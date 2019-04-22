Auto Refresh
IPL 2019, LIVE SCORE, RR vs DC Match at Jaipur: Dhawan, Shaw begin 192-run chase for Delhi
Date: Monday, 22 April, 2019 21:57 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Rajasthan Royals VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Got hit for a four and then returned to bowl another brilliant yorker, hit the toe end of the stumps and dismissed Parag. Riyan Parag b Rabada 4(3)
RR Score latest updates
OUT! The Rabada special, the brilliant yorker. Binny gave the full sight of the stumps as he wanted to make room and Rabada disturbed the stumps as the ball hit the toe end of the middle stump. Binny b Rabada 19(13)
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Turner is gone. Can you believe this? This is third successive golden duck for him. Yet again, he is out on the first ball. Slower ball from Ishant, fuller in length, Turned played the short early and gave a simple catch to Rutherford at cover. Turner c Rutherford b Ishant 0(1)
RR Score latest updates
100 for Rahane. Brilliant innings. He has looked like the Rahane of old who played those text-book cricket shots, irrespective of the format. The fact that his hundred has come up in the 17th over tells us that he has paced the innings so well. 100 off 58 balls. He is not done yet.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Ah, Stokes goes back, gets dimissed on a ball, which should have been dispatched over deep mid-wicket, he tried the same but the ball took the bottom edge and went to the long-off fielder. Morris gets a lucky wicket. Stokes c Shreyas Iyer b Chris Morris 8(8)
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Axar comes in, flights the ball and gets the right result as Smith comes down the track to clear the long-off fielder but ends up giving a catch to Morris right at the ropes. He goes after scoring a fifty. Smith c Chris Morris b Axar 50(32)
After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 106/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 70 , Steven Smith (C) 35)
RR Score latest updates
Mishra continues, gets hit for two fours and then injures teammate Pant with an unnecessary throw at the striker's end, which missed the batsman, stumps and hit the wicket-keeper. He got the medical attention. The senior leg-spinner is having a bad day. 11 off the over. 100 up for RR as well.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! What a shot,pure timing meets good shot selection, short from Morris and he pulls it standing still, the ball races to deep mid-wicket boundary for a boundary. FIFTY for Rahane as well.
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 52/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 40 , Steven Smith (C) 12)
RR Score latest updates
Rabada comes back on. But this over sees the comeback of Rahane, the T20 batsman, who hit the bowler for a flat-batted six and then flicked him for a boundary. Rahane is looking completely a different player today. Powerplay over and fifty is also up for RR. Great comeback by the team after loss of Samson.
After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 38/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 27 , Steven Smith (C) 11)
RR Score latest updates
Ishant drops a simple catch at short fine leg. The next two balls for a six and then four, to add salt to Ishant's wounds. 13 in the over and a costly drop.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Bizarre, absoluetly bizarre from RR. First ball from Rabada, angled into Rahane, he dabs the ball to short mid-wicket, calls for the run and then says no, by that time opening partner Samson was in the middle of the pitch, Rabada collected the ball himself and threw to the non-striker's end, hit the stumps. Samson was a long distance away from the crease. He goes back without scoring a run and facing a ball. Samson run out (Rabada) 0(0)
RR Score latest updates
Alright, Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson walk out to the middle to open the batting for Rajasthan. Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over.
DC playing 11 today
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
RR playing 11 today
Rajasthan Royals XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
RR vs DC toss result today
Toss News: Shreyas Iyer wins toss and Delhi Capitals have decided to bowl first.
DC Score Latest Updates
Shaw and Dhawan walk out to open the innings, with Delhi needing a strong start if they are to chase down 192 in this game. Skipper Smith gives Binny the first over today.
RR vs DC Expert's Voice
RR will be slightly unhappy with that finish, but I guess you're allowed a couple of tough overs. Some superb bowling from Morris and Rabada, but the story of the night is Ajinkya Rahane. What a knock. Just took more risks, and he has the class to pull most of them off.
RR have already had a centurion in a lost match this season though, can they finish on the right side today?
After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 191/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 105 , )
RR Score latest updates
Two wickets in the last over. Both perfect yorkers from Rabada. RR manage 191/6 in the end. They should have got 200 had some wickets had not fallen in the middle overs after the departure of Smith. Top knock from Rahane, goes back unbetean on 105. DC have difficult task in hand but it is still achievable. We will be back soon with the chase.
MILESTONE ALERT
Ajinkya Rahane amassed 105* runs today - the highest individual score for RR in IPL, going past 104* runs scored by Shane Watson against KKR at Mumbai in 2015.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Got hit for a four and then returned to bowl another brilliant yorker, hit the toe end of the stumps and dismissed Parag. Riyan Parag b Rabada 4(3)
RR Score latest updates
RR Score latest updates
OUT! The Rabada special, the brilliant yorker. Binny gave the full sight of the stumps as he wanted to make room and Rabada disturbed the stumps as the ball hit the toe end of the middle stump. Binny b Rabada 19(13)
After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 183/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 104 , Stuart Binny 17)
RR Score latest updates
Morris bowls the 19th over. Suddenly, RR finding it hard to play their shots. Binny has been stuck on one end and one must admit Morris bowled better in this over, good yorkers. Just one four in the over, which Binny managed on the last ball. 8 off the over. RR 183/4
RR Score latest updates
The Aussie joins an unwanted list
Players with three consecutive ducks in IPL: Ashok Dinda, Rahul Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Shardul Thakur, Pawan Negi, ASHTON TURNER*
After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 175/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 103 , Stuart Binny 10)
RR Score latest updates
Rabada completes his third over. Just one four in the over. Does a good job. 10 in the over. How much can RR get from here?
Rahane definitely would've made it tougher for the selectors to ignore him
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Not too convincing from Binny, leading edge runs away for four behind the wickets. But four runs added to RR's total.
After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 165/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 101 , Stuart Binny 2)
RR Score latest updates
Well done, Rahane. Second IPL hundred. The ton came in Ishant's over, who dropped him when Rahane was on 16. But what to say about Turner, who got out on the first for the third successive times. DC making a little comeback here. Just 7 off the over. Binny joins Rahane.
RR vs DC Expert's Voice
Who would have predicted that Rahane would find his second IPL hundred in the season where there have been the most questions about his place in the side. This one is two balls faster than the one he scored in 2012. I started the season with the prediction that he might lose his place in the XI. So glad he has proven me wrong.
Centuries v DC in IPL:
Chris Gayle, RCB, Delhi, 2012
Murali Vijay, CSK, Chennai, 2012
Ajinkya Rahane, RR, Jaipur, 2019*
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Turner is gone. Can you believe this? This is third successive golden duck for him. Yet again, he is out on the first ball. Slower ball from Ishant, fuller in length, Turned played the short early and gave a simple catch to Rutherford at cover. Turner c Rutherford b Ishant 0(1)
RR Score latest updates
100 for Rahane. Brilliant innings. He has looked like the Rahane of old who played those text-book cricket shots, irrespective of the format. The fact that his hundred has come up in the 17th over tells us that he has paced the innings so well. 100 off 58 balls. He is not done yet.
After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 158/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane 96 , Ashton Turner 0)
RR Score latest updates
Morris returns to the attack again. He has had a few bad couple of matches and continues to look off-coloured in this one as well. He did get Stokes' wicket but it came off a bad delivery. Rahane still in the middle on 96. Ashton Turner, who got two golden ducks in the previous two games, joins him. 8 off the over.
