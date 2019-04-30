Hello and welcome to Firspost's live coverage of match 49 of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Rajasthan, with 10 points from 12 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining two matches.

Rajasthan look to keep playoffs hopes alive, Bangalore look to salvage pride

The fight to enter the playoffs is getting stiffer and stiffer with every match. IPL 2019 is one of the most closely-fought competition where till now, each and every team has the chance of getting through to the top 4 on the points table mathematically. Click here to check out the points table.

With David Warner and Jonny Bairstow back on national duties, the pole position on the Orange Cap list is not up from grabs. Warner left the competition with tally of 692 runs. Andre Russell, with 486 runs, is at No 3 after Bairstow and looks the most probable batsman to claim the prestigious cap.

In the Purple Cap list, the dominance is still maintained by Kagiso Rabada, who sits at the top with 25 wickets in 12 matches. Check out the complete list here .

It's a must-win game for both RCB and RR tonight! They both have two games left including tonight's match and they need to win both of them to maintain their slim chances of qualifying for playoffs. They also need help from CSK, DC and MI in their search for the playoffs spot.

"This ground has a lot of good memories." 💗 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @VarunAaron is raring to step on to the M. Chinnaswamy field again, this time in pink! 🙌🏾 #HallaBol #RCBvRR #RR pic.twitter.com/VxkMlFa7E4

Varun Aaron makes a return to Bengaluru and he's excited on his return. Listen in...

Under an hour to goooooo!!! Meanwhile, let's see how the team celebrated Coach #Nehraji 's birthday! #RCBvRR #PlayBold #VIVOIPL2019 pic.twitter.com/MLAiU5UtkS

It's the brithday of RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra. Here's how the team celebrated:

Steve Smith wins toss and RR decide to bowl first against RCB at Bengaluru

This is Steve Smith's 50th match as a captain in all T20s.

Two teams that started the season at the bottom of the table, and both have had quite the journey. Steve Smith's clock is ticking too, but RR will be looking to another player to make an impact, Shreyas Gopal, for whom this is a home game. the last time he played this team, he made the biggest mark of the season with the wickets of Kohli and ABD.

First look this year at Mahipal Lomror, one of the few in the RR team that actually play for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy. He's an India U-19 product, the same batch as Rishabh Pant, but life takes people in different directions doesn't it?

Virat Kohli has now lost 10 tosses out of 13 this IPL.

Since 2018, RCB have lost each of their three matches against RR in IPL.

Instances when only six overseas players played in an IPL match:

RCB have a 3-5 win/loss record batting first this IPL while RR have a 5-3 win/loss record chasing this IPL.

The biggest battle for RR and RCB is here! Doesn't matter what these two sides did earlier but if they lose today they are definitely out of IPL 2019.

Oh, it is raining in Bengaluru now!

RR is the only team against which Virat Kohli averages less than 25 (21.38) and has a SR of less than 120 (101.48).

Parthiv Patel last three IPL innings: 39, 43, 53. Patel is in good touch and would love to make the last few outings count.

The start of match has been delayed due to rain. You can use that time to read our Nasser Hussain exclusive, where he talks about MS Dhoni's importance for India and their chances of winning the World Cup 2019. Click here to read the interview.

As we wait for the rain to subside, why don't you look at what each team needs to do to confirm their place in the top four and qualify for the Playoffs. Click here to read the full article.

Rain has not dampened the spirits of the supporters. Here are some RR fans cheering their players.

Of course Rajasthan opted to bowl first once they won the toss - they've lost each of the four matches this season where they've batted first. #IPL2019 #RCBvRR

This is how bad it's out there in Bengaluru!

Very heavy rains around the Chinnaswamy stadium. My office is a little over a km from the stadium. Doubt if we would have a game today given the heavy downpour. It started just now a few minutes before start of play #Bangalore #BangaloreRains #IPL2019 #RCBvRR

We just hope this weather update by a local turns out to be wrong!

Update: Overs will start getting deducted after 9.15 pm, we have been informed by the official broadcaster Star Sports.

Meanwhile, the secret behind Mohammed Shami's terrific form is out. KXIP physio Brett Harrop has opened up about the changes that has made Shami so fit and successful. Click here to read what he had to say.

UPDATE: Good news from the centre as it has stopped raining and the covers are coming off. #RCBvRR

The Umpires are out their in the middle and we're hoping to hear for an official word soon. #RCBvRR

CSK and DC taken on each other tomorrow in IPL 2019. Both sides have already qualified for playoffs but top spot is still up for grabs. Will MS Dhoni play? Here's what coach Stephen Fleming had to say.

Elsewhere, opener Shikhar Dhawan has denied claims that top 3 Indian batsmen will be under pressure at the World Cup 2019. He's confident that they will do their job well at the ICC event. Click here to read what all he had to say.

Well, we continue to wait for the rain to stop and the match to start. As we wait, why don't you check out the key moments from last night's game between SRH and KXIP. Click here to read the article. We promise to keep you updated about this rain.

Alright then, the covers are coming off now. Fingers crossed 🤞🤞

UPDATE : The next inspection will be at 10.40 PM IST

Pitch inspection at 10:40 PM. Doesn't seem like it might rain again. Let's get this game started! #playBold #RCBvRR #VIVOIPL2019

Oh, how all of us want the same!

Someone to cheer you up, as we wait for the next inspection 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/W0ypFJBAn9

Save this match, Dravid! You are so good at it!

Steve Smith wins toss and RR decide to bowl first against RCB at Bengaluru

IPL 12 Match 49 RCB vs RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Steve Smith wins toss and RR decide to bowl first against RCB at Bengaluru

IPL 2019, RCB vs RR Today’s Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 49 of IPL 2019 on Tuesday in what will be a bottom-of-the-table clash. RCB are at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 12 matches while RR are seventh with 10 points in the same number of matches.

The hopes of playoffs qualification hang by a thread for both the sides and Tuesday's clash is an opportunity for either side to spoil their opponent's party.

Both RCB and RR need to win both of their remaining two matches and hope Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals get the better of their opponents to have any chance of qualification.

RR have been severely weakened by the loss of English players leaving for the World Cup camp. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer have so far left the Rajasthan camp.

But despite the exodus, RR have been able to script a mini-revival since Steve Smith was made captain. They will come into the match on the back of two consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, RCB are also in a good form, having won three out of their last four games. However, they lost their last match against DC by 16 runs.

In the 20 matches played between these two sides, RR have won 10 while two matches have ended with no result.

RR registered a seven-wicket win over RCB in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps