IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL | Match 38 Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
IPL Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RR vs DC Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Delhi opt to bowl, Rajasthan field unchanged XI

Date: Monday, 22 April, 2019 19:35 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

0/0
Overs
0.0
R/R
0
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W

Rajasthan Royals VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • DC playing 11 today 

    Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

    RR have a 11-7 record against DC in IPL. Moreover, since 2013, DC have beaten RR only once out of eight matches.

  • RR playing 11 today 

    Rajasthan Royals XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

  • Shreyas Iyer, DC Captain: We are relying on chasing, Our batsman are more confident chasing. Really looking forward for it. 

  • Steve Smith, RR captain: Did not know if the dew is going to be there or not. Wanted to bowl first as well. We won the last game against Mumbai and hope we take the confidence from the previous game.

  • RR vs DC toss result today

    Toss News: Shreyas Iyer wins toss and Delhi Capitals have decided to bowl first. 

  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    RR vs DC Expert’s Voice

    Two sides who have played on similar surfaces come up against each other. Delhi are likely to stick with their three pronged spin attack, which will be a challenge for the Royals, who are playing five knockout games. But they start at Jaipur, where they have won more than 70% of their games in the IPL. Not a bad place to start a walk on a precipice.

  • "Much bigger playing surface than what we've seen this IPL. Offers a little bit of dryness and grass. Rabada will likely operate from the Pavilion End. Length is going to be key. Win the toss, bowl first and chase under lights," says Graeme Smith in the pitch report. 

  • Highlights from Super Sunday

    Sunday witnessed two contrasting results: While SRH brushed KKR aside rather easily, collecting a nine-wicket victory in the end, a brilliant MS Dhoni nearly guided CSK to victory over RCB from an impossible position, suffering a narrow one-run loss in the end. Relive some of the highlights from the double-header in our photogallery here.

  • IPL final shifted out of Chennai

    Big news coming in, with the IPL 2019 final now slated to take place in Hyderabad on 12 May, instead of Chennai as originally planned. Find out more on the development in our report here

  • IPL 2019 Purple Cap, Leading Wicket Taker latest updates

    Kagiso Rabada is still at top in the Purple Cap list with 21 wickets in 10 matches. He will be playing today for sure and would like to strengthen his position with a couple of more wickets. 

    Check out the full list of Purple Cap contenders here

  • IPL 2019 Orange Cap, Highest Run Scorer latest updates

    David Warner maintains his dominance in the Orange Cap list. He has smashed 517 runs in 9 games so far. His opening partner st SRH Jonny Bairstow is not too far behind though. 

    Check out the full list here

  • Ambati Rayudu's cheeky tweet, Kuldeep Yadav's teary-eyed night, Shikhar Dhawan's dance at the non-striker's, and more in this week's lighter side of IPL 2019.

    James Marsh is back with Week 5 edition of IPL 2019's lighter side. Click here to read the piece. 

  • IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates

    RCB pulled off narrow win against CSK to stay alive in the competition. However, with 3 wins they still lag behind at No 8 in the points table. Click here to check out the full points table. 

  • With both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals rejuvenated after their respective victories, it will be an interesting battle for one-upmanship come Monday.

    Read the preview of RR vs DC game here

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between RR vs DC

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of Match No 40 in IPL 2019 between Rajasthab Royals and Delhi Capitals. This is the first time RR and DC are meeting in the competition and both would fight hard to outdo each other and get those two important points.

IPL 12 Match 40 RR vs DC at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Shreyas Iyer wins toss and Delhi Capitals have decided to bowl first. No changes in the Rajasthan XI, while Delhi opt to replace Lamichhane with Morris.

IPL 2019, RR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals meet Rajasthan Royals for the first time in IPL 2019 and the contest is happening just at the right stage. Delhi have been playing good cricket and after improving their poor record this season at home, they look to continue the momentum and enter the playoffs.

They have won six out of their 10 games which means that the Shreyas Iyer-led side has winning percentage of 60 in the current season. Placed at third spot on the points table, Capitals should easily make it to the last-four.

On the other end, there is Rajasthan Royals, which recently changed its captain. Ajinkya Rahane's poor show did not go down well with the management and that led to re-emergence of Steve Smith as captain. While change of captains does not guarantee change of fortunes, Smith resumed his IPL captaincy stint on a positive note, with Rajasthan beating Mumbai Indians at home on 20 April.

Rajasthan are on the move and Delhi have been constantly improving and the contest is expected to be fought very closely.

Delhi, who have been playing on slow pitches at Kotla may not find the Jaipur track any different, which has behaved the same way as Kotla in IPL 2019 so far. The fact that Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have been among runs in the recent few matches gives huge relief to Delhi management. However, the poor show of young guns Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant must be a worry. Both the batsmen need to improve their game and look to spend some time in the middle.

Under Smith, Rajasthan looked a completely different side on Saturday. Stuart Binny looks a better cricketer in IPL 2019. His form will be key and Rajasthan should look to play him all remaining matches.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Full squads

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019

