Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 25th match of IPL 2019, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday evening.

Rajasthan Royals are still struggling to find their bearings. After losing their last match, they find themselves in a precarious position and have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their playoff chances alive. Read the full preview of RR vs CSK match here.

IPL 12 Match 25 RR vs CSK at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: Follow match updates and the full scorecard of the Rajasthan Royals-Chennai Super Kings clash at Jaipur on our live blog here.

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are off to the ideal start in their defence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, having won five out of six games so far in the 2019 edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni's men will hope to keep the winning run going when they take on the struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in an away clash on Thursday.

RR have had a tough time so far this year, with four defeats in five games for the Ajinkya Rahane-led team. They've been a notch better than the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), against whom they recorded their only victory so far. Rajasthan, however, fell short in their previous game, suffering a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, where they take on CSK on Thursday.

KKR though, were cornered by a clinical CSK on Tuesday. Even though Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 50, the rest of the batting unit struggled against the disciplined Chennai bowlers on a surface that was proving difficult to score on. The Chennai batsmen were never under any threat after being set a modest target of 109, racing away to a seven-wicket win with 16 deliveries to spare and firmly establishing themselves at the top of the table with 10 points.

Both CSK and RR won't see any change in their respective positions in the points table regardless of the outcome of the 25th match of the ongoing tournament. A CSK defeat though, could give KKR a sniff at giving them a chase for the top spot when the two-time winners face sixth-ranked Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleign.

