Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 25th match of IPL 2019, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday evening.

Rajasthan Royals are still struggling to find their bearings. After losing their last match, they find themselves in a precarious position and have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their playoff chances alive. Read the full preview of RR vs CSK match here.

Here, you can check the the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps.

The tournament is reaching the half-way mark. Do you know where your team is placed at the points table?

Steve Smith and Ben Stokes are yet to sizzle this IPL but Rajasthan Royals batting coach Amol Mazumdar reposed faith on their abilities and backed the duo to come good in the next match against Chennai Super Kings.

Jos Buttler has broken his silence after falling victim to a controversial 'Mankad' dismissal in the Indian Premier League, calling for clarity in the laws of the game. Read more from Buttler on 'mankading' here .

In his analysis of the Mumbai Indians-Kings XI Punjab clash at the Wankhede Stadium, G Rajaraman writes on KXIP's overseas bowlers Hardus Viljoen and Andrew Tye, and why their shortcomings in the ongoing side is putting added pressure on the batting unit.

As the ICC World Cup draws closer, Kuldeep Yadav is confident that he will be able to rein in West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell in the mega event later this summer. Russell has been going all guns blazing in IPL 2019 so far, but Kuldeep believes he Russell has a weakness against spin, and that he has a different set of plans for the Jamaican.

KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav additionally believes Royal Challengers Bangalore's string of losses will have no impact on Virat Kohli going into the World Cup, saying that the India skipper has a different hunger when he is playing for the country. Full story here .

Rajasthan Royals are a step away from free fall. If they lose tonight, they will need to win at least six of their last eight games to stay in the hunt for qualification. However, that's close what they did last year, and they did it with a change in personnel, with Buttler moving up to open the batting. Will they be bold enough to make similar changes? Rahane, Stokes, even Smith have not been at their best, so it will be interesting to see who misses out.

"The par score is 157, and the pitch looks pretty similar. When it comes to bowling lengths, RR bowled slightly fuller in their only win over RCB. The next two games were all about bowling quite fuller. Batting needs to improve on both sides, but it will come down to the bowling (in this match)," says Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater.

"The wicket remains good over here. The ground is a little difficult to defend. Outfield is fast. Plenty of areas to improve. Important to address whatever is going around, so fielding is one area we need to address. Harbhajan Singh and Scott Kuggeleijn miss out, Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur return to the XI," says CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

"We were looking to bowl first as well. Looks a different wicket from the one against KKR. We're not sure about the dew. We need to play good cricket. All about playing with freedom, playing fearlessly. Sanju Samson is fit again, Riyan Parag makes his debut and Jaydev Unadkat is back," says RR captain Ajinkya Rahane.

So no big changes, and I expect no real change to the result either. I'm excited by the debut given to Riyan Parag. Here's a profile I did of him before the U-19 World Cup last year.

MS Dhoni is one win away from becoming the first captain to win 100 IPL matches. His win percentage in IPL till now is 60.36.

Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane walk out to the ground to open the Rajasthan Royals innings, with MS Dhoni getting the Chennai Super Kings in a huddle before the visitors take their positions on the field. The par score on this surface is 157, as mentioned in the pitch report by Michael Slater. Let's see if Rajasthan get to that mark, or even exceed it. Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over of the innings.

Rahane sets off for the non-striker's end after getting struck on the thigh, getting Royals off the mark with a leg bye. Buttler collects the first runs off the bat, clipping the ball towards the midwicket fence for a four, and collects a maximum two deliveries later, hitting the ball straight over the bowler's head. 11 off the first over.

Mitch Santner, replacing Harbhajan Singh today, bowls from the other end. The Kiwi left-arm spinner though, is of to a rough start, getting hit for back-to-back fours by Rahane, the ball travelling to either side of the wicket, and follows it up by conceding five wides down the leg side. Santner, though beats Rahane with a beauty off the penultimate ball, extracting a decent amount of turn to beat the RR skipper's outside edge. Rahane keeps the strike by collecting a single off the last delivery. 14 off the over.

@ChennaiIPL opting to field is an indication that the pitch is firm and likely to remain that way all through.. #RRvCSK @StarSportsIndia

OUT ! Chahar initially appeals for lbw against Rahane, and it takes a while for him to convince Dhoni to go for the review after the umpire turns it down. And HawkEye shows THREE REDS, meaning Rahane won't get to convert a good start into a good score today. RR 31/1

Rahane continues to collect the boundaries each over, punching a back-of-length delivery from Chahar through cover for a four before setting off for a quick single to bring Buttler back on strike. Buttler shuffles to his left and drags the ball down the ground for a single off the fifth ball. Big appeal for lbw against Rahane off the last ball, with Chahar finally convincing Dhoni to go for the review in the last second. HawkEye shows three reds, much to the visiting team's (and particularly the bowler) delight, as Rahane has to depart for 14. Samson walks out to bat next, and collects a boundary off his very first delivery. 10 runs and a wicket off Chahar's second over.

FOUR ! Thakur concedes a boundary off his very first delivery of the innings, as Buttler pulls a back-of-length delivery towards the backward square-leg fence, with Chahar the fielder appearing to have hurt himself while putting in a dive near the boundary. RR 39/1

And Deepak Chahar continues to get wickets! Rahane is the victim, another early dismissal for him, and this might not be a bad thing. RR now have their quickest scorers at the crease. All eyes will be on how Buttler does against spin.

OUT ! Thakur strikes back after getting hit for three consecutive boundaries! Thakur digs this one short at Buttler, who doesn't quite connect while attempting a pull, skieing the ball towards Rayudu at extra cover as a result. RR 47/2

Shardul Thakur gets introduced into the attack in place of Santner, and is put under pressure right away as Buttler attacks him, and collects a hat-trick of fours. Thakur though, redeems himself by dismissing the dangerous Buttler off the fourth delivery. Steve Smith walks out to bat, but it's Samson who's on strike. Samson keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. 13 runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Smith gets off the mark with a four, pulling a short-of-length ball from Chahar towards the midwicket fence! Brings up the team fifty in the process. RR 53/2

Chahar continues from the other end. Samson brings Smith on strike after collecting a single off the first delivery. Smith sees off a couple of deliveries, before getting off the mark with a pull that sends the ball running all the way to the midwicket fence. Dot collected off each of the last two balls. Five off the over. Rajasthan going at more than 10-an-over right now, and will hope to collect another big over before the PP ends.

Santner replaces Thakur after the latter's expensive first over, and gets rid of Samson, who gets caught at deep square-leg for a run-a-ball 6 after going for a slog sweep. Smith, who had run to the striker's end during the catch, collects a single off the four. New batsman Rahul Tripathi is yet to get off the mark after facing the last two balls. Excellent over from Santner, conceding just a single while dismissing Samson. A decent start for Rajasthan though, with their run-rate worth nine at the end of the powerplay.

OUT ! Chahar initially appeals for lbw against Rahane, and it takes a while for him to convince Dhoni to go for the review after the umpire turns it down. And HawkEye shows THREE REDS, meaning Rahane won't get to convert a good start into a good score today. RR 31/1

OUT ! Thakur strikes back after getting hit for three consecutive boundaries! Thakur digs this one short at Buttler, who doesn't quite connect while attempting a pull, skieing the ball towards Rayudu at extra cover as a result. RR 47/2

IPL 12 Match 25 RR vs CSK at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Jadeja brought into the attack right after the end of the RR powerplay. Smith collects a single off the first delivery. Tripathi goes for a short-arm pull towards fine leg for a single off the second delivery. Dot off the next two deliveries. Smith tucks the ball towards midwicket for a single off the fifth ball. Tripathi runs the ball down the ground for a single to keep the strike. Four off the over.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RR vs CSK 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are off to the ideal start in their defence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, having won five out of six games so far in the 2019 edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni's men will hope to keep the winning run going when they take on the struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in an away clash on Thursday.

RR have had a tough time so far this year, with four defeats in five games for the Ajinkya Rahane-led team. They've been a notch better than the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), against whom they recorded their only victory so far. Rajasthan, however, fell short in their previous game, suffering a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, where they take on CSK on Thursday.

KKR though, were cornered by a clinical CSK on Tuesday. Even though Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 50, the rest of the batting unit struggled against the disciplined Chennai bowlers on a surface that was proving difficult to score on. The Chennai batsmen were never under any threat after being set a modest target of 109, racing away to a seven-wicket win with 16 deliveries to spare and firmly establishing themselves at the top of the table with 10 points.

Both CSK and RR won't see any change in their respective positions in the points table regardless of the outcome of the 25th match of the ongoing tournament. A CSK defeat though, could give KKR a sniff at giving them a chase for the top spot when the two-time winners face sixth-ranked Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleign.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps