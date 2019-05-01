First Cricket
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs RR Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Rain abandons match; RCB knocked out

Date: Wednesday, 01 May, 2019 00:28 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 49 Match Result Match Abandoned

62/7
Overs
5.0
R/R
12.4
Fours
6
Sixes
3
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Umesh Yadav not out 0 0 0 0
Navdeep Saini not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Varun Aaron 1 0 23 0
Shreyas Gopal 1 0 12 3
41/1
Overs
3.2
R/R
12.81
Fours
3
Sixes
4
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Liam Livingstone not out 11 7 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 1 0 10 0
Navdeep Saini 1 0 12 0

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Confirmation: Match called off due to rain and RCB have been knocked out of IPL 2019

    Full Scorecard

  • It has started raining again! Covers come back and the players have left the pitch. Looks like we will have no more live action. Players are greeting each other.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to take 50 IPL wickets at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! SV Samson c Negi b Chahal 28 (13)

    The ball was spinning away from Samson as he tried going over cover-point but could only edge it to point. Catch taken by Negi.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 40/0 ( Sanju Samson (W) 28 , Liam Livingstone 11)

    Khejroliya's first ball is dragged from outside off to long on for a six by Samson. Couple of singles and then a dot ball. Samson smashes the full pitched ball straight for a six and gets a four on last ball with a edge past keeper. 23 needed in 2 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full, outside off as Samson throws his bat on it and the thick outside edge runs down past the keeper

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Samson is a beauty! Slower ball, full pitched and Samson climbs on it to smash that straight down the ground without any movement

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Kulwant Khejroliya's first ball is smashed over long on for a six by Samson. What a shot. What power.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 22/0 ( Sanju Samson (W) 11 , Liam Livingstone 11)

    Saini's length ball first up was pulled to cow corner for a four by Livingstone. Next ball was a bit short as it was slapped over straight boundary for a six. But good comeback after that as two singles and two dot balls follow. RR need 41 more.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Tough chance! Klaasen almost pulled off a stunner at cover as Livingstone slashed the full toss but he couldn't grab it despite the dive

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What power! Saini pulled his length back a little as Livingstone opened the front leg for a straight slap and that went over boundary ropes

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Livingstone gets a boundary. Picked the length early, cleared his front leg to club that to cow corner

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 10/0 ( Sanju Samson (W) 10 , Liam Livingstone 0)

    Good over from Umesh! 10 runs but four dot balls. Samson got a six with a short arm pull as he smashed the length ball over the fence. Flicked the ball from his pads to backward square leg for a four.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor delivery! Umesh bowled on Samson's pads as he flicked it to backward square leg fence for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Huge! Massive! Samson gets off the mark with a six! Length ball at waist-height as Samson plays a short arm pull to put it beyond the fence

    Full Scorecard

  • Time for chase!

    Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone to start. Umesh Yadav to bowl first over for RCB.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RCB innings:

    First nine balls : 35 runs, 0 wicket lost
    Next 21 balls : 27 runs, 7 wickets lost

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 62/7 ( Umesh Yadav 0 , Navdeep Saini 0)

    RR need 63 to win!

    RR have made a good comeback in this rain-hit match! Just eight off it. Oshane Tomas started with a no ball but free-hit went for a single only. Two wickets fell. Klaasen edged his shot to cover while Negi edged his pull shot to keeper. Negi also got a four as a top-edge ran to third man fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! P Negi c Samson b Thomas 4 (3)

    Wicket! One more for RR! Length ball and Negi wanted to swipe it to cow corner as he edged that to the keeper

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shreyas Gopal is the first bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in a same IPL match on three difference occasions. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Much-needed boundary as the top-edge off Negi's bat flew over the keeper to give RCB a four through third man area

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! H Klaasen c Livingstone b Thomas 6 (7)

    Klaasen wanted to go big downtown but he sliced it as the leading edge went to point. Catch taken and he has to leave.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 55/5 ( Heinrich Klaasen 5 , Pawan Negi 0)

    RCB lose another wicket but that hardly matters! Parthiv got a four first as top-edge off his pull shot flew over to fine leg fence. He tried scooping a full pitched delivery but that went straight to short fine leg. Nine off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! PA Patel c Thomas b Unadkat 8 (5)

    Parthiv went for a cheeky shot but lost his wicket! Moved across to scoop the full delivery past the wicket but managed to just flick it to short fine leg

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Hat-tricks for RR in IPL:

    Ajit Chandila v PWI, Jaipur, 2012
    Pravin Tambe v KKR, Ahmedabad, 2014
    Shane Watson v SRH, Ahmedabad, 2014
    Shreyas Gopal v RCB, Bangalore, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another top-edge and another four. Unadkat took the pace off and Parthiv went early with his pull shot as the edge flew behind the wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 45/4 ( Heinrich Klaasen 4 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0)

    Gurkeerat got RCB a four as his top-edge off sweep shot ran to fine leg fence but dragged his shot next ball from long on to cow corner as it was taken in deep. 10 off it.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Gurkeerat Singh c Lomror b Parag 6 (3)

    Went for a slog down long on but mistimed his shot to drag it to cow corner as his catch is taken

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Gurkeerat top-edges his sweep shot that goes over the keeper and to fine leg fence for another boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 35/3 ( Heinrich Klaasen 0 , )

    Gopal gets Kohli and ABD out once again. This time goes a step further and completes hat-trick. Kohli got out after he was caught in deep trying to clear long on fence. ABD top-edged his slap over cover for a catch to Parag and Stoinis played his shot off legspin straightto mid off fielder.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shreays Gopal has picked up nine wickets from three matches at an average of 5.55 against RCB in IPL. He got three in one over today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! HAT-TRICK FOR GOPAL!

