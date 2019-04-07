Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer 20:56 (IST)

Kuldeep is bowling far too quickly to my liking. He is one of the premier spinners in the world right now and on a surface like this, one should expect him to trouble the batters. Perhaps, the lack of wickets in this season has hurt his confidence and at this point, he just doesn't want to go for runs.

Meanwhile, Gurney has started brilliantly tonight. He has done his homework and not allowing much pace to the batsmen to work with. Jos Buttler has realised that for sure. His wicket at this stage can turn the tide in favour of KKR.