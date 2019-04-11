Despite the four wickets, the intent from RR was much better especially in the Powerplay. They probably don't have the depth to sustain that for the next 12 overs or so, but if they are going to go down, better to go down fighting. Two overseas players who have had patchy seasons at the crease now, points to prove, games to win.

Smith collects a single off the second delivery. Tripathi goes for an inside-out loft towards the boundary rope between deep extra cover and long off, where du Plessis puts in a slide in vain. Jadeja strikes in the following delivery, as Jadhav takes a fine one-handed grab at backward point to dismiss Tripathi, with the umpire sigalling the first timeout of the innings after the wicket. Ben Stokes walks out to bat at No 6, and gets off the mark with a brace off his first delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over.

Imran Tahir, one of the leading bowlers this year at the moment, is brought into the attack in the 10th over. After a couple of dots, Smith guides the ball towards midwicket for a single, bringing Stokes on strike. The Kiwi-born England all-rounder guides the ball down the ground for a single. Smith to face the first delivery next over after collecting a single off the last ball. At the halfway stage in their innings, RR's run-rate has come down to a shade under seven-and-a-half. For Rajasthan, this partnership holds the key to a big total.

OUT ! Smith goes for the slog sweep, but doesn't quite get the desired distance, with the fielding at deep midwicket taking a safe catch. And Jadeja collects his 100th IPL wicket as a result! RR 78/5

Smith pushes the ball towards theoff side, coming back for a second run. Single off the next two deliveries, followed by a dot off the fourth. Smith perishes after going for a slog sweep towards deep midwicket, where Rayudu collects the ball safely between his palms, giving Jadeja his 100th IPL wicket. Debutant Riyan Parag gets off the mark right away by collecting a single off the last delivery. Five runs and a wicket off another quality over from Jadeja.

Stokes and Parag rotate the strike between themselves, with a single coming off each delivery of the over. The fall of wickets have effectively put a plug on Rajasthan's scoring rate, with the last boundary having been collected 21 deliveries ago.

It surprises me that there are so few questions about Steve Smith's place in the side, especially with Ashton Turner sitting on the bench. Anyways. I'm looking forward to seeing how Riyan goes. He was one of the most fluent batters in the India U-19 side that won the World Cup in New Zealand, but missed most of the games with a finger injury.

Santner replaces Jadeja from the other end. Single to Stokes and Parag each off the first two deliveries. Dot off the next two, the second one an under-edge off Stokes' bat. A single off each of the last two deliveries. Four off the over. Santner signs off with figures of 1/25.

FOUR ! Heaved away towards the midwicket fence by the debutant off the experienced leggie Tahir! First boundary for the Royals in more than four overs. RR 93/5

FOUR ! Parag rocks back, and lofts the ball straight down the ground, past Tahir, who doesn't get in position for the return catch. Two fielders converge at the straight boundary, but are unable to cut the ball off. RR 97/5

Parag finally gets going in this over, collecting two boundaries off the first three deliveries to boost Rajasthan's run-rate, before collecting a single off the penultimate ball. Stokes edges the ball towards slip, where the ball lands just short of the fielder. Nine off the over.

OUT ! Parag walks back to the dugout after nicking one to Dhoni while looking to heave the ball towards the leg side. Parag had got himself to a good start on debut, but couldn't quite convert that into an innings of substance in the end. RR 103/6

Shardul Thakur brought back into the attack, replacing Santner. Parag collects a single off the first delivery. Thakur concedes a wide off the third delivery, which brings up the team 100. Stokes drives the ball towards wide long on, coming back for a second run. Stokes hits the ball towards the same region next ball, this time collecting only a single. Parag is dismissed off the last delivery, getting caught-behind while trying to heave a back-of-length ball towards the leg side.

No dream debut for the 17-year old, and further woes for RR. Just to touch on the point I was making about Steve Smith, it's also surprising that hardly anyone is talking about how he's being played despite clearly being unable to field at 100% due to the elbow injury. Most injury policies nowadays are strict, and even a small niggle will be treated cautiously.

Single collected off each of the first two balls, with new batsman Jofra Archer getting off the mark off the second delivery. Stokes collects his first boundary by bringing out the reverse sweep in thethird delivery. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries, before Stokes collects a double off the last ball, with Archer reaching the non-striker's end in the last second. Second timeout signalled by the umpire. 10 off the over. Tahir finishes his quota of overs, having conceded 28 runs without collecting a wicket.

Jadeja bowls out his final over, conceding just four singles off it to sign off with quality figures of 2/20 from four overs. Has been some evening for Jadeja, who earlier collected his 100th wicket after dismissing Smith. Three more overs to go, and we'll probably have a Thakur-Chahar-Thakur scenario right now.

Thakur returns to the attack. Stokes collects a double off each of the first two deliveries, with Faf saving a couple of runs for CSK with a great piece of fielding at long on off the second delivery. Single off each of the next four deliveres, with eight coming off the over. Thakur earlier had missed out on a run-out chance at the non-striker's end in the first delivery. Archer would've been out by some distance had the pacer collected the throw properly.

BOWLED EM! Big wicket for CSK, as Chahar makes a mess of the stumps with the knuckle ball. Stokes was looking to smash the ball out of the park on the leg side, and would've collected a six had he got bat on ball. Big blow to Rajasthan, as their chances of posting a 150-plus total looks tough now. RR 126/7

From an innings that was brimming with intent but leaking wickets, the batting effort has gone to one that is just leaking wickets. Along with Smith, Stokes is another overseas player who has not delivered for RR. But again, no murmurs about his place being under scrutiny.

FOUR ! Gopal makes room for himself, and lofts the ball towards the vacant long off boundary! The ball lands just before the cushion, and is signalled a four. RR 132/7

Chahar to bowl the penultimate over. Archer drives the ball towards long off for a single off the first delivery. Stokes is clean bowled off the next ball, getting his stumps dismantled after missing a knuckle ball from the pacer. Gopal walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single right away. Archer pulls hard, but only finds the deep midwicket fielder that allows him just a single. Gopal smashes the ball towards long off for a four off the penultimate delivery, before ramping the ball towards third man for a single to keep the strike. Eight off the over.

FOUR ! Heaved down the ground by Gopal off Thakur, with long on failing to get to the ball on time. RR 139/7

SIX ! Gopal nails his inside-out loft towards long off! Turning out to be an expensive final over from Thakur. RR 145/7

FOUR ! Slightly short and angling down leg, Archer pulls this towards the vacant fine leg boundary! That brings up the 150 for Rajasthan! RR 150/7

Thakur bowls out the last over. Gopal heaves the ball towards deep cover, where the sweeper Santner pulls off a fine piece of work to save two runs. Gopal puts the bowler under pressure by collecting a four and a six off the next two deliveries, before pulling towards deep midwicket for a single off the fourth. Archer continues to milk the Mumbai pacer for runs, collecting a boundary off the penultimate ball, before collecting a single off the last delivery. Disappointing end to Thakur's spell, as 18 runs are collected off the last over.

"I'm happy the way I'm bowling right now. Enjoying my cricket, whether ODI or Test cricket. Always wanted to come here and play against this crowd. Our momentum is going well, and I hope we continue our momentum. We have all the varities in our team, and everybody is experienced enough to bowl in these conditions. Our bowling unit is doing well right now," says Ravi Jadeja, the pick of the CSK bowlers (2/20) who earlier collected his 100th wicket after dismissing Smith.

Lovely cameo from Shreyas. He has a highest First Class score of 150, and three more centuries. Given the bowlers something to bowl at, but he also showed that this pitch isn't as slow as some are making it out to be. So this is probably not going to be enough.

OUT! Peach of a delivery from Kulkarni, pitches on middle-offstump line and straightens to beat Watson, and then clips the stumps. What a start for Rajasthan and Kulkarni. Watson walks back for just 0. Watson b D Kulkarni 0(4)

Kulkarni starts off for RR with the ball. First delivery takes off from the pitch, leaving Watson guessing. And the he delivers with the one which straigtened up. Watson had no asnwer for this whatsoever.

OUT! Raina departs thanks to an outstanding effort in the field by Jofra Archer. Raina tapped the ball on the leg side and was hesitant to take the run. Was actually ball watching which is a basic error. Archer hit the throw directly at the non-strikers' end and BANG, it disturb the stumps with Raina a foot away from the crease. Raina run out (Jofra Archer) 4(4)

Jaydev Unadkat, left-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. He has been out of form in this tournament so far. A wicket has come in his over but would not be counted in his account though. Archer with a stunning effort in the field. RR have now got the momentum in this innings. Should make it count. Rayydu joins Faf.

Best possible start from Rajasthan! In a low scoring match, you need a superlative fielding effort to keep you in the game. Archer has provided just that. Now an under confident Rayudu comes to the crease, batting at No 4,maybe his last chance to make a claim for a spot in the World Cup. So many narratives.

Kulkarni continues. CSK are on the back foot and we are quickly seeing an MS Dhoni kind of situation developing at Jaipur. But the early wickets have added extra sprin in RR fielder's boots. They are agile and know they are in it. 5 runs in the over.

OUT! Unadkat strikes and a stunning catch from Tripathi at deep fine leg to send Faf du Plessis back. Short ball and Faf pulled, it went straight to Tripathi, but the ball was travelling at a great speed and the fielder did a good job by holding on to it. du Plessis c R Tripathi b Unadkat 7(10)

Unadkat continues. And he gets a wicket on the last ball. Faf falls. RR has been superb in the field and they have reaped dividens thanks to that. Yet another throw hits the stumps. Buttler earlier in the over with a brilliant throw that disturbed the timber at the non-strikers' end. The standard of fielding has certainly improved. Tripathi with a brillaint effort in the deep, saving one. Every run counts here for RR.

