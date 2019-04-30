First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs RR Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Must-win game for RCB, RR to keep playoffs chances alive

Date: Tuesday, 30 April, 2019 19:19 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Varun Aaron makes a return to Bengaluru and he's excited on his return. Listen in...

  • It's a must-win game for both RCB and RR tonight! They both have two games left including tonight's match and they need to win both of them to maintain their slim chances of qualifying for playoffs. They also need help from CSK, DC and MI in their search for the playoffs spot.

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) full squads:

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

    Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

  • In the Purple Cap list, the dominance is still maintained by Kagiso Rabada, who sits at the top with 25 wickets in 12 matches. Check out the complete list here

  • With David Warner and Jonny Bairstow back on national duties, the pole position on the Orange Cap list is not up from grabs. Warner left the competition with tally of 692 runs. Andre Russell, with 486 runs, is at No 3 after Bairstow and looks the most probable batsman to claim the prestigious cap. 

    Check out the full Orange Cap list here

  • The fight to enter the playoffs is getting stiffer and stiffer with every match. IPL 2019 is one of the most closely-fought competition where till now, each and every team has the chance of getting through to the top 4 on the points table mathematically. Click here to check out the points table. 

  • Rajasthan look to keep playoffs hopes alive, Bangalore look to salvage pride

    Rajasthan, with 10 points from 12 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining two matches.

    Read the RCB vs RR match preview here

  • Today's IPL match live blog between RCB vs RR:

    Hello and welcome to Firspost's live coverage of match 49 of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru 

IPL 12 Match 49 RCB vs RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium: It's a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals to keep their playoffs chances alive in IPL 2019

IPL 2019, RCB vs RR Today’s Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 49 of IPL 2019 on Tuesday in what will be a bottom-of-the-table clash. RCB are at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 12 matches while RR are seventh with 10 points in the same number of matches.

The hopes of playoffs qualification hang by a thread for both the sides and Tuesday's clash is an opportunity for either side to spoil their opponent's party.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs RR Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Must-win game for RCB, RR to keep playoffs chances alive

File image of RCB captain Virat Kohli (L) and RR skipper Steve Smith. Sportzpics

Both RCB and RR need to win both of their remaining two matches and hope Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals get the better of their opponents to have any chance of qualification.

RR have been severely weakened by the loss of English players leaving for the World Cup camp. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer have so far left the Rajasthan camp.

But despite the exodus, RR have been able to script a mini-revival since Steve Smith was made captain. They will come into the match on the back of two consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, RCB are also in a good form, having won three out of their last four games. However, they lost their last match against DC by 16 runs.

In the 20 matches played between these two sides, RR have won 10 while two matches have ended with no result.

RR registered a seven-wicket win over RCB in the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep NathMoeen AliMarcus StoinisHeinrich KlaasenPawan NegiDale SteynNavdeep SainiMohammed SirajYuzvendra ChahalAB de VilliersShimron HetmyerDevdutt PadikkalHimmat SinghColin de GrandhommeWashington SundarShivam DubeMilind KumarGurkeerat Singh MannPrayas BarmanUmesh YadavKulwant KhejroliyaTim Southee

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list Ajinkya RahaneSanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben StokesRiyan ParagAshton TurnerStuart BinnyShreyas GopalJofra ArcherJaydev UnadkatDhawal KulkarniPrashant ChopraManan VohraAryaman BirlaRahul TripathiKrishnappa GowthamShashank SinghLiam LivingstoneShubham RanjaneMahipal LomrorIsh SodhiVarun AaronOshane ThomasSudhesan Midhun