    M Stoinis c Smith b Gopal 0 (1)

    Hat-trick for Gopal! After dismissing Kohli and ABD, gets the wicket of Stoinis. He hit the leg-break straight into the hands of the mid off fielder.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! RCB LOSE ABD!

    AB de Villiers c Parag b Gopal 10

    Another tossed up delivery and ABD got out trying to go big. Went for a slap over cover but poor timing led to a slice over cover and a catch.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! V Kohli c Livingstone b Gopal 25 (7)

    Kohli gets out going for another maximum! Tossed up by Gopal, in the slot as Kohli went downtown but didn't get it off the middle and Livingstone took the catch at long-on

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kohli drills the full delivery with all his power down to long off boundary. RCB off to a great start

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Shreyas Gopal into attack. Kohli picks the googly well to slam it straight over long on for a big six

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 23/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 13 , AB de Villiers 10)

    Crowd waited for long for live action and Kohli gave them the perfect start! Sliced the overpitched delivery first ball over deep extra cover for a six. Slammed that next ball over third man for a six with the help of a top-edge. ABD also got a four as outside edge off his bat as he went for a cover drive ran to third man fence. One more boundary as ABD picks the ball from slot to long on fence. 23 in first over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full pitched and in the slot for ABD as he slammed that over the circle for one bounce four for long on

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! The ball was outside off as ABD went for a drive but the outside edge ran between the keeper and short third man

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    AB de Villiers has scored seven fifty-plus scores out of 10 innings at Bangalore since 2018 in IPL.

    Only Suresh Raina (609 runs) has scored more runs against RR in IPL than AB de Villiers (571 runs).

    AB de Villiers needs to score 20 more runs to become the second batsman after Virat Kohli to complete 2,000 T20 runs at Bangalore.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Kohli moved across to create room and threw his bat on the short ball as the top-edge flew over third man

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a start to the match! Crowd is ecstatic. Overpitched ball driven over deep extra cover for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, finally time for the match to start!

    Virat Kohli will open with AB de Villiers in this rain-hit match. No Parthiv Patel at top. Varun Aaron to bowl first over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Revised playing conditions:

    Five-overs-a-side match

    Powerplay: 2 overs

    1 over per bowler

    10 minutes innings break

    Full Scorecard

  • Update: We will have a game tonight! Five overs a side match to start at 11.26 PM.

    Full Scorecard

  • Decision awaited! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Update: Umpires have decided to have another pitch inspection at 11.05 pm. Water has seeped into main pitch reportedly.

    Full Scorecard

  • The discussion continues at the venue. The outcome awaited. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Update on the match will be out any moment now. Stay tuned. We all are waiting for the official word from the umpires. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Save this match, Dravid! You are so good at it!

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 49 RCB vs RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium: It has started raining again! Covers come back and the players have left the pitch. Looks like we will have no more live action. Players are greeting each other.

RR have made a good comeback in this rain-hit match! Just eight off it. Oshane Tomas started with a no ball but free-hit went for a single only. Two wickets fell. Klaasen edged his shot to cover while Negi edged his pull shot to keeper. Negi also got a four as a top-edge ran to third man fence.

IPL 2019, RCB vs RR Today’s Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 49 of IPL 2019 on Tuesday in what will be a bottom-of-the-table clash. RCB are at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 12 matches while RR are seventh with 10 points in the same number of matches.

The hopes of playoffs qualification hang by a thread for both the sides and Tuesday's clash is an opportunity for either side to spoil their opponent's party.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs RR Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Rain abandons match; RCB knocked out

File image of RCB captain Virat Kohli (L) and RR skipper Steve Smith. Sportzpics

Both RCB and RR need to win both of their remaining two matches and hope Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals get the better of their opponents to have any chance of qualification.

RR have been severely weakened by the loss of English players leaving for the World Cup camp. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer have so far left the Rajasthan camp.

But despite the exodus, RR have been able to script a mini-revival since Steve Smith was made captain. They will come into the match on the back of two consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, RCB are also in a good form, having won three out of their last four games. However, they lost their last match against DC by 16 runs.

In the 20 matches played between these two sides, RR have won 10 while two matches have ended with no result.

RR registered a seven-wicket win over RCB in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep NathMoeen AliMarcus StoinisHeinrich KlaasenPawan NegiDale SteynNavdeep SainiMohammed SirajYuzvendra ChahalAB de VilliersShimron HetmyerDevdutt PadikkalHimmat SinghColin de GrandhommeWashington SundarShivam DubeMilind KumarGurkeerat Singh MannPrayas BarmanUmesh YadavKulwant KhejroliyaTim Southee

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list Ajinkya RahaneSanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben StokesRiyan ParagAshton TurnerStuart BinnyShreyas GopalJofra ArcherJaydev UnadkatDhawal KulkarniPrashant ChopraManan VohraAryaman BirlaRahul TripathiKrishnappa GowthamShashank SinghLiam LivingstoneShubham RanjaneMahipal LomrorIsh SodhiVarun AaronOshane ThomasSudhesan Midhun

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