SIX! This came out of no where from Rayudu, pressure relieving shot, good length, Rayudu came out and gave it his all, hit it over the long-on region for a maximum.

Kulkarni completes his third over. Rayudu has joined Kedar in the middle. Two new batsmen in the middle. RR on top. They are putting in great effort in the field. Diving all around. Rayudu hits a six, that has relived the pressure a bit. 9 off the over.

You can see that energy in the RR camp today. Fielding goes beyond just effecting run outs and taking catches. It lifts bowlers and the entire unit #RRvCSK

OUT! Sensational catch from Stokes. Brilliant really, Short and wide from Archer, Jadhav cuts it to backward point, and Stokes leaped to his left like a leaopard to latch on to it. Jadhav has to go. Kedar Jadhav c Stokes b Jofra Archer 1(6)

OUT ! Chahar initially appeals for lbw against Rahane, and it takes a while for him to convince Dhoni to go for the review after the umpire turns it down. And HawkEye shows THREE REDS, meaning Rahane won't get to convert a good start into a good score today. RR 31/1

OUT ! Thakur strikes back after getting hit for three consecutive boundaries! Thakur digs this one short at Buttler, who doesn't quite connect while attempting a pull, skieing the ball towards Rayudu at extra cover as a result. RR 47/2

OUT ! Smith goes for the slog sweep, but doesn't quite get the desired distance, with the fielding at deep midwicket taking a safe catch. And Jadeja collects his 100th IPL wicket as a result! RR 78/5

OUT ! Parag walks back to the dugout after nicking one to Dhoni while looking to heave the ball towards the leg side. Parag had got himself to a good start on debut, but couldn't quite convert that into an innings of substance in the end. RR 103/6

BOWLED EM! Big wicket for CSK, as Chahar makes a mess of the stumps with the knuckle ball. Stokes was looking to smash the ball out of the park on the leg side, and would've collected a six had he got bat on ball. Big blow to Rajasthan, as their chances of posting a 150-plus total looks tough now. RR 126/7

OUT! Peach of a delivery from Kulkarni, pitches on middle-offstump line and straightens to beat Watson, and then clips the stumps. What a start for Rajasthan and Kulkarni. Watson walks back for just 0. Watson b D Kulkarni 0(4)

OUT! Raina departs thanks to an outstanding effort in the field by Jofra Archer. Raina tapped the ball on the leg side and was hesitant to take the run. Was actually ball watching which is a basic error. Archer hit the throw directly at the non-strikers' end and BANG, it disturb the stumps with Raina a foot away from the crease. Raina run out (Jofra Archer) 4(4)

OUT! Unadkat strikes and a stunning catch from Tripathi at deep fine leg to send Faf du Plessis back. Short ball and Faf pulled, it went straight to Tripathi, but the ball was travelling at a great speed and the fielder did a good job by holding on to it. du Plessis c R Tripathi b Unadkat 7(10)

OUT! Sensational catch from Stokes. Brilliant really, Short and wide from Archer, Jadhav cuts it to backward point, and Stokes leaped to his left like a leaopard to latch on to it. Jadhav has to go. Kedar Jadhav c Stokes b Jofra Archer 1(6)

IPL 12 Match 25 RR vs CSK at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Kulkarni completes his third over. Rayudu has joined Kedar in the middle. Two new batsmen in the middle. RR on top. They are putting in great effort in the field. Diving all around. Rayudu hits a six, that has relived the pressure a bit. 9 off the over.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RR vs CSK 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are off to the ideal start in their defence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, having won five out of six games so far in the 2019 edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni's men will hope to keep the winning run going when they take on the struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in an away clash on Thursday.

RR have had a tough time so far this year, with four defeats in five games for the Ajinkya Rahane-led team. They've been a notch better than the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), against whom they recorded their only victory so far. Rajasthan, however, fell short in their previous game, suffering a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, where they take on CSK on Thursday.

KKR though, were cornered by a clinical CSK on Tuesday. Even though Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 50, the rest of the batting unit struggled against the disciplined Chennai bowlers on a surface that was proving difficult to score on. The Chennai batsmen were never under any threat after being set a modest target of 109, racing away to a seven-wicket win with 16 deliveries to spare and firmly establishing themselves at the top of the table with 10 points.

Both CSK and RR won't see any change in their respective positions in the points table regardless of the outcome of the 25th match of the ongoing tournament. A CSK defeat though, could give KKR a sniff at giving them a chase for the top spot when the two-time winners face sixth-ranked Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleign.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps