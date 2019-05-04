Auto Refresh
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Hetmyer, Gurkeerat take Bangalore past 50
Date: Saturday, 04 May, 2019 22:36 IST Match Status: Strategic Time-out
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Double whammy for RCB as AB de Villiers is caught at first slip. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked his second wicket in as many overs. Sunrisers' start gets even better. ABD aimlessly pokes at a delivery that was shaping away. Guptill takes the catch at wide first slip
A de Villiers c Guptill b Bhuvneshwar 1(2)
OUT! Bang, bang and GONE! Khaleel has the big fish! He slants the ball across with a scrambled seam, keeping it back of a length and Kohli, trying to be ultra-positive, shimmies down the wicket and drive it on the up through covers, gets an edge to Saha.
OUT! Gone! Parthiv goes for the pull and miscues it. He was eyeing the square leg boundary but a top edge results in the ball going towards backward point where Manish Pandey takes the simplest of catches. Bhuvi with an early break for Sunrisers.
Parthiv Patel c Manish Pandey b Bhuvneshwar 0(3)
After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 175/7 ( Kane Williamson (C) 70 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7)
Hyderabad hit 28 runs in the 20th over bowled by a completely out-of-form Umesh Yadav. Williamson smoked 23 runs himself to return unbeaten on 70 off 43 balls.
Also, a little controversy in the game as the fifth ball of the over was called no-ball but Umesh's foot was well behind the crease that matters. Umesh showed his emotions, rest of the RCB players too but the decision stayed.
RCB need 176 to win.
OUT! Another wicket for RCB as Rashid Khan has been caught at deep mid-wicket. Short ball from Khejroliya and Rashid tried to clear the ropes. Hetmyer with second catch of the night. Rashid Khan c Hetmyer b Khejroliya 1(2)
OUT! Nabi persishes as well on the last ball of the over. good pace from Saini and it outdid the batsman, who mistimes the heave and the ball went high up in the air, came down at Gurkeerat who took a safe catch. Nabi c Gurkeerat Singh b Navdeep Saini 4(3)
OUT! On his last ball of the over, Chahal takes the wicket, removes Yusuf Pathan for 3 as the big man tried to clear the boundary in the off side and got caught by Umesh Yadav at sweeper cover. SRH in touble now. Umpires take time-out. Y Pathan c U Yadav b Chahal 3(4)
OUT! Shankar tried to go big again after hitting two previous balls for sixes, heaved again but this time the ball took the top edge and went up in the air, de Grandhomme took the catch to send Shankar back. Shankar c de Grandhomme b Washington Sundar 27(18)
OUT! Another SRH batsman bites the dust, short ball from Sundar and Pandey hits it to deep of mid-wicket, where Hetmyer dived ahead to pluck it inches above the ground and had it under control, although at one stage, the ball appeared to have touched the ground. On-field umpires went upstairs and the third umpire was happy to give it out. Manish Pandey c Hetmyer b Washington Sundar 9(12)
OUT! Kohli brings Sundar into the attack and what a beautiful result straight away for them, simple off-spinner from the bowler, Guptill hit it straight to Kohli at short mid-wicket. Guptill screamed out in anger. He has to go. Guptill c Kohli b Washington Sundar 30(23)
OUT! Saha departs for 20 made off 11 balls. Slower ball from Saini and Saha could not spot it. Went for the shot, trying to clear the mind-on fielder but ended up giving an easy catch to the fielder placed there.
Saha c U Yadav b Navdeep Saini 20(11)
DROPPED! Poor effort in the field from RCB this far. Saha pulled this one to Chahal at deep backward square leg and he put it down. Kohli is very upset.
RCB playing 11 today
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH playing 11 today
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi
After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 61/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 28 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 12)
Basil Thampi comes on to bowl his first over. He goes round the stumps against the left-handed Hetmyer. Only 5 runs from the over. Good start for the quick. Time out taken.
After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 56/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 26 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 9)
Nabi is brought into the attack. The boundary off the last ball spoilt his efforts in the over. Seven runs came from it.
Kane Williamson was not going to let his reputation as a shrewd captain be sullied one bit tonight. His bringing Martin Guptill to field at slip for AB de Villiers paid rich dividends as Bhuvneshwar Kumar induced an edge and drove Royal Challengers Bangalore to despair. However, batting with comfort and without any signs of feeling under pressure, Shimron Hetmyer made good use of the power-play overs to keep the home side in the hunt. The Surnrisers Hyderabad bowlers were, by and large, on the money but will need to breakthrough the Hetmyer-Gurkeerat Sing partnership if they are to drive towards an important victory.
FOUR! Hetmyer finds the boundary off the last ball. Full delivery on the pads and Hetmyer sweeps itpast short fine.
After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 49/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 21 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 7)
Khaleel Ahmed slips in a quick tidy over to end the Powerplay. He was taken 15 runs in his previous over but bowls a tighter line this time around, giving just four runs from this one.
After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 19 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 5)
Rashid Khan is brought into the attack. A little earlier than expected and he keeps Hetmyer guessing for a couple of deliveries at the start and then Hetmyer slams one down the ground powerfully but finds Mann's bat in the way. He was trying to get out of the way but couldn't get his bat out in time. The force in the shot leads to Mann losing the grip of the bat which flings high towards the cover fielder.
SIX! Hetmyer continues to attack. He has picked the bones out of this one from Rashid Khan. He flights the delivery and blasts it over mid wicket fence
Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh batted with refreshing freedom, not shackled by scoreboard pressure, but not taking chances either. They took three fours off Khaleel Ahmed’s second over to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore in the hunt for another win. It was natural that Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson fell back on leg-spinner Rashid Khan to tease the left-handed Hetmyer. The loss of three wickets in the first three overs can come back to hurt the home side but with the target not larger than 176, the Bangalore batsmen will have to believe that it could be got.
After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 37/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 11 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 4)
Some really quality strokes from Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh in the fourth over as they take 15 runs from Khaleel's second over.
FOUR! Nice shot from Gurkeerat. Little bit of width on offer and Gurkeerat punches it through point for a boundary.
FOUR! Cannot bowl there. Too short and wide from Khaleel and Hetmyer has cut that ferociously. Successive fours.
FOUR! Khaleel drops it short and wide and Hetmyer pulls it off the back foot through mid wicket. Powerful hit.
After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 20/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 2 , Gurkeerat Singh Mann 0)
ABD follows his mate Kohli to the dressing room. RCB has lost one wicket in each of their overs. Gurkeerat Mann has come out inside the Powerplay. It was an early exit for RCB in the IPL, will it be an early night today? Bhuvneshwar Kumar has two wickets from his first two overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s new ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed accounted for the Royal Challengers Bangalore openers, Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli in the first three overs to infuse life in their team’s bid to win the game and keep their noses ahead in the qualification race. Kolhi seemed determined to cane the Hyderabad attack until he chased a wide one from Khaleel into Wriddhiman Saha’s gloves. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who had induced Parthiv Patel to top-edge a skyed catch in the first over, scalped the dangerous AB de Villiers in the third over to make the visiting team breathe easy, carrying on the momentum provided by skipper Kane Williamson’s final over flourish.
OUT! Double whammy for RCB as AB de Villiers is caught at first slip. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked his second wicket in as many overs. Sunrisers' start gets even better. ABD aimlessly pokes at a delivery that was shaping away. Guptill takes the catch at wide first slip
A de Villiers c Guptill b Bhuvneshwar 1(2)
Parthiv Patel has now registered 13 ducks in IPL - the joint most for any player alongside Harbhajan Singh.
After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 19/2 ( AB de Villiers 1 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Khaleel starts from the other end and Kohli begins the over with couple of outrageous strokes before the bowler has him edging. Great start for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hetmyer walks in on number 4.
OUT! Bang, bang and GONE! Khaleel has the big fish! He slants the ball across with a scrambled seam, keeping it back of a length and Kohli, trying to be ultra-positive, shimmies down the wicket and drive it on the up through covers, gets an edge to Saha.
SIX! Clean hit! That's a magnificent strike from Kohli. On the leg stump from Khaleel and Kohli dispatches nonchalantly over long on. Sumptious lofted on drive by VK.
FOUR! Oof! That has been simply nailed down the ground by Kohli. The ball screeches to long off fence. Kohli puts pressure straightaway on Khaleel Ahmed.
AB de Villiers needs to score 10 more runs to become the second player to score 2,000-plus runs at Bangalore in T20 cricket.
Captains to score 4,000-plus IPL runs:
MS Dhoni
VIRAT KOHLI*
FOUR! Virat goes over the top of the infield on the offside. The bottom hand comes off the bat but had more than enough on it. Couple of bounces and over backward point boundary.
OUT! Gone! Parthiv goes for the pull and miscues it. He was eyeing the square leg boundary but a top edge results in the ball going towards backward point where Manish Pandey takes the simplest of catches. Bhuvi with an early break for Sunrisers.
Parthiv Patel c Manish Pandey b Bhuvneshwar 0(3)
Parthiv and Kohli walk out to the middle to get the chase underway. Can RCB end abysmal season with a win? Let's find out...
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ready with the ball
Umesh Yadav's figures in the 20th over this IPL:
3.5-0-71-2 (ER : 20.29)
Kane Williamson hit the 700th six of this IPL today off Umesh Yadav's bowling in the 20th over.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson blazed away but as his team finished the innings with a 28-run flourish against Umesh Yadav in the final over, the batsmen who fell in trying to play the big shots – Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan – will have had time in the dug-out to regret their poor decisions that led to their downfall. The visitors’ total of 175 for seven would be at least 20 runs short of what seemed within their reach at the end of power-play overs. Washington Sundar was the most successful Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler but until that final over fireworks, the home side were enjoying themselves on the field in their farewell game of the season. With a play-off place at stake, the visitors will have to bowl out of their skins on a batting track to win this game.
SRH today:
First four overs : 44/0 (RR - 11.00)
Next 15 overs : 103/7 (RR - 6.87)
Last over : 28/0 (RR - 28.00)
After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 175/7 ( Kane Williamson (C) 70 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7)
Hyderabad hit 28 runs in the 20th over bowled by a completely out-of-form Umesh Yadav. Williamson smoked 23 runs himself to return unbeaten on 70 off 43 balls.
Also, a little controversy in the game as the fifth ball of the over was called no-ball but Umesh's foot was well behind the crease that matters. Umesh showed his emotions, rest of the RCB players too but the decision stayed.
RCB need 176 to win.
FOUR! Short ball from Umesh and Bhuvneshwar heaves it, the ball takes the top edge and races away for fine leg boundary.
FOUR! What outstanding batting from SRH captain, makes room and clears the front leg, hits it to the off side for another boundary.
SIX! Shorter in length now and Kane stands still, waits for the ball and smokes it over deep mid-wicket boundary.
FOUR! Fullish in length and this time Kane hits it to long-off boundary again to fetch four runs.
SIX! Kane starts the over with a maximum, flatter one over the long on region off Umesh and raced to fifty, also took team past 150.
After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 147/7 ( Kane Williamson (C) 47 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3)
Brilliant end to the spell by Saini. Just 5 from the over. He has ended up giving 39 runs but bowled a superb last over for sure. SRH are at 147/7 and six more balls remaining. How much can they get from here?
If Kane Williamson wondered why his team-mates were gift-wrapping their wickets, he would probably discover that their decision-making under pressure was to blame. Even as he waged a battle to get Sunrisers Hyderabad to a decent score against Royal Challengers Bangalore, his team-mates kept throwing their wickets away to big shots, almost as if their life depended on showcasing their ability to hit the ball out of the park rather than rotate the strike to let their captain help the team escape from the quagmire that they found themselves in.
DID YOU KNOW?
Yuzvendra Chahal completed 100 wickets in 84 IPL matches - the second least for a spinner in IPL. The record is held by Amit Mishra among spinners - in 83 matches.
After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 142/7 ( Kane Williamson (C) 44 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1)
SRH batsmen have been marking attendance at the crease and leaving. Almost all of them have perished trying to play over-ambitious strokes. It does not look like a 180-190 track. Just 5 off the 18th over.
OUT! Another wicket for RCB as Rashid Khan has been caught at deep mid-wicket. Short ball from Khejroliya and Rashid tried to clear the ropes. Hetmyer with second catch of the night. Rashid Khan c Hetmyer b Khejroliya 1(2)
After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 137/6 ( Kane Williamson (C) 41 , )
Saini returns to the attack and gets hit for a boundary. Nabi added four more and then trying to clear the boundary in the leg side, threw his wicket away. SRH sliding away quickly in Bengaluru. Rashid Khan is the new batsman.
OUT! Nabi persishes as well on the last ball of the over. good pace from Saini and it outdid the batsman, who mistimes the heave and the ball went high up in the air, came down at Gurkeerat who took a safe catch. Nabi c Gurkeerat Singh b Navdeep Saini 4(3)
FOUR! New man Nabi gets a gift from Saini, over-pitched and he goes deep into the crease and smokes it over the covers for a boundary.
FOUR! Saini bowls down the leg stump line and Kane heaves it, connects poorly but still gets a boundary in the fine leg region.
Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first player to take 100 wickets for RCB in IPL.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson celebrated a sharp return chance that went down by hitting left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejoraliya, playing his second IPL game this season, for two sixes in the same over. But Yusuf Pathan threw his wicket away, trying an aerial square-driver off Yuzvendra Chahal that only ended up as a catch. It will be imperative for the lower order batsmen to give their captain as much of the strike as possible for Sunrisers Hyderabad to get what could be called a competitive total. A number of the visitors’ wickets were the direct result of the pressure that the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers brought on them.
After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 128/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 36 , Mohammad Nabi 0)
Chahal completes his spell. And what a way to end his bowling campaign in the tournament. He has removed Pathan and brought RCB back into the game. Time-out taken and SRH would like to reconsider their target here.
Yusuf Pathan misery continues. His scores in this IPL:
1, 16*, 6*, 9*, 0, 0*,5* and 3 today
OUT! On his last ball of the over, Chahal takes the wicket, removes Yusuf Pathan for 3 as the big man tried to clear the boundary in the off side and got caught by Umesh Yadav at sweeper cover. SRH in touble now. Umpires take time-out. Y Pathan c U Yadav b Chahal 3(4)
After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 122/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 33 , Yusuf Pathan 1)
Despite the the fall of Shankar, Kane is not looking to bow down here and is now playing his shots. Massive six in the over in the leg side. Hit a flat six on the last ball to end the over. 15 runs came off it. Good over for SRH.
IPL 12 Match 54 RCB vs SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore: Basil Thampi comes on to bowl his first over. He goes round the stumps against the left-handed Hetmyer. Only 5 runs from the over. Good start for the quick. Time out taken.
IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to boost their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
File images of Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (L) and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson. Sportzpics
RCB have been already eliminated following a no-result against Rajasthan Royals, whereas SRH will be under pressure even if they win as they will need other results to go in their favour.
After David Warner's departure from the team, Manish Pandey has stepped up. Against Mumbai Indians, he hit a valiant unbeaten 71 and showed his worth.
SRH will want everyone to fire in unison.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co will also look to sign off their campaign on a high note after their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs were short-lived. It's been a season of more lows than highs but one that will impart a lot of learnings.
Generally, the bottom ranked teams become dangerous at the fag end of the tournament and end up being party poopers. And SRH will have to up their ante big time in order to stay alive in the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.
Updated Date:
May 04, 2019
