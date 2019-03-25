G Rajaraman, senior journalist 22:38 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab restored some balance in the proceeding through R Ashwin’s off-spin and Ankit Rajpoot’s fast-medium bowling soon after the power play. With skipper Ashwin castling his counterpart Ajinkya Rahane at the start of the ninth over for 27 (20 balls), Kings XI found the breakthrough that it was looking for.

But at 78 for one in 8.1 overs, with Jos Buttler unbeaten on 51 off 29 balls, Rajasthan Royals will have to bat poorly to lose the game from here. The chase of 185, with Buttler in ominous form, appears to be tilted in the home side’s favour but it will have to reckon with playing out the remaining two overs from the visiting captain and scoring off the other bowlers.