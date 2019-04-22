FOUR! Flight in the ball, Smith comes down the track, hits it against the spin and the ball goes to the deep mid-wicket boundary on one bounce.

Mishra continues. RR needed partnership after the loss of first wicket and Smith, Rahane have provided the same. This has come at a quick pace as well. 76 off 47 balls. DC need to break this stand quickly.

FOUR! Lovely shot, Rahane comes down the track, plays inside-out shot, and hits it over the cover fielder for a boundary deep extra cover

FOUR! Bad ball, on the leg stump line and he sort of scoop-sweeps it to fine boundary for a four.

Axar continues. Half-way through the innings as 10 overs are done. RR placed beautifully on 95/1. Rahane playing as well on front foot as on back foot. He is complete control of things at helm. 14 off the over, including two boundaries.

FOUR! As usual, flight from Mishra, nothing wrong with ball, leg-spinner, Smith comes down the track and hits it to deep mid-wicket boundary.

FOUR! Beautiful use of wrist from Smith as he manoeuvres the ball to the off side and finds the gap behind point to collect four more runs.

Who is this man and what has he done to Ajinkya Rahane? He's really making the most of that dropped chance, and batting RR into a dominant position. And what's great to see is how a lot of his runs have come against spin, something he is often slow against. Better late than never!

Mishra continues, gets hit for two fours and then injures teammate Pant with an unnecessary throw at the striker's end, which missed the batsman, stumps and hit the wicket-keeper. He got the medical attention. The senior leg-spinner is having a bad day. 11 off the over. 100 up for RR as well.

Ajinkya Rahane is now at the second place in the list of players scoring most runs against DC in IPL, going past Rohit Sharma's tally of 745 runs.

FOUR! Bad ball, on the legs, Smith plays the leg glance and find the gap behind the stumps, gets for more runs.

FOUR! Slower from Rutherford, Smith picks it up early and hits it to deep mid-wicket boundary for an easy boundary.

FOUR! This time more pace on the ball but too full outside the off stump, Smith goes on back foot and hits it through the point region for another boundary.

Sherfane Rutherford, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and he has leaked runs in abundance. Smith hit for three back-to-back boundaries. 16 off the over. RR are all set for a big total here.

SIX! Wait a sec, is this Rahane or Buttler, shuffles across and scoops the ball outside the off stump to clear the fine leg boundary. Result is 6 runs.

FOUR! Not too convincing, as Rahane tries to go big on the off side, did not connect well but still manages to hit it just over the mid -off fielder for a boundary.

Ajinkya Rahane has now scored 3,000 runs for RR in T20 cricket - the first player to do so

Morris into the attack and he continues to go for runs. Two boundaries in the over and both by Rahane. He is in red hot form and even the mishits are going for boundaries now. Smith gets to his fifty as well. 13 off the over.

OUT! Axar comes in, flights the ball and gets the right result as Smith comes down the track to clear the long-off fielder but ends up giving a catch to Morris right at the ropes. He goes after scoring a fifty. Smith c Chris Morris b Axar 50(32)

Axar comes into the attack and he removes Smith on the first ball. The RR captain has done his job though. 50 off 32 balls he made. Rahane still there, looking all set for a fine hundred. Stokes has joined him in the middle. Good over for DC. 1 wicket and just 4 runs.

Yet another innings where Smith has looked good. It's not just the runs he has scored, but the timing he has shown while scoring them. Wrote last time about how captaincy seems to benefit his batting. Again, perfectly plotted, accelerated at the right time. Now to see what the RR middle order can do. All season they've been denied platforms. Now they have one.

FOUR! Stokes dances down the track to Ishant, smashes him past the umpire for a boundary. There was a mid-off fielder but he had no chance whatsoever.

FOUR! Half-volley from Ishant and Rahane stands still, hits it through the covers and fetched four runs. Moves closer to the hundred.

Ishant returns to the attack. Nothing has changed for DC at all. 11 in this over. Rahane hits a sublime lofted cover drive for a boundary. Stokes too coming into groove slowly with a boundary. Rahane just 12 away from the hundred. Oh, he deserves it today.

