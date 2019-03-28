First Cricket
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd ODI Mar 27, 2019
PAK Vs AUS
Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
IPL Mar 28, 2019
RCB vs MI
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 29, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs MI Match at Bengaluru: Royal Challengers opt to bowl, Mumbai make two changes

Date: Thursday, 28 March, 2019 19:41 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Mumbai is a happy camp. Two of their premier fast bowlers playing tonight. 

  • Good toss to win for Bangalore, and as expected they chose to bowl. Quite brave for Kohli to not making any changes to the playing XI. Backing players is so crucial in a league where there is little time to breath. Bangalore would be hopeful of getting Rohit Sharma early, who doesn't have a good record at the venue, averaging 18.6. 

    Big news of course is Mumbai will be fielding both Bumrah and Malinga. Also look out for Krunal Pandya who has dismissed AB de Villiers four out of four times in IPL.

  • Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Quiton de Kock, Yuvraj, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga

  • The average first innings total at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2018 was 187.

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

  • TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss and RCB will bowl first. No changes in RCB's ranks. 

  • We are minutes away from toss and from knowing if both Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga will be featuring in the Mumbai Indians line up. Their presence automatically tilts the equation in favour of Mumbai. Virat Kohli is happy with the pitch in Royal Challengers Bangalore's first home game. Yuzvendra Chahal as usual is going to be the key for the home team like Kohli and AB de Villiers. It remains to see what changes they do to their team considering they had a batting outing in the inaugural game against Chennai Super Kings. Toss is going to be crucial as M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a chasing ground. 

  • Head to Head in IPL:

    Matches played : 23
    RCB won : 9
    MI won : 14

    While at Bangalore, MI have a 7-2 record against RCB in IPL.

  • "The highest average score is here. People expect games here to be high-scoring ones. Tonight's pitch is very closely shaven with grass. The ball will slide on, if not, one or two might turn," says cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop in his report of the Chinnaswamy pitch ahead of the RCB-MI match. 

  • Toss coming up in less than ten minutes... stay tuned!

  • RCB vs MI is the contest to look out for in every season of the tournament. However, there is one more contest to watch out for in this game. The one between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah had injured his shoulder in the last match but was seen bowling in the nets yesterday. Hopefully, he will be fit and raring to go at his India captain. 

  • Here are the two squads:

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav

  • In the latest news on the Ashwin-Buttler 'Mankading' saga, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) have changed their stance on the issue after initially backing the Indian off-spinner, saying that Ashwin's pause was a bit too long, and that it was against the 'spirit of the game'. Read the full story here

  • Meanwhile, some good news for the Mumbai Indians after the exit of New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, as West Indian pace talent Alzarri Joseph, who had been in destructive form against England in the recent home series, joins their ranks. Read the full report here

  • In a similar vein, the former India opener says Mumbai Indians need to increase their spin options for the RCB clash...

  • Aakash Chopra has some selection advice for Virat Kohli, Gary Kirsten and the rest of the RCB think tank...

  • In case you missed out on all the cricketing action from Tuesday, in which Kolkata Knight Riders continued their winning ways with a solid victory over Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens, here are the key moments from Match 6 of IPL 2019. 

  • Both RCB and MI got off to forgettable starts in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, having lost to CSK and DC respectively, and now hope not to extend their wait for their first points of the season when they lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Read the full preview of Match 7 of IPL 2019 here

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of the IPL match between Royall Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2019, RCB vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Royall Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians will look to pick up their first win of the ongoing IPL 2019 season when they clash against each other on Thursday at Bengaluru.

RCB lost their first match by seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL opener while MI suffered a 37-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Mumbai.

RCB were bundled out for 70 in their first match and their fans would be hoping for a better show from the team in their first home match.

Looking at the placid nature of M Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch, a run fest is expected at Bengaluru and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would look to make merry in front of the usual boisterous crowd.

MI were taken to cleaners by Rishabh Pant and DC in their first match and so naturally the focus will be on their bowling which suffered in the absence of veteran Lasith Maling. The Sri Lankan pacer recently joined the MI camp but may miss out on Thursday's game as well as he arrived in India on Wednesday night only.

What could compound MI's problems is the possible absence of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the DC match.

While the MI management says the bowler has recovered well, it would be interesting to see whether he's picked for the RCB clash or not considering the long nature of the league and the upcoming World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh who made his MI debut against DC slammed a sublime half-century in the last match and Mumbai fans and cricket fans in general would want the veteran to continue his good form.

In the 23 matches played between these two sides, MI have been on the winning side on 14 occasions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Virat Kohli (captain), A. B. de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Md. Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Devdutt Padikkal.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

