IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RR vs KKR Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Narine, Lynn bring up Kolkata's fifty
Date: Sunday, 07 April, 2019 22:07 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Rajasthan Royals VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 139/3 ( Steven Smith 73 , Ben Stokes 7)
KKR need 140 to win.
So RR ends with 139 on the board. It is a slow pitch and they would have liked to reach at least 150 but none of the set batsmen could hit the ball consistently. Smith with a fine knock of 73 made of 59 balls. We will be back with the chase in a while.
OUT! Gurney comes into the attack and delivers straghtaway, slower ball, Tripathi could not spot it, checked his shot and the ball went up in the air. Chawla caught it safely on the cover. R Tripathi c Chawla b Gurney 6(8)
After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/2 ( Steven Smith 50 , Rahul Tripathi 5)
Krishna returns to the attack. Good over for RR. Two boundaries in the over, square of the wicket on both sides. Smith reaches fifty off 44 balls. 100 up for RR as well. Good knock so far but he needs to take the team to a good total. 150 maybe. Time-out called.
OUT! Another attempt by Buttler, this time to clear the long-on ropes, he does not connect that well, and while when the ball went up in the air it appeared as if it will clear the boundary easily, as the camera dropped down, Gill was standing right at the ropes and caught it beautifully. Buttler c Shubman Gill b Gurney 37(34)
OUT! Rahane caught in front of the wickets, Krishna from the other end, brings it in, and Rahane tried to flick the ball to mid-wicket, missed it completely, ball hit the pads on the back foot, umpire raised the finger straightaway after the appeal, Rahane discussed the possibility of taking a review with Buttler, who decided against it. Rahane removed for 5. Rahane lbw b Prasidh 5(7)
Rajasthan Royals XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sudhesan Midhun
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna
Toss News: Dinesh Karthik wins toss and KKR will field first.
SIX! Lynn brings up the fifty partnership with Narine, advancing down the track and clubbing the ball over long on! KKR 52/0
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 46/0 ( Chris Lynn 18 , Sunil Narine 24)
DROPPED! Tripathi puts down a chance at backward point after a miscue by Narine off Kulkarni, who comes in from a different end. BOWLED! Lynn gets an inside edge, with the ball clipping the leg stump, but the bail fails to get dislodged! Kulkarni cannot believe his luck! Meanwhile, the ball runs away to the fine leg fence, and is counted as four byes. Lynn then smashes the ball towards the midwicket fence to extend the bowler's misery. Dot to end the over. KKR need less than 100 with 16 overs and all 10 wickets at their disposal.
FOUR! Heaved towards the midwicket fence by Lynn! KKR 45/0
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 36/0 ( Chris Lynn 13 , Sunil Narine 23)
Jofra Archer replaces Dhawal Kulkarni, and bowls a much better over than the first two. Concedes a total of four runs, all of which are collected off the third delivery in which Lynn guides the ball towards the wide third man fence for a boundary.
Just what the doctor ordered for KKR. Narine and Lynn get the ball rolling in style. In a small run-chase if the batting side gets 2-3 high scoring overs right at the top, it dents opposition's confidence. And that's what is happening here.
Sunil Narine hit a boundary (4 or 6) every three balls in IPL 2018. (Total - 63 boundaries)
FOUR! Hammered towards the wide third man boundary to collect his third boundary; KKR 36/0
After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 32/0 ( Chris Lynn 9 , Sunil Narine 23)
Rahane brings spinner Gowtham in from the other end, and starts off on a nightmarish note, as Narine smacks four fours and a six in the over, with 22 coming off it.
FOUR! Gowtham's taken a serious beating at the hands of Narine, who ends the over with a slog down the ground to collect his fourth four. KKR 32/0
FOUR! It's raining boundaries for Narine! This one's swept over the man at short fine! KKR 28/0
FOUR! Narine's starting to dominate spinner Gowtham! Heaved towards the square-leg fence! KKR 28/0
SIX! Narine goes big over long on! First six of the innings! KKR 20/0
Lynn has played four matches against RR in IPL (1 for DC and 3 for KKR) and was part of a winning team on each occasion.
FOUR! Swivelled away behind square-leg has Narine! First boundary to the West Indian! KKR 14/0
After 1 over,Kolkata Knight Riders 10/0 ( Chris Lynn 9 , Sunil Narine 1)
Lynn gets the first runs on the board for KKR with an inside-edge off the second delivery, the ball then running away to the fine leg fence. Single collected off the next two balls. Lynn smashes the ball through the cover region off the penultimate ball, collecting another boundary. Dot to end the over, with 10 coming off it.
FOUR! This one's crashed through the cover region by Lynn! Two boundaries already for the Aussie opener! KKR 10/0
FOUR! Lynn gets an inside edge that narrowly misses the leg stump, and runs away to the fine leg fence! KKR 4/0
Chris Lynn walks out to open the KKR innings with Sunil Narine, with Dhawal Kulkarni bowling the first over.
Gurney showing some skills in IPL 2019
Lowest totals batting first losing three or less wickets in IPL:
139/3 - RR v KKR, Jaipur, 2019*
146/2 - PW v Delhi, Pune, 2012
150/3 - Delhi v RR, Bloemfontien, 2009
Decent comeback this by KKR bowlers in the last five overs as they gave away only 36 during this phase. However, Steven Smith's knock has provided Rajasthan bowlers something to bowl at on this slow pitch. Remember, they too have the wrist-spinners like Shreyas Gopal and Sudhesan Midhun who can trouble the KKR batsmen. And despite the Russell factor, I feel, the likes of Narine and Lynn need to go hard at the top and attack these relatively inexperienced Rajasthan bowlers in the powerplay.
RPO for RR today:
First 10 overs : 5.60
Last 10 overs : 8.30
Harry Gurney: It was nice to get assistance from the pitch. I practice as much as I can (with the slower balls). Loved IPL. Amazing experience.
FOUR! Beautifull played by Smith, fuller in length and he stays his ground, just opens the blade, and manoeuvres the ball through the gully region for a boundary
After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 131/3 ( Steven Smith 66 , Ben Stokes 6)
Krishna bowling in 140s. A few blows to Stokes in the over. Got hit on a slower ball, then a beamer knocked him over. Krishna building up pace in the over but bowled here and there. Did not have the kind of discipline he bowls with. RR get 12 in the over.
Pitch hasn't been an easy one to bat on. Plus the disciplined approach from the KKR bowlers
FOUR! Yorker length, outside the off stump, at 148 kph, Smith somehow manages to bring bat down and touch it, ball takes the edge and beats Karthik for boundary behind the stumps.
After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 119/3 ( Steven Smith 62 , Ben Stokes 3)
Narine back on and Smith gets a repreival on the first ball. LBW appeal turned down by umpire and third umpire. He went big on the third ball. Stokes tried reverse-sweep on the last ball, could collect just 1. Ball is not coming on the bat easily.
Food for thought for the RR camp...
SIX! MASSIVE, Smith comes out of the crease and heave it using his huge back lift and the fast speed of the bat, that went almost out of the park in the leg side.
After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 111/3 ( Steven Smith 55 , Ben Stokes 2)
Stokes struggling to get going as well. He changed his gloves as he was not able to grip the bat properly. That did not help in playing his strokes. Three overs left and let's see how much can RR manage in the end.
Harry Gurney's slow balls are very hard to pick. The left-armer is not only very deceptive with his action, his lengths are mostly full when bowls his variations. Batsman hardly gets any time to check his shots.
After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 106/3 ( Steven Smith 52 , Ben Stokes 0)
Gurney comes into the attack and has picked up his second wicket. He is turning out to be a big difference for KKR in this match. In three overs, has given only 17 and taken 2 wickets. DK will be super happy with this effort. Tripathi departs, Stokes walks in. RR should not mind it, knowing only 4 overs to go here.
Ajinkya Rahane certainly has had a hard time getting his side ideal starts...
OUT! Gurney comes into the attack and delivers straghtaway, slower ball, Tripathi could not spot it, checked his shot and the ball went up in the air. Chawla caught it safely on the cover. R Tripathi c Chawla b Gurney 6(8)
Wonderful half-century this is by Steve Smith. He has held this innings together following that early wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. And now, he is the key for the hosts if they have to get a good total.
After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/2 ( Steven Smith 50 , Rahul Tripathi 5)
Krishna returns to the attack. Good over for RR. Two boundaries in the over, square of the wicket on both sides. Smith reaches fifty off 44 balls. 100 up for RR as well. Good knock so far but he needs to take the team to a good total. 150 maybe. Time-out called.
FOUR! Slow, short and on leg side, bread and butter for Smith, he pulls it away to deep fine leg using the full flow of bat and huge back lift.
FOUR! Finally, a boundary for RR and Smith, short and wide, Smith cuts it away to backward point for a fine boundary.
Lowest SRs for Jos Buttler in an IPL innings: (Min. 20 balls faced)
76.19 v GL, Wankhede, 2016
106.45 v GL, Kanpur, 2016
108.33 v GL, Wankhede, 2017
108.82 v KKR, Jaipur, 2019*
127.27 v KKR, Wankhede, 2017
After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 91/2 ( Steven Smith 39 , Rahul Tripathi 4)
Still, RR dealing in singles. Smith playing well but is finding it difficult to hit big against quality spin bowling. Tripathi is the new man in and you wonder if this was a good decision. Stokes could have been a better choice at this stage.
After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 84/2 ( Steven Smith 38 , Rahul Tripathi 1)
Chawla comes back and he completes his spell. 19 runs and no wicket. Did a decent job. Runs have dried up for RR. Smith struggling to get a move on here. Just 6 off the over.
Kuldeep is bowling far too quickly to my liking. He is one of the premier spinners in the world right now and on a surface like this, one should expect him to trouble the batters. Perhaps, the lack of wickets in this season has hurt his confidence and at this point, he just doesn't want to go for runs.
Meanwhile, Gurney has started brilliantly tonight. He has done his homework and not allowing much pace to the batsmen to work with. Jos Buttler has realised that for sure. His wicket at this stage can turn the tide in favour of KKR.
After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 78/2 ( Steven Smith 33 , Rahul Tripathi 0)
Buttler hits a six and then tries to go big again but has fallen in that attempt. Was looking good and KKR should be happy that this wicket has come at the right time. Gurney gets his first wicket in IPL.
OUT! Another attempt by Buttler, this time to clear the long-on ropes, he does not connect that well, and while when the ball went up in the air it appeared as if it will clear the boundary easily, as the camera dropped down, Gill was standing right at the ropes and caught it beautifully. Buttler c Shubman Gill b Gurney 37(34)
SIX! BLUDGEONED REALLY!
Short ball, slower in pace from Gurney and Buttler waits and waits and waits, then hammers it away over the backward square leg for a maximum.
After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 30 , Steven Smith 30)
Kuldeep continues from the other end. Almost got Smith, got an edge off his bat but it flew over the vacant slip region. Unlucky as the ball raced away for four. It deserved a wicket. Now a bowler's game at all. Good over for RR. 11 came off it.
FOUR! Reverse-sweep comes into play yet again for Buttler, and it went at rocket speed through point, where Lynn made a half-hearted effort.
FOUR! Wrong'un from Kuldeep, was not picked well by Smith, took the leading edge off his bat and ran for four to third man. Kuldeep must be gutted as this was a wicket-taking ball.
IPL 12 Match 21 RR vs KKR at Sawai Mansingh Stadiumin in Jaipur: Jofra Archer replaces Dhawal Kulkarni, and bowls a much better over than the first two. Concedes a total of four runs, all of which are collected off the third delivery in which Lynn guides the ball towards the wide third man fence for a boundary.
IPL 2019, RR vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 21 of the ongoing season of IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Both teams come into the match on the back of wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While KKR registered their highest run-chase in the previous match to beat RCB by five wickets, RR clinched the first win of the season with a seven-wicket victory over Virat Kohli's side.
RR are set to lose a host of World Cup-bound players including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith in the second part of the season and therefore need a streak of wins before that to get close to playoff qualification.
They last played a match on 2 April and will need to hit the ground running immediately against KKR. Another major headache for RR will be contain the mighty Andre Russell, who has smashed 207 runs at an average of 103.50 and with a strike rate of 268.83 so far in four matches. The West Indian all-rounder has been the Man of the Match in all three wins of KKR and showed against RCB that no target is too much for the Dinesh Karthik's side.
Apart from Russell, other KKR batsmen with exception of Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana have struggled to find some consistency and KKR would hope for them to fire against RR and not to leave the job once again to the lower-order.
Meanwhile, RR would want Smith and Stokes to find their best form. They have also been guilty at times of letting the game slip out of their hands despite being in control of things. The team needs to improve on that front as well.
Both teams have been on the winning side on nine occasions in 18 matches played between these two sides.
Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
Updated Date:
Apr 07, 2019
