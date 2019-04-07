First Cricket
IPL | Match 20 Apr 07, 2019
RCB vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 19 Apr 06, 2019
SRH vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
IPL Apr 08, 2019
KXIP vs SRH
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RR vs KKR Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Narine, Lynn bring up Kolkata's fifty

Date: Sunday, 07 April, 2019 22:07 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

139/3
Overs
20.0
R/R
6.95
Fours
13
Sixes
2
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Steven Smith not out 73 59 7 1
Ben Stokes not out 7 14 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Piyush Chawla 4 0 19 0
Prasidh Krishna 4 0 35 1
54/0
Overs
5.0
R/R
10.8
Fours
8
Sixes
2
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Lynn Batting 25 20 4 1
Sunil Narine Batting 24 10 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Dhawal Kulkarni 2 0 16 0
Krishnappa Gowtham 1 0 22 0

Rajasthan Royals VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • SIX! Lynn brings up the fifty partnership with Narine, advancing down the track and clubbing the ball over long on! KKR 52/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 46/0 ( Chris Lynn 18 , Sunil Narine 24)

    DROPPED! Tripathi puts down a chance at backward point after a miscue by Narine off Kulkarni, who comes in from a different end. BOWLED! Lynn gets an inside edge, with the ball clipping the leg stump, but the bail fails to get dislodged! Kulkarni cannot believe his luck! Meanwhile, the ball runs away to the fine leg fence, and is counted as four byes. Lynn then smashes the ball towards the midwicket fence to extend the bowler's misery. Dot to end the over. KKR need less than 100 with 16 overs and all 10 wickets at their disposal.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Heaved towards the midwicket fence by Lynn! KKR 45/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 36/0 ( Chris Lynn 13 , Sunil Narine 23)

    Jofra Archer replaces Dhawal Kulkarni, and bowls a much better over than the first two. Concedes a total of four runs, all of which are collected off the third delivery in which Lynn guides the ball towards the wide third man fence for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Just what the doctor ordered for KKR. Narine and Lynn get the ball rolling in style. In a small run-chase if the batting side gets 2-3 high scoring overs right at the top, it dents opposition's confidence. And that's what is happening here. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Sunil Narine hit a boundary (4 or 6) every three balls in IPL 2018. (Total - 63 boundaries)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Hammered towards the wide third man boundary to collect his third boundary; KKR 36/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 32/0 ( Chris Lynn 9 , Sunil Narine 23)

    Rahane brings spinner Gowtham in from the other end, and starts off on a nightmarish note, as Narine smacks four fours and a six in the over, with 22 coming off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Gowtham's taken a serious beating at the hands of Narine, who ends the over with a slog down the ground to collect his fourth four. KKR 32/0

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! It's raining boundaries for Narine! This one's swept over the man at short fine! KKR 28/0

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Narine's starting to dominate spinner Gowtham! Heaved towards the square-leg fence! KKR 28/0

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Narine goes big over long on! First six of the innings! KKR 20/0

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Lynn has played four matches against RR in IPL (1 for DC and 3 for KKR) and was part of a winning team on each occasion.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Swivelled away behind square-leg has Narine! First boundary to the West Indian! KKR 14/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 over,Kolkata Knight Riders 10/0 ( Chris Lynn 9 , Sunil Narine 1)

    Lynn gets the first runs on the board for KKR with an inside-edge off the second delivery, the ball then running away to the fine leg fence. Single collected off the next two balls. Lynn smashes the ball through the cover region off the penultimate ball, collecting another boundary. Dot to end the over, with 10 coming off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This one's crashed through the cover region by Lynn! Two boundaries already for the Aussie opener! KKR 10/0

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lynn gets an inside edge that narrowly misses the leg stump, and runs away to the fine leg fence! KKR 4/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Chris Lynn walks out to open the KKR innings with Sunil Narine, with Dhawal Kulkarni bowling the first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Gurney showing some skills in IPL 2019

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Lowest totals batting first losing three or less wickets in IPL:

    139/3 - RR v KKR, Jaipur, 2019*
    146/2 - PW v Delhi, Pune, 2012
    150/3 - Delhi v RR, Bloemfontien, 2009

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Decent comeback this by KKR bowlers in the last five overs as they gave away only 36 during this phase. However, Steven Smith's knock has provided Rajasthan bowlers something to bowl at on this slow pitch. Remember, they too have the wrist-spinners like Shreyas Gopal and Sudhesan Midhun who can trouble the KKR batsmen. And despite the Russell factor, I feel, the likes of Narine and Lynn need to go hard at the top and attack these relatively inexperienced Rajasthan bowlers in the powerplay.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RPO for RR today:

    First 10 overs : 5.60 
    Last 10 overs : 8.30

    Full Scorecard

  • Harry Gurney: It was nice to get assistance from the pitch. I practice as much as I can (with the slower balls). Loved IPL. Amazing experience. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 139/3 ( Steven Smith 73 , Ben Stokes 7)

    KKR need 140 to win. 

    So RR ends with 139 on the board. It is a slow pitch and they would have liked to reach at least 150 but none of the set batsmen could hit the ball consistently. Smith with a fine knock of 73 made of 59 balls. We will be back with the chase in a while. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Beautifull played by Smith, fuller in length and he stays his ground, just opens the blade, and manoeuvres the ball through the gully region for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 131/3 ( Steven Smith 66 , Ben Stokes 6)

    Krishna bowling in 140s. A few blows to Stokes in the over. Got hit on a slower ball, then a beamer knocked him over. Krishna building up pace in the over but bowled here and there. Did not have the kind of discipline he bowls with. RR get 12 in the over.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Pitch hasn't been an easy one to bat on. Plus the disciplined approach from the KKR bowlers

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Yorker length, outside the off stump, at 148 kph, Smith somehow manages to bring bat down and touch it, ball takes the edge and beats Karthik for boundary behind the stumps. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 119/3 ( Steven Smith 62 , Ben Stokes 3)

    Narine back on and Smith gets a repreival on the first ball. LBW appeal turned down by umpire and third umpire. He went big on the third ball. Stokes tried reverse-sweep on the last ball, could collect just 1. Ball is not coming on the bat easily. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Food for thought for the RR camp...

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! MASSIVE, Smith comes out of the crease and heave it using his huge back lift and the fast speed of the bat, that went almost out of the park in the leg side. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 111/3 ( Steven Smith 55 , Ben Stokes 2)

    Stokes struggling to get going as well. He changed his gloves as he was not able to grip the bat properly. That did not help in playing his strokes. Three overs left and let's see how much can RR manage in the end. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Harry Gurney's slow balls are very hard to pick. The left-armer is not only very deceptive with his action, his lengths are mostly full when bowls his variations. Batsman hardly gets any time to check his shots.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 106/3 ( Steven Smith 52 , Ben Stokes 0)

    Gurney comes into the attack and has picked up his second wicket. He is turning out to be a big difference for KKR in this match. In three overs, has given only 17 and taken 2 wickets. DK will be super happy with this effort. Tripathi departs, Stokes walks in. RR should not mind it, knowing only 4 overs to go here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ajinkya Rahane certainly has had a hard time getting his side ideal starts...

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Gurney comes into the attack and delivers straghtaway, slower ball, Tripathi could not spot it, checked his shot and the ball went up in the air. Chawla caught it safely on the cover. R Tripathi c Chawla b Gurney 6(8)​ 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Wonderful half-century this is by Steve Smith. He has held this innings together following that early wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. And now, he is the key for the hosts if they have to get a good total.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/2 ( Steven Smith 50 , Rahul Tripathi 5)

    Krishna returns to the attack. Good over for RR. Two boundaries in the over, square of the wicket on both sides. Smith reaches fifty off 44 balls. 100 up for RR as well. Good knock so far but he needs to take the team to a good total. 150 maybe. Time-out called.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slow, short and on leg side, bread and butter for Smith, he pulls it away to deep fine leg using the full flow of bat and huge back lift. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Finally, a boundary for RR and Smith, short and wide, Smith cuts it away to backward point for a fine boundary. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Lowest SRs for Jos Buttler in an IPL innings: (Min. 20 balls faced)

