Rajasthan Royals will have to bat poorly to lose the game from here. The chase of 185, with Buttler in ominous form, appears to be tilted in the home side’s favour but it will have to reckon with playing out the remaining two overs from the visiting captain and scoring off the other bowlers.

  • After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 83/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 53 , Sanju Samson 3)

    Samson comes to the crease at number three. Buttler seems to have decided not to go after Ashwin and perhaps play him out. Five runs and a much-needed wicket for KXIP in the over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bowlers dismissing Ajinkya Rahane most times in IPL:

    6 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

    4 - RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN*

    3 - Karn Sharma, Amit Mishra, Sunil Narine, Shabhaz Nadeem

  • OUT! R Ashwin gets his opposite number! Kings XI skipper has delivered just when his team needed. It was the carrom ball and Rahane was trying open the face of the bat and run it down through slips, but ends up playing inside the line of the ball, expecting the ball to come in. The off pole is uprooted and the visitors celebrate.
     

    Rahane b Ashwin 27(20)

  • After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 78/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 27 , Jos Buttler (W) 51)

    Ankit Rajpoot nips the ball around, gets a cross seamed delivery to zip past Buttler's edge, shows some agression after nailing a yorker. More importantly bowls three dots to Buttler but Buttler has the last laugh with a boundary off the final ball to reach his fifty.

  • FIFTY! Buttler raises a fine half-century. Lifts the length ball outside off over mid off to get to his half-century. Reaches there in 29 balls.

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Rajasthan Royals was pleased that the Jos Buttler show continued unstopped through the power play overs during its chase of 185 for a win. His 47 off 25 balls, supplemented by skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s 24 off 17 balls, saw the home side race to 71 without loss in seven overs.

    It will now boil down to how smartly the Rajasthan Royals manages the rest of the chase when it needs 114 more runs off 13 overs. For Kings XI Punjab, its skipper R Ashwin’s four overs will be as crucial as the remain four of the premier pacemen Sam Curran and Mohammed Shami. None of the bowlers has looked like taking a wicket as the home openers gauged the track and the attack well.

  • Ankit Rajpoot introduced into the attack

  • After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 71/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 24 , Jos Buttler (W) 47)
     

    Sensible batting by these two RR openers. As soon as the fielding restrictions are lifted and the field is spread they stroke the ball around in Ashwin's over to collect seven runs from the over. Risk free cricket. They have brought the required rate under nine runs an over thanks to the onslaught in the powerplay.

  • R Ashwin brings himself on to bowl

  • Buttler bossing Jaipur currently! 

  • After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 64/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 21 , Jos Buttler (W) 43)
     

    Jos Buttler smashes 19 off the final over of the powerplay with countryman Sam Curran on the receiving end. Pounds three boundaries and a six of the over. RR scored close to 11 runs an over in the powerplay.

  • FOUR! All too easy for Buttler, slaps it front of point for another boundary off Curran.

  • FOUR! Curran did the right thing by bowling it close to the tram lines but the length wasn't accurate, ends up bowling it too full. Buttler reaches for it and is able to get underneath the full toss, slices it wide of point

  • SIX! Shortish angled into middle stump and Buttler unleashes a flat-bat slap. Gets it just over long on fence

  • FOUR! More runs! This was very wide from Curran, was short in length too. Buttler had enough time to stay back in his crease and cut it over point for a boundary

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Jos Buttler underlined his value to the Rajasthan Royals line-up by taking charge of its pursuit of 185 for victory by slamming paceman Mohammed Shami and spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman for boundaries at will. 

    Buttler, in fact, took a leaf out of Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle’s book by driving Shami through the straight field but went a step further by scooping another four off the Indian paceman. A four past spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and a six to mid-wicket saw him garner all the attention after Ajinkya Rahane’s three-four burst in the opening over against Sam Curran.

  • After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 45/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 20 , Jos Buttler (W) 25)

    Both RR openers dealing in boundaries, taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions. Buttler miscues a shot, but is able to get it over the cover region for a couple. Seven runs from the over

  • FOUR! Short ball around the ribs of Rahane and the RR skipper gets into a good position to pull it to fine leg fence

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mohammed Shami's economy rate of 9.14 in IPL is the highest among bowlers who have at least bowled 500 balls in the tournament. 

  • After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 38/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 15 , Jos Buttler (W) 23)

    Raining boundaries here at theSawai Man Singh stadium. Buttler taking the attack to Mujeeb, smacking him off the backfoot. Despite three dots, 11 runs come off his over.

  • SIX! Another shot off the backfoot but this time Buttler has gone over the top. Hacks it over cover region for a maximum

  • FOUR! Thrashed! Buttler stands upright and powers it straight past the bowler off the backfoot. Hard hit and the fielder from long on did try to get to the ball but his efforts end in vain

  • After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 27/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 14 , Jos Buttler (W) 13)

    Rajasthan Royals are off a brisk start here. Buttler with couple of boundaries off Shami's first over, including a scoop to fine leg. Nine from it.

  • FOUR! Yeah there it is! Doesn't take long for Buttler to showcase his extravagant strokeplay. Shifts across his stumps and scoops it over leg slip region

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Ajinkya Rahane set the Rajasthan Royals’ chase of a challenging 185 for victory over Kings XI Punjab in the last game of the first round of matches in the Indian Premier League with three classic fours off left-arm paceman Sam Curran in the first over of the innings. Jos Buttler welcomed spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman into the attack with a boundary at the other end as the home side posted 18 without loss off the two overs.

    It was clear that if Kings XI Punjab bowlers over-pitched the ball, they would be inviting punishment when Rahane drove Curran straight. The visiting captain R Ashwin, looking for wickets in the early overs, was left disappointed after the Rajasthan Royals openers played out Mujeeb-ur-Rahman smartly and still took six runs off his over.

  • FOUR! Was in the air for a while but Buttler had got it into the gap between extra cover and mid off. The ball races away to the fence

  • Mohammed Shami is brought into the attack

  • After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 18/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 13 , Jos Buttler (W) 5)

    Good comeback by Mujeeb after conceding boundary off the first ball. Just two singles off the next five.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jos Buttler's last six IPL innings:

    39, 94*, 95*, 82, 51, 67

  • FOUR! Slides it down on the legs of Buttler and that is easy pickings for the batsman. Gets it fine past the fielder in the ring to fine leg boundary.

  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman will bowl from the other end

  • After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 12/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 12 , Jos Buttler (W) 0)

    Three truly eye-pleasing strokes to the boundary from Rahane to set the tone for the chase. Curran started off with couple of deliveries that swung back in but then ended up pitching it slightly up and paying the price. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest targets successfully chased down in IPL in Jaipur:

    197 - RR vs DD, 2012

    179 - RR vs PW, 2013

    177 - RR vs CSK, 2018

  • FOUR! Wow! Another wonderful shot by Rahane. Silken drive on the up and the ball beats the diving mid off fielder.

  • FOUR! Length delivery outside off and Rahane frees his arms to loft it over the infield on the off side. Couple of bounces and over the fence.

  • FOUR! Geez!! We saw Rahul start Punjab's innings with a delightful drive through covers, Rahane here has matched him for substance but has beaten him for style. Drives it straight past mid off for a gorgeous boundary

  • Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane stride out to the middle to get the chase underway. Making his IPL debut, Sam Curran, will open the bowling for Kings XI Punjab.

  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Chris Gayle brought his rich vein of form from the Caribbean to the Indian Premier League by scoring 79 in Kings XI Punjab’s 184 for four in 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals attack at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. From 68 for two in 10 overs, Kings XI Punjab sprinted to make 116 runs in the second half when the home bowlers could not replicate the discipline of the first 10 overs.

    From a sedate 28 off 26 balls, Gayle plundered 51 runs off just 21 deliveries before he fell in the 16th over to a catch at deep mid-wicket. Of course, Sarfaraz Khan played a mature second fiddle, bursting into strokeplay to make 46 off 29 balls. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal missed out, falling to superb catches by Jos Buttler behind the wickets and Dhawal Kulkarni at long-off.

    Kings XI Punjab may have got its nose ahead with a solid showing in the last 10 overs but with the pitch unlikely to change its nature, the home side will fancy its chances of managing the chase through men like Buttler and Ben Stokes, with Ajinkya Rahane holding one end up, and giving the fans value for their money.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP today:

    First 10 overs: 68/2 (RR - 6.80)
    Next 10 overs: 116/2 (RR - 11.60)

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Sarfraz Khan's finished with highest score (46*) in IPL. His previous highest score was of 45*, also came against RR at Bangalore in 2015.

  • After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 184/4 ( Sarfaraz Khan 46 , Mandeep Singh 5)

    Stokes gets the wicket off first ball as Pooran holes one out to long-on. Sarfaraz gets a four with a dilscoop. Mandeep collects a treble after his catch is dropped and then Sarfraz finishes the over with a big six. 17 off last over. RR need 185 to win.

  • SIX! Perfect finish to the innings. Full and in the slot as Sarfaraz made space for himself to crack it over long on.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • Mandeep Singh comes out to bat

  • OUT! Stokes gets another one. Wide of off but there was no pace on it as Pooran tried to clear the long-on boundary but could only find the fielder.

    Pooran c Rahane b Stokes 12(14). KXIP: 167/4.

IPL 12 Match 4 RR vs KXIP at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Buttler continues to toy with the field and the bowler. KXIP continue to bleed fours and at the half way stage Punjab are closing in on 100 having lost just one wicket.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RR vs KXIP 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are set to begin their respective campaigns on Monday when they lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

IPL 2019 LIVE score, RR vs KXIP Match at Jaipur: Buttler continues to attack after Rahanes wicket

Ajinkya Rahane (R) captain of Rajasthan Royals with Ravichandran Ashwin captain of Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

The Royals made a positive comeback to the league after serving a two-year suspension along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), reaching the playoffs of the 2018 edition under the leadership of India Test vice-captain Ajnkya Rahane. The Jaipur-based franchise won the inaugural edition of the league back in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy, and have since then reached the last four on three different occasions.

The Kings XI underwent a change in leadership in 2018 after Ravichandran Ashwin was brought on board from the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). After getting off to a cracking start in the 11th edition of the league, winning five of their first six game, KXIP underwent a slump and failed to arrest the slide, finishing seventh in the league, just two points ahead of the bottom-ranked Delhi Capitals (who went by Delhi Daredevils before the 2019 edition).

CSK, DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have so far collected their first points of the season. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai outplayed southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game of the tournament, winning by seven wickets. In the first double header of the season that followed, KKR and DC emerged victorious with wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Full Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Simran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Steven Smith, Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Ben Stokes #Chris Gayle #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 RR vs KXIP live #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live match #Live streaming #Live telecast #Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab #Ravichandran Ashwin #RR vs KXIP #RR Vs KXIP 2019 playing 11 #Sawai Mansingh Stadium #Steve Smith #Vivo IPL 12