RR vs DC Expert's Voice
That sums up Stokes' season. He looked good today as well, threatening to break out of the slump that has ensnared him, but nothing's working. When you're short of runs, you try to hit the ball too hard, and then even full tosses become wicket-taking balls.
https://twitter.com/TahirIbnManzoor/status/1120353449546141697
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Ah, Stokes goes back, gets dimissed on a ball, which should have been dispatched over deep mid-wicket, he tried the same but the ball took the bottom edge and went to the long-off fielder. Morris gets a lucky wicket. Stokes c Shreyas Iyer b Chris Morris 8(8)
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Poor bowling from Morris, yorker goes wrong, on Rahane's pads and he flicked it away to deep backward square leg for a boundary. Rahane moves to 94
After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 150/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 88 , Ben Stokes 8)
RR Score latest updates
Ishant returns to the attack. Nothing has changed for DC at all. 11 in this over. Rahane hits a sublime lofted cover drive for a boundary. Stokes too coming into groove slowly with a boundary. Rahane just 12 away from the hundred. Oh, he deserves it today.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Half-volley from Ishant and Rahane stands still, hits it through the covers and fetched four runs. Moves closer to the hundred.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Stokes dances down the track to Ishant, smashes him past the umpire for a boundary. There was a mid-off fielder but he had no chance whatsoever.
Highest second wicket stands for RR in IPL:
130 - Ajinkya Rahane/Steve Smith v DC, Jaipur, 2019*
121 - Ajinkya Rahane/Owais Shah v RCB, Bangalore, 2012
119 - Ajinkya Rahane/Sanju Samson v SRH, Hyderabad, 2019
RR vs DC Expert's Voice
Yet another innings where Smith has looked good. It's not just the runs he has scored, but the timing he has shown while scoring them. Wrote last time about how captaincy seems to benefit his batting. Again, perfectly plotted, accelerated at the right time. Now to see what the RR middle order can do. All season they've been denied platforms. Now they have one.
After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 139/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 83 , Ben Stokes 3)
RR Score latest updates
Axar comes into the attack and he removes Smith on the first ball. The RR captain has done his job though. 50 off 32 balls he made. Rahane still there, looking all set for a fine hundred. Stokes has joined him in the middle. Good over for DC. 1 wicket and just 4 runs.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Axar comes in, flights the ball and gets the right result as Smith comes down the track to clear the long-off fielder but ends up giving a catch to Morris right at the ropes. He goes after scoring a fifty. Smith c Chris Morris b Axar 50(32)
After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 135/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 82 , Steven Smith (C) 50)
RR Score latest updates
Morris into the attack and he continues to go for runs. Two boundaries in the over and both by Rahane. He is in red hot form and even the mishits are going for boundaries now. Smith gets to his fifty as well. 13 off the over.
Ajinkya Rahane has now scored 3,000 runs for RR in T20 cricket - the first player to do so
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Not too convincing, as Rahane tries to go big on the off side, did not connect well but still manages to hit it just over the mid -off fielder for a boundary.
RR Score latest updates
SIX! Wait a sec, is this Rahane or Buttler, shuffles across and scoops the ball outside the off stump to clear the fine leg boundary. Result is 6 runs.
After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 122/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 71 , Steven Smith (C) 48)
RR Score latest updates
Sherfane Rutherford, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and he has leaked runs in abundance. Smith hit for three back-to-back boundaries. 16 off the over. RR are all set for a big total here.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! This time more pace on the ball but too full outside the off stump, Smith goes on back foot and hits it through the point region for another boundary.
Century stands for RR v DC in IPL:
Ajinkya Rahane/Rahul Dravid, Jaipur, 2013
Ajinkya Rahane/Karun Nair, Mumbai, 2015
Ajinkya Rahane/Steve Smith, Jaipur, 2019*
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Slower from Rutherford, Smith picks it up early and hits it to deep mid-wicket boundary for an easy boundary.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Bad ball, on the legs, Smith plays the leg glance and find the gap behind the stumps, gets for more runs.
DID YOU KNOW?
Ajinkya Rahane is now at the second place in the list of players scoring most runs against DC in IPL, going past Rohit Sharma's tally of 745 runs.
After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 106/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 70 , Steven Smith (C) 35)
RR Score latest updates
Mishra continues, gets hit for two fours and then injures teammate Pant with an unnecessary throw at the striker's end, which missed the batsman, stumps and hit the wicket-keeper. He got the medical attention. The senior leg-spinner is having a bad day. 11 off the over. 100 up for RR as well.
RR vs DC Expert's Voice
Who is this man and what has he done to Ajinkya Rahane? He's really making the most of that dropped chance, and batting RR into a dominant position. And what's great to see is how a lot of his runs have come against spin, something he is often slow against. Better late than never!
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Beautiful use of wrist from Smith as he manoeuvres the ball to the off side and finds the gap behind point to collect four more runs.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! As usual, flight from Mishra, nothing wrong with ball, leg-spinner, Smith comes down the track and hits it to deep mid-wicket boundary.
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 95/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 68 , Steven Smith (C) 26)
RR Score latest updates
Axar continues. Half-way through the innings as 10 overs are done. RR placed beautifully on 95/1. Rahane playing as well on front foot as on back foot. He is complete control of things at helm. 14 off the over, including two boundaries.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Bad ball, on the leg stump line and he sort of scoop-sweeps it to fine boundary for a four.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Lovely shot, Rahane comes down the track, plays inside-out shot, and hits it over the cover fielder for a boundary deep extra cover
After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 81/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 55 , Steven Smith (C) 25)
RR Score latest updates
Mishra continues. RR needed partnership after the loss of first wicket and Smith, Rahane have provided the same. This has come at a quick pace as well. 76 off 47 balls. DC need to break this stand quickly.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Flight in the ball, Smith comes down the track, hits it against the spin and the ball goes to the deep mid-wicket boundary on one bounce.
Most 50-plus scores against DC in IPL:
8 - Virat Kohli
7 - AJINKYA RAHANE*
5 - Yuvraj Singh
IPL 12 Match 40 RR vs DC at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Two wickets in the last over. Both perfect yorkers from Rabada. RR manage 191/6 in the end. They should have got 200 had some wickets had not fallen in the middle over after the departure of Smith. Top knock from Rahane, goes back unbetean on 105. DC have difficult task in hand but it is still achievable. We will be back soon with the chase.
IPL 2019, RR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals meet Rajasthan Royals for the first time in IPL 2019 and the contest is happening just at the right stage. Delhi have been playing good cricket and after improving their poor record this season at home, they look to continue the momentum and enter the playoffs.
They have won six out of their 10 games which means that the Shreyas Iyer-led side has winning percentage of 60 in the current season. Placed at third spot on the points table, Capitals should easily make it to the last-four.
On the other end, there is Rajasthan Royals, which recently changed its captain. Ajinkya Rahane's poor show did not go down well with the management and that led to re-emergence of Steve Smith as captain. While change of captains does not guarantee change of fortunes, Smith resumed his IPL captaincy stint on a positive note, with Rajasthan beating Mumbai Indians at home on 20 April.
Rajasthan are on the move and Delhi have been constantly improving and the contest is expected to be fought very closely.
Delhi, who have been playing on slow pitches at Kotla may not find the Jaipur track any different, which has behaved the same way as Kotla in IPL 2019 so far. The fact that Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have been among runs in the recent few matches gives huge relief to Delhi management. However, the poor show of young guns Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant must be a worry. Both the batsmen need to improve their game and look to spend some time in the middle.
Under Smith, Rajasthan looked a completely different side on Saturday. Stuart Binny looks a better cricketer in IPL 2019. His form will be key and Rajasthan should look to play him all remaining matches.
Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals Full squads
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 22, 2019
Also See
KKR vs DC Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan stars in Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket win
MI vs RR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Royals beat Mumbai by 4 wickets in thrilling clash
SRH vs DC Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Delhi Capitals win by 39 runs, move to 2nd spot