    76.19 v GL, Wankhede, 2016
    106.45 v GL, Kanpur, 2016
    108.33 v GL, Wankhede, 2017
    108.82 v KKR, Jaipur, 2019*
    127.27 v KKR, Wankhede, 2017

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 91/2 ( Steven Smith 39 , Rahul Tripathi 4)

    Still, RR dealing in singles. Smith playing well but is finding it difficult to hit big against quality spin bowling. Tripathi is the new man in and you wonder if this was a good decision. Stokes could have been a better choice at this stage.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 84/2 ( Steven Smith 38 , Rahul Tripathi 1)

    Chawla comes back and he completes his spell. 19 runs and no wicket. Did a decent job. Runs have dried up for RR. Smith struggling to get a move on here. Just 6 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Kuldeep is bowling far too quickly to my liking. He is one of the premier spinners in the world right now and on a surface like this, one should expect him to trouble the batters. Perhaps, the lack of wickets in this season has hurt his confidence and at this point, he just doesn't want to go for runs.

    Meanwhile, Gurney has started brilliantly tonight. He has done his homework and not allowing much pace to the batsmen to work with. Jos Buttler has realised that for sure. His wicket at this stage can turn the tide in favour of KKR.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 78/2 ( Steven Smith 33 , Rahul Tripathi 0)

    Buttler hits a six and then tries to go big again but has fallen in that attempt. Was looking good and KKR should be happy that this wicket has come at the right time. Gurney gets his first wicket in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Another attempt by Buttler, this time to clear the long-on ropes, he does not connect that well, and while when the ball went up in the air it appeared as if it will clear the boundary easily, as the camera dropped down, Gill was standing right at the ropes and caught it beautifully. Buttler c Shubman Gill b Gurney 37(34) 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! BLUDGEONED REALLY!

    Short ball, slower in pace from Gurney and Buttler waits and waits and waits, then hammers it away over the backward square leg for a maximum.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 30 , Steven Smith 30)

    Kuldeep continues from the other end. Almost got Smith, got an edge off his bat but it flew over the vacant slip region. Unlucky as the ball raced away for four. It deserved a wicket. Now a bowler's game at all. Good over for RR. 11 came off it.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Reverse-sweep comes into play yet again for Buttler, and it went at rocket speed through point, where Lynn made a half-hearted effort. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Wrong'un from Kuldeep, was not picked well by Smith, took the leading edge off his bat and ran for four to third man. Kuldeep must be gutted as this was a wicket-taking ball. 

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 21 RR vs KKR at Sawai Mansingh Stadiumin in Jaipur: Jofra Archer replaces Dhawal Kulkarni, and bowls a much better over than the first two. Concedes a total of four runs, all of which are collected off the third delivery in which Lynn guides the ball towards the wide third man fence for a boundary.

IPL 2019, RR vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 21 of the ongoing season of IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Both teams come into the match on the back of wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While KKR registered their highest run-chase in the previous match to beat RCB by five wickets, RR clinched the first win of the season with a seven-wicket victory over Virat Kohli's side.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RR vs KKR Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Narine, Lynn bring up Kolkatas fifty

RR are set to lose a host of World Cup-bound players including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith in the second part of the season and therefore need a streak of wins before that to get close to playoff qualification.

They last played a match on 2 April and will need to hit the ground running immediately against KKR. Another major headache for RR will be contain the mighty Andre Russell, who has smashed 207 runs at an average of 103.50 and with a strike rate of 268.83 so far in four matches. The West Indian all-rounder has been the Man of the Match in all three wins of KKR and showed against RCB that no target is too much for the Dinesh Karthik's side.

Apart from Russell, other KKR batsmen with exception of Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana have struggled to find some consistency and KKR would hope for them to fire against RR and not to leave the job once again to the lower-order.

Meanwhile, RR would want Smith and Stokes to find their best form. They have also been guilty at times of letting the game slip out of their hands despite being in control of things. The team needs to improve on that front as well.

Both teams have been on the winning side on nine occasions in 18 matches played between these two sides.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019

