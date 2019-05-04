After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 175/7 ( Kane Williamson (C) 70 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7)

Hyderabad hit 28 runs in the 20th over bowled by a completely out-of-form Umesh Yadav. Williamson smoked 23 runs himself to return unbeaten on 70 off 43 balls.

Also, a little controversy in the game as the fifth ball of the over was called no-ball but Umesh's foot was well behind the crease that matters. Umesh showed his emotions, rest of the RCB players too but the decision stayed.

RCB need 176 to win.