FOUR! Poor bowling from Morris, yorker goes wrong, on Rahane's pads and he flicked it away to deep backward square leg for a boundary. Rahane moves to 94

OUT! Ah, Stokes goes back, gets dimissed on a ball, which should have been dispatched over deep mid-wicket, he tried the same but the ball took the bottom edge and went to the long-off fielder. Morris gets a lucky wicket. Stokes c Shreyas Iyer b Chris Morris 8(8)

That sums up Stokes' season. He looked good today as well, threatening to break out of the slump that has ensnared him, but nothing's working. When you're short of runs, you try to hit the ball too hard, and then even full tosses become wicket-taking balls.

Morris returns to the attack again. He has had a few bad couple of matches and continues to look off-coloured in this one as well. He did get Stokes' wicket but it came off a bad delivery. Rahane still in the middle on 96. Ashton Turner, who got two golden ducks in the previous two games, joins him. 8 off the over.

100 for Rahane. Brilliant innings. He has looked like the Rahane of old who played those text-book cricket shots, irrespective of the format. The fact that his hundred has come up in the 17th over tells us that he has paced the innings so well. 100 off 58 balls. He is not done yet.

OUT! Turner is gone. Can you believe this? This is third successive golden duck for him. Yet again, he is out on the first ball. Slower ball from Ishant, fuller in length, Turned played the short early and gave a simple catch to Rutherford at cover. Turner c Rutherford b Ishant 0(1)

Who would have predicted that Rahane would find his second IPL hundred in the season where there have been the most questions about his place in the side. This one is two balls faster than the one he scored in 2012. I started the season with the prediction that he might lose his place in the XI. So glad he has proven me wrong.

Well done, Rahane. Second IPL hundred. The ton came in Ishant's over, who dropped him when Rahane was on 16. But what to say about Turner, who got out on the first for the third successive times. DC making a little comeback here. Just 7 off the over. Binny joins Rahane.

FOUR! Not too convincing from Binny, leading edge runs away for four behind the wickets. But four runs added to RR's total.

Marvellous century by @ajinkyarahane88 has been the highlight of Rajasthan’s batting. Would India’s selectors have been impressed had he had shown such form at the start of the season I wonder

Rabada completes his third over. Just one four in the over. Does a good job. 10 in the over. How much can RR get from here?

Morris bowls the 19th over. Suddenly, RR finding it hard to play their shots. Binny has been stuck on one end and one must admit Morris bowled better in this over, good yorkers. Just one four in the over, which Binny managed on the last ball. 8 off the over. RR 183/4

OUT! The Rabada special, the brilliant yorker. Binny gave the full sight of the stumps as he wanted to make room and Rabada disturbed the stumps as the ball hit the toe end of the middle stump. Binny b Rabada 19(13)

FOUR! Poor ball as Rabada bowls on the legs of new man Parag and he sviwels it to deep backward square leg for a boundary

OUT! Got hit for a four and then returned to bowl another brilliant yorker, hit the toe end of the stumps and dismissed Parag. Riyan Parag b Rabada 4(3)

Two wickets in the last over. Both perfect yorkers from Rabada. RR manage 191/6 in the end. They should have got 200 had some wickets had not fallen in the middle overs after the departure of Smith. Top knock from Rahane, goes back unbetean on 105. DC have difficult task in hand but it is still achievable. We will be back soon with the chase.

RR have already had a centurion in a lost match this season though, can they finish on the right side today?

RR will be slightly unhappy with that finish, but I guess you're allowed a couple of tough overs. Some superb bowling from Morris and Rabada, but the story of the night is Ajinkya Rahane. What a knock. Just took more risks, and he has the class to pull most of them off.

Shaw and Dhawan walk out to open the innings, with Delhi needing a strong start if they are to chase down 192 in this game. Skipper Smith gives Binny the first over today.

Alright, Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson walk out to the middle to open the batting for Rajasthan. Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over.

OUT! Bizarre, absoluetly bizarre from RR. First ball from Rabada, angled into Rahane, he dabs the ball to short mid-wicket, calls for the run and then says no, by that time opening partner Samson was in the middle of the pitch, Rabada collected the ball himself and threw to the non-striker's end, hit the stumps. Samson was a long distance away from the crease. He goes back without scoring a run and facing a ball. Samson run out (Rabada) 0(0)

Ishant drops a simple catch at short fine leg. The next two balls for a six and then four, to add salt to Ishant's wounds. 13 in the over and a costly drop.

Rabada comes back on. But this over sees the comeback of Rahane, the T20 batsman, who hit the bowler for a flat-batted six and then flicked him for a boundary. Rahane is looking completely a different player today. Powerplay over and fifty is also up for RR. Great comeback by the team after loss of Samson.

FOUR! What a shot,pure timing meets good shot selection, short from Morris and he pulls it standing still, the ball races to deep mid-wicket boundary for a boundary. FIFTY for Rahane as well.

Mishra continues, gets hit for two fours and then injures teammate Pant with an unnecessary throw at the striker's end, which missed the batsman, stumps and hit the wicket-keeper. He got the medical attention. The senior leg-spinner is having a bad day. 11 off the over. 100 up for RR as well.

OUT! Axar comes in, flights the ball and gets the right result as Smith comes down the track to clear the long-off fielder but ends up giving a catch to Morris right at the ropes. He goes after scoring a fifty. Smith c Chris Morris b Axar 50(32)

OUT! Ah, Stokes goes back, gets dimissed on a ball, which should have been dispatched over deep mid-wicket, he tried the same but the ball took the bottom edge and went to the long-off fielder. Morris gets a lucky wicket. Stokes c Shreyas Iyer b Chris Morris 8(8)

100 for Rahane. Brilliant innings. He has looked like the Rahane of old who played those text-book cricket shots, irrespective of the format. The fact that his hundred has come up in the 17th over tells us that he has paced the innings so well. 100 off 58 balls. He is not done yet.

OUT! Turner is gone. Can you believe this? This is third successive golden duck for him. Yet again, he is out on the first ball. Slower ball from Ishant, fuller in length, Turned played the short early and gave a simple catch to Rutherford at cover. Turner c Rutherford b Ishant 0(1)

OUT! The Rabada special, the brilliant yorker. Binny gave the full sight of the stumps as he wanted to make room and Rabada disturbed the stumps as the ball hit the toe end of the middle stump. Binny b Rabada 19(13)

OUT! Got hit for a four and then returned to bowl another brilliant yorker, hit the toe end of the stumps and dismissed Parag. Riyan Parag b Rabada 4(3)

IPL 12 Match 40 RR vs DC at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Two wickets in the last over. Both perfect yorkers from Rabada. RR manage 191/6 in the end. They should have got 200 had some wickets had not fallen in the middle over after the departure of Smith. Top knock from Rahane, goes back unbetean on 105. DC have difficult task in hand but it is still achievable. We will be back soon with the chase.

IPL 2019, RR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals meet Rajasthan Royals for the first time in IPL 2019 and the contest is happening just at the right stage. Delhi have been playing good cricket and after improving their poor record this season at home, they look to continue the momentum and enter the playoffs.

They have won six out of their 10 games which means that the Shreyas Iyer-led side has winning percentage of 60 in the current season. Placed at third spot on the points table, Capitals should easily make it to the last-four.

On the other end, there is Rajasthan Royals, which recently changed its captain. Ajinkya Rahane's poor show did not go down well with the management and that led to re-emergence of Steve Smith as captain. While change of captains does not guarantee change of fortunes, Smith resumed his IPL captaincy stint on a positive note, with Rajasthan beating Mumbai Indians at home on 20 April.

Rajasthan are on the move and Delhi have been constantly improving and the contest is expected to be fought very closely.

Delhi, who have been playing on slow pitches at Kotla may not find the Jaipur track any different, which has behaved the same way as Kotla in IPL 2019 so far. The fact that Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have been among runs in the recent few matches gives huge relief to Delhi management. However, the poor show of young guns Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant must be a worry. Both the batsmen need to improve their game and look to spend some time in the middle.

Under Smith, Rajasthan looked a completely different side on Saturday. Stuart Binny looks a better cricketer in IPL 2019. His form will be key and Rajasthan should look to play him all remaining matches.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Full squads

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps